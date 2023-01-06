ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leopolis, WI

Comments / 6

Katrina Bailey
4d ago

Have you guys ever heard of the house near wautoma wisconsin where an older guy (doctor) did experiments on little kids wayyyyyyyy long ago in the basement? There's free roaming chickens outside all the time and it's near dakota. Unfortunately I can't remember the actual place, but just driving past it gave me an Erie feeling and I had to ask my mom about it.

Reply
5
yo.mama.a.bitch
4d ago

I’ve lived in a home that has/had a demonic infestation. It was pretty much the conjuring. It was crazy to live there. But I’d definitely go back if every offered the opportunity.

Reply
2
Related
beckersasc.com

Wisconsin physician's license suspended for falsifying immunization records

Scott Stillwell, MD, of Green Bay, Wis., had his license suspended for 30 days after falsely recording that he and his immediate family were vaccinated against COVID-19, the Green Bay Press-Gazette reported Jan. 9. Dr. Stillwell was found to have used a medical assistant's credentials to access the Wisconsin Immunization...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Walmart evacuated in Shawano after a disturbance call for weapons

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – A Walmart in the City of Shawano was evacuated on Monday after officers responded to a disturbance that included weapons. According to a release, on January 9, 2023, at around 1:45 p.m., Shawano Police Officers responded to Walmart on East Green Bay Street for a disturbance complaint.
SHAWANO, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay-area doctor’s license suspended for lying about COVID-19 vaccination

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Examining Board suspended a Green Bay-area doctor’s license to practice medicine and surgery in the state for 30 days for falsely reporting that he and his family were vaccinated against COVID-19. An order from the examining board says Dr. Scott Stillman used a medical assistant’s credentials to enter himself and his family in the Wisconsin Immunization Registry when he worked at a De Pere clinic in 2021. The clinic discovered it the following January.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries January 9, 2022

DuWayne William Marquardt, age 86, of Wausau passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, January 2, 2023. DuWayne was born on February 13, 1936 to the late William and Winifred (Bazile) Marquardt. He was baptized on January 16, 1938 at Grace Lutheran Church in the Town of Maine. After High School he met Shirley Zahrt at Schmidt’s Ballroom. The two were united in marriage on September 22, 1956 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Town of Easton. They then moved to Appleton where they resided for 44 years and raised their four children. DuWayne was employed at AZCO as an Ironworker and later as a project manager. His work took him all over the United States, bidding jobs and often running them. He retired in 2002 after 55 years of service. He and Shirley then moved to Wausau permanently and spent winters in Florida.
WAUSAU, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay 15-year-old charged with homicide after fellow teenager overdoses

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 15-year-old from Green Bay was charged with homicide following an 18-year-old’s overdose death in De Pere. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 15-year-old Maylia Sotelo has been charged in connection to the overdose of an 18-year-old in De Pere. On December 3 around 8:30 a.m., the De Pere Police Department was sent to a welfare check on a caller’s grandson.
DE PERE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay mother jailed for neglecting child, was at a bar while 6-year-old wandered in parking ramp

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is recognizing an officer who came to the aid of a 6-year-old wandering around a parking ramp. According to the Green Bay Police Department, Officer Kendal Herwald was helping in the search for a driver that fled on foot during a traffic stop. Herwald found a non-verbal 6-year-old in the Pine Street parking ramp around midnight on January 7.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fire on Green Bay’s east side leaves eight without a home

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department is currently working on overhaul operations after fighting a fire in the City of Green Bay. According to Batallion Chief Mike Vanden Avond, firefighters were called to the 1200 block of Day Street for a report of smoke and flames showing from a residence.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC26

Scientists confirm PFAS has made its way to Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — “Although they are getting a lot more attention lately PFAS has been used for decades,” said the Director of the Water Science & Engineering Laboratory at UW Madison, Christina Remucal. In a study conducted at UW Madison, researchers found that PFAS chemicals...
GREEN BAY, WI
wnmufm.org

Wisconsin pair arrested on drug charges following hotel argument

FOREST COUNTY, WI— Two Wisconsin residents are jailed in Forest County, Wisconsin, after police found drugs in their hotel room. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a hotel on January 2nd just after midnight on a report a man and a woman were fighting. They encountered Thomas Owens, 29, of Fond Du Lac and Amanda West, 21, of Oshkosh.
FOREST COUNTY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Full Scale Police Response To Shawano Walmart

SHAWANO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Two people may soon be facing charges after an incident at the Shawano Walmart on E. Green Bay Street Monday afternoon. The Shawano Police Department says officers responded to the store at 1:45 p.m. for a disturbance complaint, with dispatch saying weapons — including a knife and a gun — were involved.
SHAWANO, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area births, Jan. 10

Lee Vang and Mary Lee announce the birth of their daughter Roselyn, born at 10:40 p.m. Jan. 2, 2023. Roselyn weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces. Samantha Berzill announces the birth of her son Nova Micah-Lee, born at 11:42 p.m. Jan. 5, 2023. Nova weighed 7 pounds.
WAUSAU, WI
UPMATTERS

From tragedy to triumph: 13-year-old battling brain cancer becomes honorary police officer in Wisconsin

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Winnebago County helped a teenager’s lifelong dream of becoming a police officer by swearing him in as an honorary officer. 13-year-old Chance Van Stippen has been courageously battling brain cancer and has always dreamed about being a police officer. On Friday, with the help of the Fox Crossing Police Department and the Neenah Police Department, Van Stippen was made an honorary officer.
MENASHA, WI
Fox11online.com

Mother charged after Green Bay officer finds child alone in downtown parking ramp

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Two children are safe after a Green Bay police officer found one of them wandering alone in a dark and cold downtown parking ramp. The police department says Officer Kendal Herwald was on patrol Saturday around midnight, helping look for a driver who ran away during a traffic stop, when he saw a non-verbal 6-year-old boy in the Pine Street parking ramp.
GREEN BAY, WI
97ZOK

97ZOK

Rockford, IL
33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

97ZOK plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy