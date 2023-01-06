DuWayne William Marquardt, age 86, of Wausau passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, January 2, 2023. DuWayne was born on February 13, 1936 to the late William and Winifred (Bazile) Marquardt. He was baptized on January 16, 1938 at Grace Lutheran Church in the Town of Maine. After High School he met Shirley Zahrt at Schmidt’s Ballroom. The two were united in marriage on September 22, 1956 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Town of Easton. They then moved to Appleton where they resided for 44 years and raised their four children. DuWayne was employed at AZCO as an Ironworker and later as a project manager. His work took him all over the United States, bidding jobs and often running them. He retired in 2002 after 55 years of service. He and Shirley then moved to Wausau permanently and spent winters in Florida.

