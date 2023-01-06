ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

palmcoastobserver.com

Flagler County Veteran of the Week: Danny Peyton

If you would like to submit a Veteran of the Week for publication, send the details below, and photos, to [email protected]. Rank/Occupation: Lance corporal/anti-tank assaultman. Hometown: Leesburg, Virginia. Danny Peyton was an apprentice carpenter before enlisting in the Marine Corps. In the Corps, he was assigned to Camp Lejeune,...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

COPS CORNER: Family fraud

Scheme to defraud. An 18-year-old was arrested on felony fraud charges after taking over $13,000 from his aunt’s bank account in just over a month. The 18-year-old’s father, who has power of attorney over the aunt, pressed charges against his son after repeatedly telling him to stop taking the money out, the report said. FCSO detectives found the 18-year-old had made 51 transactions in total — 47 to the man’s Cash App, one for PayPal and three to one of the man’s friend’s Cash App.
PALM COAST, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Southern States Management Group donates $30,000 to Family Renew Community

The Southern States Management Group Foundation's leadership delivered a $30,000 check to Family Renew Community in December 2022, courtesy of funds raised during the foundation's golf tournament in September 2022 at the Conservatory at Hammock Beach in Palm Coast. “The proceeds from the golf tournament couldn’t come at a better...
PALM COAST, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Man flees deputies through farm fields, crashes car

Flagler County Sheriff's Office arrested a man from Hastings, Florida after he fled deputies, driving through a farm field and crashing his vehicle. The incident occurred in the afternoon of Jan. 3 off of County Road 304 in Bunnell. The pursuit ended with the male suspect crashing the vehicle and abandoning it and the injured female passenger to run into the woods on foot, according to a press release from FCSO. FCSO deputies and K-9 units found the man, arresting him on various charges.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Woman shot in 2021 dies from injuries, suspect now charged with second degree murder

After almost two years, a woman who was shot in the head in 2021 has recently died due to complications of the injury. The woman's then-boyfriend, Brenan Robert Hill, 33, was charged with attempted second-degree murder in connection to her shooting. With the victim's death due to the injuries, Hill's charges have been upgraded to second-degree murder, according to a press release from the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.
PALM COAST, FL

