More games, More BS, just when you thought that the Morehead City Council members have finally matured, started thinking and quit making business decisions by their personal thoughts and interest more stupidity has come from their lack of common sense, lack of business experience and now their hate and jealousy has once again come out from several council members. It once again confirms that their interest is truly not for the people or town’s interest but 100% personal for them.

MOREHEAD CITY, NC ・ 18 HOURS AGO