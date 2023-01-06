ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Dog escapes yard chasing bighorn sheep — then gets trapped on CA ledge, photos show

By Paloma Chavez
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pcvkZ_0k5oFUmC00

A dog was rescued from a ledge after escaping her California owner’s yard to chase bighorn sheep, police told news outlets.

The dog named Talulah wandered onto the South Lykken Trailhead on Oswit Canyon on Jan. 3 in Palm Springs after wanting to chase bighorn sheep , according to KNSD.

“It sounds like the dog was chasing some bighorn sheep, it’s a herding-type breed so that’s essentially what they do, and it ended up along the hills and trails chasing the sheep before it looks like it slid down a cliff and got stuck there overnight,” Tamara Wadkins, spokeswoman for the Palm Springs Police Department, told the Desert Sun.

Jane Garrison, a ranger with Oswit Land Trust that manages the canyon, received reports of bighorn sheep in the area acting strange, which led them to Talulah, according to KNSD.

“He spotted the sheep several hundred feet on the top of a cliff. While watching the sheep with his binoculars he also noticed the sheep were grunting, something they do when they feel threatened,” Garrison told the station. “Ranger Scott noticed something move on a ledge below the sheep. He thought it was a mountain lion until he looked closer and realized it was a dog who was stuck on the ledge.”

After finding Talulah, the Palm Springs Police Department search and rescue team rappelled down and brought her to safety , according to a Jan. 4 Facebook post by police.

The very thirsty and very sweet Talulah was brought to Palm Springs Animal Shelter to be reunited with her owners, the Desert Sun reported.

Palm Springs is about 110 miles east of Los Angeles.

‘Tough puppy’ stranded on frozen Utah waterfall reunited with her owner on Christmas

Dog plunges into icy lake on Christmas Eve, rescuers on paddleboat save it, video shows

Terrified dog was stuck on ledge of Florida overpass. Video shows perilous rescue

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

St. Louis man drowns in Palm Springs hotel

A St. Louis man drowned in a hotel in Palm Springs over the weekend. Tommy Seager, 59, was found unresponsive in the spa at the Sonder V Palm Springs on E Palm Canyon Road Sunday morning. Police said Seager was a guest at the hotel. Police said the investigation did not reveal any evidence of The post St. Louis man drowns in Palm Springs hotel appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Woman hospitalized after a fire at Palm Springs apartment

A woman was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire at a Palm Springs apartment Monday afternoon. The fire happened on the 2000 block of Desert Park Avenue. Officials told News Channel 3 that the fire was contained to a single-unit. There was no word on a possible cause but our crew The post Woman hospitalized after a fire at Palm Springs apartment appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Three arrested, one wanted for violent armed robbery at Palm Desert jewelry store

Three people have been arrested, while one woman remains on the run, in connection with a violent armed robbery over the summer at a jewelry store in Palm Desert. The robbery happened on June 28 at the 111 Jewelry and Watch Repair store on the 73200 block of Highway 111. Authorities said three suspects entered The post Three arrested, one wanted for violent armed robbery at Palm Desert jewelry store appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Driver arrested after suspect DUI crash in Desert Hot Springs

A 32-year-old was arrested on suspicion of a DUI after a crash that left a pedestrian in critical condition Sunday night in Desert Hot Springs. Police said the collision occurred at around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Palm Drive, south of Two Bunch Palms Trail. The pedestrian, a 59-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and The post Driver arrested after suspect DUI crash in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
theregistrysocal.com

69-Unit Wilson Garden Apartments in Banning, Calif. Trades in $12.25MM Deal

Over the last year, Southern California has seen a significant number of multifamily properties trade hands. In one transaction that closed on Dec. 30, an entity linked to Sudheer Donthineni acquired the Wilson Garden Apartments in Banning, Calif. for $12.25 million, or approximately $177,536 per unit. The property was sold by an entity affiliated with Jian Chen, according to public records.
BANNING, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Flooding closes N Indian Canyon closed at the Whitewater Wash

