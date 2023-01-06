ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Michael C. Jones

Michael C. Jones, 71, of Mammoth Cave passed away Jan. 9, 2023 at his home. The Louisville native was a retired Bellsouth Telephone lineman and a US Army National Guard veteran. He was a son of the late Robert M. Jones Sr. and Dorothy Beck Jones. He was preceded in death by a brother, Richard W. Jones.
Robin Lynn Wilson Rutledge

Robin Lynn Wilson Rutledge, age 22, of Magnolia, passed away, Friday, January 6, 2023, as the result of an auto accident. She was a 2018 graduate of Hart Co. High School and a 2022 graduate of Campbellsville University with a bachelor’s degree in Music Education. She was an alumni of both the Hart Co. Raider Band and CU Tiger Marching Band where she played clarinet and served as drum major during both of her senior seasons. She was the Music teacher at North Jackson Elementary and Assistant Director for the Hart County Marching Band. She was a member of Rowletts Baptist Church where she served as pianist for the Worship Team. She had a lifelong love and passion for music and sharing it with her students and church family was one of her greatest joys.
Funeral arrangements organized for teacher killed in crash

GLASGOW — The funeral arrangements for a teacher killed in a crash along North Jackson Highway last week have been finalized. Robin L. Rutledge, 22, of Magnolia, died Friday after colliding in a head-on manner with a Hart County school bus. She was a music teacher in Barren County at North Jackson Elementary.
