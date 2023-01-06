The Lebanon High School cheerleading team recently found out that their squad was selected to perform at the State basketball championships on March 17 at Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield. During the championships, the team will perform at 10:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., and 2:00 p.m. “Several months ago, the Missouri State High School Activities Association sent out a broadcast email out seeking performers for the Show-Me Showdown State basketball championships in March,” head cheer coach Ashley Rains said. “After receiving approval from athletic director Will Christian, I sent in our application, which included a video performance.” Rains said the team received their acceptance letter at the close of Christmas break and that it was a fantastic feeling that the team would get to showcase their talent and abilities and represent Lebanon well. For more on this story see the LCR.

LEBANON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO