Feds, Fresno Sheriff nab drug kingpin freed on zero-dollar bail
One week after a legal snafu led to the free release of a major Los Angeles-based drug distributor from Fresno County Jail, law enforcement officials announced that he was re-arrested on Tuesday. At the center of the catch-and-release of Pedro Miranda-Muro, 23, was Fresno County’s zero-dollar bail policy, enacted during...
L.A. man re-arrested for transporting drugs
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from L.A. has been rearrested after a Fresno County Judge ended the “zero dollars emergency bail rule” policy according to the Fresno County Sheriffs Office. On January 3, 2023, detectives say they were patrolling I-5 and Highway 33 and conducted a vehicle stop. Officials say during the stop their […]
goldrushcam.com
Narcotics Detectives Bust Arizona Man Transporting 1.5 Pounds of Fentanyl Pills Through Fresno County
January 11, 2023 – Narcotics detectives with the Special Investigations Task Force (SITF) have booked 29-year-old Mauricio Reyes-Gomez of Phoenix into the Fresno County Jail on two felony. charges of possession of drugs for sale. His bail is set at $165,000. On Monday, detectives conducted a vehicle stop near...
Suspect’s girlfriend dead in Fresno County homicide, deputies say
RAISIN CITY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is under arrest following the death of his girlfriend, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that on Monday around 10:00 p.m. Fresno County Sheriff’s dispatchers took a call regarding a homicide. Deputies responded to a home on the 8300 block of South Hayes Avenue, near […]
California concealed carry holder shoots ax-wielding attacker on his property
California police say an armed property owner justifiably shot a man who threatened him with an ax in an incident that left the suspect with a non life-threatening wound.
goldrushcam.com
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Tuesday, January 10, 2023
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Across the street is the former Jail which now houses the 24 hour dispatch facility and provides the following list of services to the community at this location;. Finger Printing: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00...
yourcentralvalley.com
Woman shot in Merced, drove self to Merced PD, officers say
MERCED, Calif. ( ) – A 21-year-old woman was shot early Sunday morning in Merced, and was able to drive herself to the Merced Police Department for help. Officers say the shooting occurred outside the Sunnyview Apartments near the 1100 block of “D” Street around 1:00 a.m.
2 injured, driver arrested after Fresno crash, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was critically injured and a second person is in stable condition after two vehicles collided in central Fresno Wednesday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. at First and McKinley avenues in central Fresno. Police officers say the driver of a pickup truck […]
thesungazette.com
Man shot, found dead in Tulare
On Sunday Jan. 1, just after 9:30 p.m., the Tulare Police Department dispatch center received a call in regard to an adult male subject who had been shot in the city of Tulare. The caller advised the dispatchers he was attempting to transport the victim to the hospital, however he was not familiar with the area. Officers located the reporting party and the victim near the 500 block of Pleasant Avenue.
2 minors shot and 1 dead in Dinuba shooting, PD says
DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A shooting in Dinuba left a teen dead and two others injured Sunday evening, according to the Dinuba Police Department. Police say they responded to a call of multiple shots fired in the area of Dickey Park at about 4 p.m. near North and Alice avenues. When they arrived, officers say […]
Man arrested for December 2022 homicide at Fresno apartment complex, police say
A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in southeast Fresno in December.
KMPH.com
Teens, 17, arrested after traffic stop leads to guns, marijuana, cash
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two teenagers were taken into custody Saturday night after officers say they were caught driving with guns, money, and marijuana cartridges in southwest Fresno. According to the Fresno Police Department, officers spotted a vehicle and pulled it over just before midnight for vehicle code violations.
Fresno PD: Looking for 3 women after alleged shoplifting at Victoria’s Secret
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is looking for three women after a suspected shoplifting case in a women’s clothing store at Fashion Fair Mall. Police say, on Monday, Jan. 2, three women allegedly entered Victoria’s Secret at the mall and took merchandise valued at $1,636, and left without paying for it. The […]
thesungazette.com
Five Visalia businesses cited for tobacco sales
At 8:56 a.m. the Visalia Police Department responded to a robbery which had just occurred at the Double D Mini Mart located at 1500 W. Houston Ave in the City of Visalia. The investigation revealed that a male subject was confronted during a theft and displayed a firearm on his person. The suspect then fled the business.
goldrushcam.com
Merced Police Department Reports an Attempted Homicide Near Sunnyview Apartments as a Female was Struck by Gunfire
January 8, 2023 - Merced - The Merced Police Department reports a 21-year-old female was injured by gunfire outside the Sunnyview Apartments on D St. On Sunday, January 8th, 2023 at 1:00 AM, Merced Police Department officers investigated a shooting that occurred outside the Sunnyview Apartments near the 1100 block of D Street. The victim was driving her vehicle on D Street when a grey or silver colored hatchback vehicle cut her off and blocked the roadway in front of her. The suspect leaned out the passenger window and fired several rounds that struck the victim and her vehicle.
DA: Coarsegold man facing charges for 2 Fresno deaths
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Additional charges have been filed against a Coarsegold man in relation to the deaths of two Fresno men, the Fresno County DA’s office announced on Friday. Officials say 27-year-old Andrew Levi Hammond of Coarsegold is facing charges following the death of 47-year-old Steven Rice on October 21, 2022, and 41-year-old Fernando […]
2 suspects wanted for starting fire that destroyed several Southeast Fresno businesses
Authorities have released footage of two suspects who sparked a fire that damaged several businesses at a strip mall in Fresno.
Family fight leads to homicide in Fresno County, deputies say
Deputies say there was some sort of a fight among family members, and they arrived to find the victim dead at the scene.
KMPH.com
Family disturbance call ends with one stabbed, another arrested
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital with multiple stab wounds in southwest Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received several calls about a family disturbance Saturday morning near California Ave. and Lee St. When police arrived, the call had upgraded from a disturbance to a...
GV Wire
Fresno Court Ends Zero-Dollar Bail Policy. Should Alleged Fentanyl Trafficker Been Released?
A suspected drug trafficker was released from jail Tuesday on zero-dollar bail — a policy that no longer exists. Pedro Miranda-Muro was arrested by Fresno County Sheriff’s Office detectives, and charged with HS 11351, possession with intent to sell. The maximum penalty is four years imprisonment. He was released 16 hours later, as the drug possession charge is eligible for what was believed to be the court’s bail order.
