unioncountydailydigital.com
Plain City Council Makes Appointments, Forwards CRA Application To JA BOE
PLAIN CITY – During its regular meeting Monday, the Plain City Village Council voted to forward a Community Reinvestment Act, commonly called a CRA, proposal to the Jonathan Alder Board of Education. Council Member Frank Reed was not convinced that the planned renovations to the former Rialto Theater, 251...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Fairbanks BOE Tags Nicol As President, Boric as VP
MILFORD CENTER – The Fairbanks Local School District Board of Education conducted its annual organizational meeting Tuesday where Derek Nicol was elected as Board President, while Angie Boric was picked to serve as Vice-President for 2023. Other board member appointees approved at Tuesday’s meeting were Brian Phelps as Ohio...
unioncountydailydigital.com
What To Do With The ADUs?
They are called Accessory Dwelling Units, or ADUs for short, and it was this subject that consumed the best part of a two-hour Marysville City Council meeting Monday. ADUs are just as described, additional housing units – which can be either attached or detached from a single-family home – inside the city limits. While there are a number of ADUs in use in the city right now, the Marysville City Council is seeking to codify their existence. New ADUs will have to meet certain standards to include matching architectural styles, living space minimums and maximums, height requirements and so on. As of now, the City of Marysville has no standard code for the use of ADUs and two ordinances that were before Council Monday for second readings and public hearings would regulate their construction and use. ADUs that are already in use will be grandfathered in; the legislation will mostly affect only new construction.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Martin Takes Reins As Avalon Board President
MARYSVILLE – The Union County Daily Digital is pleased to announce that an old friend of ours, Liz Martin, is now the Board President for the Avalon Theatre, 121 S. Main St. Readers of the UCDD remember it was Ms. Martin who taught us how to make Oreo cheesecake at the House of Spirits – this after winning second place at the Ohio State Fair for her chocolate chip cookies – and who is also the Business Development and Community Relations Manager for the Performance Columbus Family Dealerships and is quite justly known for her charitable work in Union County, and indeed throughout Central Ohio.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Government Offices To Close For MLK Day Monday
MARYSVILLE – All federal, state and local governmental offices will be closed Monday, January 16 in observation of Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the United States. All of the governmental offices are scheduled to reopen for regular business hours Tuesday, Jan 17.
Knox Pages
Knox County Prosecutor sets Ohio law precedent in sex-offender case
MOUNT VERNON — The Ohio Supreme Court upheld a three-year, nine-month sentence in a Knox County case that set precedent for sex offender registration violations. Knox County Prosecutor Chip McConville argued the case State vs. Ashcraft, noting repeat violators of Ohio’s sex offender registration laws are subject to a sentence for the violation itself and an additional three-year sentence for the repeat violation.
Ohio Renaissance Festival officials announce intention to ‘detach’ from Village of Harveysburg
WARREN COUNTY — The threat of a new tax has lead the Ohio Renaissance Festival to move to detach from the Village of Harveysburg. In a statement on their website, festival officials announced they had filed a complaint to detach from the village in Warren County. “This basically means...
Central Ohio’s only safe haven ‘baby box’ removed
SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio’s only Safe Haven Baby Box has been removed. According to the Safe Haven Baby Boxes organization, the baby box in Sunbury, Ohio, is no longer available due to the “inaction of the legislators and the Ohio Department of Health not addressing this issue when it was discovered.” Safe Haven […]
cwcolumbus.com
Lincoln Village neighbors fed up over trash issues
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Neighbors in Lincoln Village are losing patience when it comes to their trash not being picked up. It's a growing problem and a smelly situation. Cassandra Wilson lives in Galloway Village and said the overflow of trash is everywhere. "When we look out the window...
Ohio Renaissance Festival seeks to leave Harveysburg over ticket tax
A proposed tax by the village of Harveysburg on tickets to the Ohio Renaissance Festival is causing festival owners to consider detaching the festival property from the village.
Fox 19
Charges filed against officer for working bar security while employed as Tri-State police chief
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man fired from two local police departments now faces charges in Hamilton County for acting as a security officer without a license. Darnell Pate, formerly the New Vienna chief of police, is charged with prohibited security services. Ohio Revised Code requires security guards to be licensed.
crawfordcountynow.com
Crestline Police Chief resigns effective immediately
CRESTLINE—Crestline Police Chief Jeff Shook submitted his resignation to Crestline Mayor Linda Pitt Horning on January 6, 2023. Shook became Chief of the Crestline Police Department in 2018. Before joining the Crestline Police force, he served as Chief in New Washington. Shook’s resignation letter stated (in part):. “I...
