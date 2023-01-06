Read full article on original website
Joyce Gillmore Cartwright
Joyce Gillmore Cartwright, 74, of Scottsville, KY passed away Monday, January 9, 2023 at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. The Glasgow, KY native was a retired Registered Nurse for Downing-McPeak Vision Partners, former employee of Allen County War Memorial Hospital, Allen County Health Department and Lake Mary Middle School in Florida. She was a member of Cedar Cross Missionary Baptist Church and attended Pleasant Field Full Gospel Church. She was a daughter of the late James Howard Gillmore and Vaunita Glenvyl Holder Gillmore (who survives) and wife of the late Alvis Eugene “Gene” Cartwright.
Mr. Billy Wayne Brown
Mr. Billy Wayne Brown, age 76, of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Monday, January 9, 2023 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He is survived by his wife, Linda (Wright) Brown of Burkesville, Kentucky, whom he wed on Tuesday, December 24, 1968, his children, Rob (& Malou) Brown of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee and Chris (& Tracy) Brown of Martinsville, Indiana, his brother, Kenny (& Betty) Brown of Burkesville, Kentucky his grandchildren, Mason, Gabi, Sasha and Clayton., ten nieces and nephews along with several family members and many friends.
Dewayne Tommy Kinslow
Dewayne Tommy Kinslow, age 58, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Monday, January 9, 2023 at his home. He attended service at Glen Lily Church of God of Prophesy. He was a former Hart County Sheriff Deputy under Sheriff Lesenby and Sheriff Wilson. He enjoyed fishing and cleaning up cars, he never met a stranger.
Mr. Charles Hunter
Mr. Charles Hunter, 60, of Glasgow, KY passed away peacefully on January 6, 2022 at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky. Mr. Hunter was preceded in death by his mother Mary Estella Hunter; brothers Richard Lee Austin, Danny Ray Hunter; sisters Sherry Austin, Sue Lynn Nelson and Kathy Hunter. He is...
Robin Lynn Wilson Rutledge
Robin Lynn Wilson Rutledge, age 22, of Magnolia, passed away, Friday, January 6, 2023, as the result of an auto accident. She was a 2018 graduate of Hart Co. High School and a 2022 graduate of Campbellsville University with a bachelor’s degree in Music Education. She was an alumni of both the Hart Co. Raider Band and CU Tiger Marching Band where she played clarinet and served as drum major during both of her senior seasons. She was the Music teacher at North Jackson Elementary and Assistant Director for the Hart County Marching Band. She was a member of Rowletts Baptist Church where she served as pianist for the Worship Team. She had a lifelong love and passion for music and sharing it with her students and church family was one of her greatest joys.
Edna C. Railey
Edna C. Railey, 93, Glasgow, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023 at the NHC Healthcare Center. Born July 20, 1929 at Mt. Hermon, KY, she was the daughter of the late Bascum C. Proffitt and Mary Patterson Proffitt. Mrs. Railey was a retired educator with Glasgow City Schools and a...
Mrs. Ocie Sharp Key
Mrs. Ocie (Sharp) Key, age 101, of Sulphur Creek Road in Burkesville, Kentucky, widow of Paul Key, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Cumberland Valley Manor in Burkesville, Kentucky. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in...
Dorothy Lee Hall
Dorothy Lee Hall, 91 of Rockfield passed peacefully with dignity and grace at Greenview Regional Hospital. The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Elvie Miller and Ora May Cline Miller. She is preceded in death by a grandson, Aaron Boyer, one brother, Harry Miller and one sister, Betty Gene Miller. Dorothy was a retired unit clerk at the Medical Center and a member of Cedar Bluff Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and was loved by all who knew her.
Funeral arrangements organized for teacher killed in crash
GLASGOW — The funeral arrangements for a teacher killed in a crash along North Jackson Highway last week have been finalized. Robin L. Rutledge, 22, of Magnolia, died Friday after colliding in a head-on manner with a Hart County school bus. She was a music teacher in Barren County at North Jackson Elementary.
