Dog escapes yard chasing bighorn sheep — then gets trapped on CA ledge, photos show

A dog was rescued from a ledge after escaping her California owner’s yard to chase bighorn sheep, police told news outlets.

The dog named Talulah wandered onto the South Lykken Trailhead on Oswit Canyon on Jan. 3 in Palm Springs after wanting to chase bighorn sheep , according to KNSD.

“It sounds like the dog was chasing some bighorn sheep, it’s a herding-type breed so that’s essentially what they do, and it ended up along the hills and trails chasing the sheep before it looks like it slid down a cliff and got stuck there overnight,” Tamara Wadkins, spokeswoman for the Palm Springs Police Department, told the Desert Sun.

Jane Garrison, a ranger with Oswit Land Trust that manages the canyon, received reports of bighorn sheep in the area acting strange, which led them to Talulah, according to KNSD.

“He spotted the sheep several hundred feet on the top of a cliff. While watching the sheep with his binoculars he also noticed the sheep were grunting, something they do when they feel threatened,” Garrison told the station. “Ranger Scott noticed something move on a ledge below the sheep. He thought it was a mountain lion until he looked closer and realized it was a dog who was stuck on the ledge.”

After finding Talulah, the Palm Springs Police Department search and rescue team rappelled down and brought her to safety , according to a Jan. 4 Facebook post by police.

The very thirsty and very sweet Talulah was brought to Palm Springs Animal Shelter to be reunited with her owners, the Desert Sun reported.

Palm Springs is about 110 miles east of Los Angeles.

‘Tough puppy’ stranded on frozen Utah waterfall reunited with her owner on Christmas

Dog plunges into icy lake on Christmas Eve, rescuers on paddleboat save it, video shows

Terrified dog was stuck on ledge of Florida overpass. Video shows perilous rescue