CPH identifies 42 Columbus neighborhoods with a food imbalance
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Community gardens, mobile fresh produce trucks, farmers markets, more full-service grocery stores. These are just some of the options communities are turning to as a way to combat food imbalance where they live. Columbus Public Health identified 42 neighborhoods where a food imbalance exists. Places like...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Robert “Bob” Schlitz
Robert “Bob” Schlitz was born June 21,1928 in Ironton, OH to William and Alice Schlitz. He passed away at his residence in Plain City on Friday, December 30, 2022 at the age of 94. Bob grew up in Portsmouth Ohio with his mother and brothers, his father passed away when he was young. He and his brothers Bill and Don spent many hours on the banks of the Ohio River. They were members of the Catholic Church and he attended catholic school there. They relocated from Portsmouth to Plain City during his early teen years. His mother married Leo McKirgan and Bob was involved with gathering eggs, etc for Leo’s restaurant. He graduated High School in Plain City and then enlisted in the U.S Navy as a corpsman. He trained at the Bethesda Naval Hospital and served for 4 years before he was discharged in 1956. After another 2 yrs of medical training with the Navy he then began working as a Medical Technologist at White Cross, which is now Riverside Methodist Hospital. He rarely missed a day of work and retired with over 33 years of service. He met and married a young nurse by the name of Elizabeth Ann Griffith of Marysville, OH in 1967. They raised 3 children and spent 53 years together until Elizabeth’s death in 2020. Bob was involved in many things during his life including acting as a troop leader in the boy scouts when his boys were growing up. He was an active member of the VFW. He served in many positions in the Presbyterian church where he was a member. He enjoyed fishing, reading, watching sports and classic movies and was never one to pass on a good meal. Preceded in death by: His father William Schlitz, mother Alice M. (Lovejoy) McKirgan, step-father James Leo McKirgan. His wife Elizabeth (Griffith) Schlitz and son Michael Schlitz. Step-sister Mary Jones and step brother-in-law William Fultz Survived by his children: Mark Schlitz, Matthew (Angie) Schlitz, Erin (Jeremy) Farmwald, his grandchildren: Samuel, Moriah, Silas, Mason, Ashlyn, Addison and Patton; and his step-sister Regina Sue Fultz.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Ann C. Low
Ann C. Low, age 93, of Marysville, died peacefully Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Heritage Senior Living. An elementary school teacher, she taught third and fourth grade at East Elementary School for the Marysville school district and began her teaching career at New Dover school. A graduate of Grove City High School, she received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from The Ohio State University. While at OSU, she played French Horn in symphonic band. A big Buckeyes fan who attended the 1972 and 2010 Rose Bowl games, she was an avid fan of OSU womens’ basketball. She and her late husband, Dwight, were longtime members of Marysville First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed league bowling and traveled out-of-state for many bowling tournaments throughout the years. Ann also enjoyed playing cards, fishing, camping, arts and crafts and painting. A loving and devoted mother, she and Dwight focused their summers on their children’s 4-H projects and showing at fairs. She also volunteered as a 4-H advisor. She especially enjoyed being involved and hosting big family reunions. Above all, she will be remembered for influencing and empowering scores of youngsters through her care and guidance in the classroom. She was born April 16, 1929 in Franklin County to the late.
Is Ohio finally on board for Amtrak expansion? State ‘strongly considering’ seeking federal money for new train service
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio is “strongly considering” applying for federal dollars that could lead to expanded passenger rail service throughout the state, including establishment of a new route connecting Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. Meanwhile, officials in Northeast Ohio are definitely planning to pursue...
pv-magazine-usa.com
BP to construct 134 MW Ohio project for Meta
Energy major BP will install its first utility solar project developed entirely on its own, not through its lightsource bp 50:50 joint venture development arm. The project, Arche Solar, is a 134 MWdc solar facility in Fulton County, Ohio, which has secured a corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) with social media company Meta for a data center in New Albany, Ohio.
Voucher lawsuit can move forward, judge says
LIMA — A lawsuit objecting to Ohio’s school voucher program may proceed after a Franklin County judge denied the state’s motion to dismiss. Ohio’s Attorney General’s office argued that student and school district plaintiffs lacked standing to sue and the that courts have already settled the issue.
Hilltop house where baby died from fentanyl gets boarded up by city
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A west-side Columbus home with a history of drug-related complaints, violence, and death has been shut down. Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced today that the City of Columbus obtained an emergency order to lock down and board up 70 South Harris Avenue, located in the Hilltop. It is the first […]
2 Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio forced to closed
UNION TWP. — Two Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio have now closed, according to spokesperson. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Baby box controversy; Man who filed complaint against Troy baby box speaks out. The Baby Box located east of Cincinnati in Batavia at the Union Township Fire Department and the one...