The city of Palm Springs has shut down N Indian Canyon at the Whitewater Wash due to flooding. N. INDIAN CANYON DRIVE AT THE WASH IS CLOSED DUE TO FLOODING. Please use alternate route. pic.twitter.com/BKgsm9xClE— City of Palm Springs (@CityofPS) January 10, 2023 The area is just off the Interstate 10 exit. It is a The post Flooding closes N Indian Canyon closed at the Whitewater Wash appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
findingfarina.com

Things To Know About Palm Springs Communities If You Want To Move There

Are you interested in moving to Palm Springs? If so, then you’re making a great decision! This desert oasis offers plenty of sunshine and beautiful scenery. But before you make the big move, you must know what to expect from the various communities in this region. From the cost of living and job opportunities to quality of life. This blog post guides all potential residents who need to know about Palm Springs communities before making their final decision. So let’s get started.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
easyreadernews.com

Travel: The winter magic of Palm Desert

Winter in the California desert is the best time to leave the South Bay bubble and visit. Warm weather, the colors, wide open spaces, blooming flowers, snow-capped mountains—does it get any better than this?. Palm Springs is the poster child for the California desert, and I’ve spent a lot...
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

City of Palm Springs considers action after reports of homeless people sleeping at airport

The City of Palm Springs is considering an ordinance to respond to concerns that unhoused people are sleeping overnight at the Palm Springs International Airport.  During the December Airport Commission meeting, PSP Airport Admin Manager Victoria Carpenter confirmed, "We do have some homeless that are here inside of the airport that sleep at the airport." Carpenter The post City of Palm Springs considers action after reports of homeless people sleeping at airport appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Earthquake Reported Near La Quinta in Riverside County

(CNS) – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.3 struck near La Quinta in Riverside County at 11:42 a.m. Monday, but there were no reports of injuries or damage. The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor was centered 9.6 miles north of Borrego Springs in San Diego County — and 19.1 miles south southwest of La Quinta, 22.5 miles south of Palm Desert and 23.3 miles south southwest of Coachella.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Armed robbery suspect apprehended in Desert Hot Springs

Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy reported a teen was booked into juvenile hall following an armed robbery involving an iPhone. The victim told Palm Desert deputies that he met with the 17-year-old on Friday to sell him the phone. That's when the teen allegedly pulled out a handgun and then drove off with the phone. Investigators used The post Armed robbery suspect apprehended in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KTLA

Dog tossed over fence in Riverside County finds a new home

A dog that was seen on video being thrown over a fence and abandoned at a Riverside County cell tower last month has a new home. The pooch, previously named KO, was abandoned in the Winchester area on Dec. 15. Video shared by the Riverside County Department of Animal Services showed a man tossing the […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
knewsradio.com

Dog Rescued After Owner Throws Him Over A Fence

Dumped dog in Riverside County. Photo from Riv Co Animal Svcs DEpt. Riverside County Animal Services is seeking an arrest warrant for a man suspected of willfully abandoning a dog at a cell phone tower. A man was captured on video surveillance footage picking up a dog and hurling it...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

118-Year-Old Marriage Certificate Found in Corona Library Book

Imagine opening a used book and finding a marriage certificate that's more than a 100 years old. Well a Corona woman made it her mission to return it to the rightful owners and NBC4's cameras were there to capture that emotional reunion. Amy Jasman found the old document inside a...
CORONA, CA
KTLA.com

Deputies shoot armed man near Yucaipa City Hall: SBSD

Deputies in San Bernardino County shot and wounded a man who they say threatened them with a gun near Yucaipa City Hall. The shooting occurred around 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the 34000 block of Yucaipa Boulevard. “Deputies from the Yucaipa Sheriff’s Station were flagged down by two witnesses who reported...
YUCAIPA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Swift water rescue underway as N Indian Canyon floods at the wash

A swift water rescue is underway on N Indian Canyon at the Whitewater Wash as the roadway floods. The roadway, which is used by many to get in and out of Palm Springs, started flooding shortly before 6:00 p.m. ⁦@PalmSpringsPD⁩ Indian Canyon at the wash is a river right now ⁦@KESQHaley⁩ ⁦@KESQ⁩ pic.twitter.com/uwlTitGDkL— Chris Tarpening The post Swift water rescue underway as N Indian Canyon floods at the wash appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

53K+
Followers
628
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy