Joan Duggan, 80; service Jan. 13
Joan "Joni" Guthrie Duggan, 80, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at her home. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, January 13th at Munden Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Bayview Cemetery. The family will receive friends an hour prior.
Ruby Collins, 98; incomplete
Ruby Collins, 98, of Pine Knoll Shores, died Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Carteret Landing. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Amanda Sautner, 33; incomplete
Amanda Sautner, 33, of Atlantic Beach, died Thursday, January 5, 2023, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Barbara Drake, 75; no service
Barbara Drake, 75, of Swansboro, died Sunday, January 8, 2023, at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center. Per her request, no services are planned. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Area Death Notices - Jan. 8. 9 & 10
Cheryl Ann Clutter, 63, of Cape Carteret passed away Tuesday January 10, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. CHARLES RAYMOND FUCHS, Atlantic. Charles Raymond Fuchs, 88, of Atlantic,...
Patricia Sparks, 64; service Jan. 11
Patricia “Tesey” Sparks, 64, of Harkers Island, died Friday, January 6, 2023, at her home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Refuge Fellowship Church of Harkers Island with Manley Rose officiating. Private burial will take place at Vergie Mae Cemetery.
Louann Malishewsky, 46; service Jan. 13
Louann Lewis Malishewsky, 46, of Beaufort, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Louann was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and friend to so many. She is survived by her loving husband Michael Malishewsky, children Brittney Anne Phelan (Ashley), Hailey Padgett Barnes, Landon Paul Barnes,...
Matthew Smitherman, 34; service Jan. 15
Matthew Bynum Smitherman, 34, of SeaLevel, died on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. A Celebration of Matthew’s Life will be held at SeaLevel Methodist Church on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 3pm. The family will receive friends after the service. Arrangements by Noe...
Allen H. Beaulieu, 88; service Jan 16
Allen H. Beaulieu, 88, Morehead City, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at home. Allen Beaulieu left us to be with Our Lord on January 3, leaving behind his wife of 64 years, Loretta (Parlato) and his 5 sons and daughters in-law, Peter (Nancy), Steven (Sharon), Jerry (Gail), David (Kathy) and Ken (Stacy) and his 14 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ebin Dilbeck, 20; service later
Ebin Blake Dilbeck, 20, of Newport, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Duke University Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. Ebin was born on October 21, 2002, in Morehead City, North Carolina. Those left to treasure his memory are his mother, Michelle Preast...
Myrna Smith, 82; service Jan. 11
Myrna Frances Smith, 82, of Newport, NC, passed away at her home on January 7, 2023, with her beloved husband by her side. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 11th at Cedar Grove Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Joseph Park. The family will receive friends at the cemetery following the service.
Emerald Isle honors McElraft for long years of service as town commissioner, state House representative
EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle commissioners Tuesday night honored recently retired state Rep. Pat McElraft for her service to the town, county and state. The brief ceremony was during the board’s monthly session in their meeting room beside the police department and online via the town’s Facebook page.
Chadwick Tire Company in Otway gets new owner but will continue running in family style
OTWAY — Chadwick Tire Company in Otway will soon have a new name with ownership changing hands. Carteret County Commissioner Chris Chadwick and his wife, Kathryn Smith Chadwick of Atlantic, have elected to sell it. The family lives in Stacy. “We sold it and closed this week,” said Chris,...
Cape Carteret seeks additional state grant to pay for final phase of trail construction
CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners Monday night voted 5-0 to authorize Town Manager Frank Rush to apply for a $100,000 grant application from the N.C. Recreational Trails Grant Program to construct the remaining 1.2-mile segment of the Cape Carteret Trail. The vote came during the board’s monthly meeting...
EI Fall Fishing Tournament presents town $15,000, will award six college scholarships this spring
EMERALD ISLE — The fourth annual Emerald Isle Fall Fishing Tournament, held Sept. 17 was so successful the tournament committee was able to present $15,000 to the town and will also award $18,000 in scholarships later this spring to six deserving high school seniors ($3,000 each). Mark Taylor, a...
Cape Carteret board unanimously OKs bulkhead project for Old Ferry Park
CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners voted 5-0 Monday to approve a long-needed bulkhead improvement project for waterfront Old Ferry Landing Park at the end of Lejeune Road. The vote came during the panel’s monthly meeting in the town hall off Dolphin Street, and the $55,200 contract went to...
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Business as usual behind closed doors
More games, More BS, just when you thought that the Morehead City Council members have finally matured, started thinking and quit making business decisions by their personal thoughts and interest more stupidity has come from their lack of common sense, lack of business experience and now their hate and jealousy has once again come out from several council members. It once again confirms that their interest is truly not for the people or town’s interest but 100% personal for them.
Swansboro plans first ‘hall’
Swansboro High School will honor its first-ever Athletic Hall of Fame inductees next month. The school’s inaugural class includes six athletes, coaches and an administrator, two will be honored posthumously. The class will include Rick Mobley, Joan Riggs, Peace Shepard Easton and Bob Vroom, along with Joseph Beasley, who...
CCC receives $35,000 to establish construction trades academy
— Carteret Community College is one of 10 North Carolina community colleges to receive state funds to develop and implement a construction trades academy. It’s part of a pilot project being funded by the State Board of Community Colleges. CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini announced the award during the...