Barbara Nell McMillin
Barbara Nell McMillin, 74 of Glasgow passed away Tuesday January 10, 2023 at NHC Healthcare. She is the daughter of the late Clinton and Emily Louise Hagan Richey. Survivors include 3 sons: Larry Fancher (Jamie), Kenny Wayne Dillard (Paula), and Tony Daniels; one brother: Jeff Stephens (Carol); twelve grandchildren: Luke, Timmy, Trevor, Nolan, Dawson, Gunner Daniels, Tosha Blythe (Michael), Nike Dillard, Skylier Kingrey, Devin Fancher (Shelby), Makayla Robinson, and Allen Arms; 4 great grandchildren: Noah Fancher, Ashton and Josie Blythe; several nieces and nephews.
Norma Ann Parnell
Norma Ann Parnell, 88 of Edmonton passed away Thursday, January 5, 2022 surrounded by. her loving family at Barren County Health Care in Glasgow. She was born, February 21, 1934. in Edmonton to the late Rollin and Ruby Fields Harper. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by sister...
Three licensing events to be held in Barren County this year
GLASGOW — The pop-up driver’s licensing events are scheduled in Barren County this year. Here’s what you need to know. Driver’s licenses are no longer issued from circuit court clerk offices in Kentucky. The state’s transportation cabinet maintains the issuance of licensing at various regional offices now. Other than at pop-up locations, residents must travel to regional offices or mail in documents – in certain circumstances – to renew and obtain their credentials.
Morrison named partner at English, Lucas, Priest & Owsley, LLP
BOWLING GREEN — Leah A. Morrison has been named partner at English, Lucas, Priest & Owsley, LLP. Leah is an attorney who assists individuals and families in all matters related to estate planning and probate, including drafting wills, trusts, powers of attorney and living will directives, and assisting clients through probate administration. She also offers legal services related to Medicaid planning, tax law, and assisting business owners with asset protection.
Mildred Louise Bull
Mildred Louise Bull, 91, of Glasgow, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital. Mildred was born in Glasgow on February 15, 1931, to the late Jewell Ritter and Mamie Haynes Ritter. She had worked at KY Pants for many years. Mildred and her husband John proudly operated the Shell Station on South Green Street. She loved her church and church family, she enjoyed working in the garden and was a great cook, known for her Strawberry Cakes. She was a long-time member of South Green Street Church of Christ.
Adelheid “Heidi” Bowles
Adelheid “Heidi” Bowles, age 84, of Park City, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023 at her residence. The Kaiserslauten, Germany native was born on September 2, 1938 to the late Adam and Sophia Wagner Sturm. She was married for fifty-three years to Leathel W. Bowles, who survives.
Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of Jan. 2, 2023
GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Jan. 3 to Jan. 6, 2023. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. Jan. 3,...
Shelia Ann Ervin
Shelia Ann Ervin, 67 of Edmonton passed away Saturday, January 7,2023 surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 6,1955 in Edmonton to the late Willie “Bootie” Ervin and Maylene Burris Ervin. Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her son Daniel Ervin, a sister Bonnie Bragg, nephew Dexter Harris and brother in law Clark Hoggard.
Detroit-based staffing agency comes to BG
Bowling Green’s growing manufacturing base has spurred a Detroit-based staffing agency to bring its first location outside the Midwest to the city. Detroit Quality Staffing, or DQS, began operating in December out of offices at 1240 Ashley Circle that now has three employees. “Bowling Green has been on our...
BCEA secures $1M for development of South Cooper industrial site
GLASGOW — The Barren County Economic Authority announced Wednesday they have received $1 million in funding to continue the development of South Cooper Industrial Park along Highway 68/80. The funding was applied for through Congressman Brett Guthrie’s office last fall, according to a news release. The money comes from...
Man dies in Bowling Green motorcycle accident
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident in Bowling Green. Bowling Green Police say the accident happened Thursday, Jan 5 around 1:00 P.M. on the 4500 block of Louisville Rd, Northbound. Ethan Gilleland was traveling north on a Honda motorcycle. Officers say a Ford pickup...
