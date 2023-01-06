Robert “Bob” Schlitz was born June 21,1928 in Ironton, OH to William and Alice Schlitz. He passed away at his residence in Plain City on Friday, December 30, 2022 at the age of 94. Bob grew up in Portsmouth Ohio with his mother and brothers, his father passed away when he was young. He and his brothers Bill and Don spent many hours on the banks of the Ohio River. They were members of the Catholic Church and he attended catholic school there. They relocated from Portsmouth to Plain City during his early teen years. His mother married Leo McKirgan and Bob was involved with gathering eggs, etc for Leo’s restaurant. He graduated High School in Plain City and then enlisted in the U.S Navy as a corpsman. He trained at the Bethesda Naval Hospital and served for 4 years before he was discharged in 1956. After another 2 yrs of medical training with the Navy he then began working as a Medical Technologist at White Cross, which is now Riverside Methodist Hospital. He rarely missed a day of work and retired with over 33 years of service. He met and married a young nurse by the name of Elizabeth Ann Griffith of Marysville, OH in 1967. They raised 3 children and spent 53 years together until Elizabeth’s death in 2020. Bob was involved in many things during his life including acting as a troop leader in the boy scouts when his boys were growing up. He was an active member of the VFW. He served in many positions in the Presbyterian church where he was a member. He enjoyed fishing, reading, watching sports and classic movies and was never one to pass on a good meal. Preceded in death by: His father William Schlitz, mother Alice M. (Lovejoy) McKirgan, step-father James Leo McKirgan. His wife Elizabeth (Griffith) Schlitz and son Michael Schlitz. Step-sister Mary Jones and step brother-in-law William Fultz Survived by his children: Mark Schlitz, Matthew (Angie) Schlitz, Erin (Jeremy) Farmwald, his grandchildren: Samuel, Moriah, Silas, Mason, Ashlyn, Addison and Patton; and his step-sister Regina Sue Fultz.

PLAIN CITY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO