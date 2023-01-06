Ann C. Low, age 93, of Marysville, died peacefully Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Heritage Senior Living. An elementary school teacher, she taught third and fourth grade at East Elementary School for the Marysville school district and began her teaching career at New Dover school. A graduate of Grove City High School, she received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from The Ohio State University. While at OSU, she played French Horn in symphonic band. A big Buckeyes fan who attended the 1972 and 2010 Rose Bowl games, she was an avid fan of OSU womens’ basketball. She and her late husband, Dwight, were longtime members of Marysville First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed league bowling and traveled out-of-state for many bowling tournaments throughout the years. Ann also enjoyed playing cards, fishing, camping, arts and crafts and painting. A loving and devoted mother, she and Dwight focused their summers on their children’s 4-H projects and showing at fairs. She also volunteered as a 4-H advisor. She especially enjoyed being involved and hosting big family reunions. Above all, she will be remembered for influencing and empowering scores of youngsters through her care and guidance in the classroom. She was born April 16, 1929 in Franklin County to the late.

MARYSVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO