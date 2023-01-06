One recommendation is to budget your money. Germantown, Md (KM) So your New Year’s resolution is to pay down your debts and get your financial house in order. Audra Pettus, the Community Relations Manager for Sky Point Federal Credit Union, says there is no one size fits all way of paying off your debts. “So you have to understand where your areas of opportunities are, and then you personalize your approach to your specific situation,”: she says.

GERMANTOWN, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO