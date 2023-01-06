Read full article on original website
Frederick County Public Schools Display Proposed Textbooks For Parents To View
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- The C Burr Artz Library in downtown Frederick will display a list of proposed textbooks for Frederick County Public Schools. The displayed list allows parents to view what books could potentially be used as materials for students before they are approved for use in schools. This comes...
Another Cancer Fund Established With Community Foundation Of Frederick County
It will provide research into a specific type fo skin cancer. Frederick, Md (KM) A cancer research fund has been established with the Community Foundation of Frederick County. Laura McCullough, the Foundation’s Director of Philanthropic Services, says this fund will provide grants to organizations doing research into Human Papilloma Virus Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma, a form of skin cancer. “This started with Brian and Beth Bell. They came to the Community Foundation because they felt that this was an important cause, and there just wasn’t enough awareness or monies being raised around it,”: she says.
Dr. Dyson Introduces Her Fiscal Year 2024 Budget For Frederick County Public Schools
Dr. Cheryl Dyson, Superintendent, Frederick County Public Schools (Photo from Frederick County Public Schools) Frederick, Md (KM ) A proposed budget for fiscal year 2024 was released on Monday by Frederick County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Cheryl Dyson. She says the spending plan will focus on the direct needs of students and staff in a growing school district. “The road map for the future of FCPS requires that we continue strengthening the foundation that this outstanding system is built upon,” says Dr. Dyson, in a statement. “Meaningful growth, for our students, cannot happen without addressing our current and future needs.”
Kite To Bring New Jobs To Frederick County
The company is expanding its facility in Urbana. Baltimore, Md (KM) Some new jobs are coming to Frederick County. Kite, which has a facility in Urbana, has announced plans to expand its global cell therapy supply chain operations, and that’s expected to create 100 new jobs; with 500 new full time jobs by the end of 2026.
Pet of The Week: Jan 9-13
Jay Day and The Day Home Team, LLC; Frey Agricultural Products: Johnson & Johnson Heating and Air Conditioning. Frederick County Animal Control, Maryland at 301-600-1546.
Frederick County Delegate Pippy Elected House Minority Whip
He was chosen by the House Republican Caucus. Delegates Jesse Pippy (L) and Jason Buckel (R) Annapolis, Md (KM) The House Republican Caucus in the Maryland General Assembly has picked its leadership team. Delegate Jason Buckel of Allegany County was chosen as Minority Leader, and Delegate Jesse Pippy of Frederick County was voted in as Minority Whip.
New Frederick Baseball Team Asks Fans For Name Ideas
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- A new Minor League baseball team is coming to Frederick and looking for a name. The owner of the team is asking fans to submit ideas for the new clubs name. Ideas can be submitted through the team’s website. The fan whose team is selected will...
Williamsport Woman Killed While Crossing The Street
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (BW)- A Williamsport woman was struck and killed by a truck on Monday, Jan. 9. She was identified as 72-year-old Sally Ann Redding. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said that Redding was crossing the 300 block of East Potomac Street shortly before 6 a.m. when she was hit.
More Patients With Respiratory Illnesses Coming Into Frederick Health Hospital
FHH says there have been days when the hospital was 100% full. Frederick Health Hospital (Photo from Frederick Health Hospital) Frederick, Md (KM) It’s been a busy time at Frederick Health Hospital as more patients are coming in with respiratory illnesses. “We have been running roughly 20 patients a day with COVID-19,” says Cheryl Cioffi, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for FHH. “That may not have been what brought them into the hospital. But it’s certainly is something that they have as a co-morbid condition while they’re hear for possibly other reasons.”
01_11_23 Fight at TJ High Causes Injuries and Big Flight Delays
A fight at Thomas Johnson High School in Frederick injures school staff member. Plus, major flight delays caused by computer outage.
Maryland State Trooper Charged With Giving Information To Suspected Drug Dealer
He graduated from Middletown High and was named Trooper of the Year. Baltimore, Md (KM) A Maryland State Trooper has been charged with providing inside information on an investigation to a drug distributor in exchange for money. Corporal Justin Ernest RIggs, who was assigned to the Hagerstown Barrack, was arrested on Saturday.. He’s charged with bribery, aiding and abetting drug distribution and conspiracy to distribute drugs. .
There Are Ways To Pay Off Debts During 2023
One recommendation is to budget your money. Germantown, Md (KM) So your New Year’s resolution is to pay down your debts and get your financial house in order. Audra Pettus, the Community Relations Manager for Sky Point Federal Credit Union, says there is no one size fits all way of paying off your debts. “So you have to understand where your areas of opportunities are, and then you personalize your approach to your specific situation,”: she says.
