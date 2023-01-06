Read full article on original website
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Allegedly Strangles, Harrasses Female
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Late Tuesday evening, Jamestown Police Department responded to an address on the East Side of the city for a domestic incident. Upon arrival, an investigation determined the female victim was allegedly being held inside the residence against her will. Officers forced entry into the residence where they located Khalif Swanson, Jr.
NewsChannel 36
Chemung County Sheriff's Police arrest suspect for criminal possession of stolen property
Elmira, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Alex J. Aumick, age 23, of 520 South Avenue in the City of Elmira, for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 4th Degree- Motor Vehicle and Criminal Mischief in the 3rd Degree, both are Class E Felony offenses of the New York State Penal Law.
wesb.com
ChauCo Man Arrested for DUI in Go-Kart
A Chautauqua County man has been arrested for DUI in a go-kart. Sheriff’s deputies pulled over Brian Little in the town of Chautauqua Tuesday afternoon. Little was allegedly driving the go-kart while intoxicated on the street. Little had a 15-year-old passenger at the time, resulting in a felony Leandra’s Law charge.
wnynewsnow.com
Man Sentenced In Chautauqua County Strong-Armed Robbery
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 23-year-old Buffalo man will spend a half-decade behind bars after he was sentenced in connection with a strong-armed robbery in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office announced Tyrese White was sentenced to five years in state prison plus five years...
NewsChannel 36
Pennsylvania Man Arrested in Steuben County Following Theft Investigation
LINDLEY, N.Y. (WENY) - A Pennsylvania man was arrested on Monday following a two month investigation into a reported theft in Steuben County. The Steuben County Sheriff's Office says that 19-year-old Dusten Dodge of Granville Summit stole guns, tools, and a four wheeler in the town of Lindley. Dodge was...
Buffalo woman arraigned for allegedly stealing shoes from store during blizzard
A Buffalo woman has been arraigned for allegedly stealing shoes from a store on Bailey Avenue during the blizzard.
2 Rochester residents arrested for robbing store, assaulting clerk in Geneseo
Investigators identified two of the three individuals as 34-year-old Alyssa Sick and 35-year-old Zachery Coon.
Buffalo man sentenced to 5 years for robbery
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced to five years in prison on Monday for a robbery that occurred in Chautauqua County, authorities said. 23-year-old Tyrese White, along with a co-defendant, traveled to the area under a guise that he was purchasing a vehicle listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace. However, the pair […]
Niagara County man charged with three counts of aggravated animal cruelty
A Niagara County man is currently facing three felony animal cruelty charges in the shooting deaths of three dogs, Lucy Lou, Moo, and Princess.
Elmira Heights Police investigating card skimmer at gas station
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Heights Police are investigating a card skimming device that was installed at a gas station in the Village. EHPD received a call about the device on January 7, 2023. Police said it was on a gas pump at the College Ave. Speedway in Elmira Heights. The device is designed […]
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Woman Pleads Guilty to Selling Fentanyl That Led to Death
A Jamestown woman has pleaded guilty to a federal charge in connection with a fentanyl sale that led to a death in March 2020. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo announced Tuesday that 28-year-old Alisha Centi entered her plea to a charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine.
erienewsnow.com
Investigators Provide Update On Weekend Homicide In Chautauqua County
ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – One man is dead and another behind bars as investigators continue to gather evidence following the first homicide of the year in Chautauqua County. Just after 10 p.m. on Friday night, Town of Ellicott Police were dispatched to a shooting at 2256 Willard...
Homeless man charged with raping minor in Batavia
The Genesee County Sheriff's Office announced Monday that a homeless man was arrested and charged with rape in the first and third degree.
wesb.com
Andover Man Additionally Charged with Weapon Felonies
An Andover man previously charged with animal cruelty and child endangerment was charged with multiple weapon felonies Friday. New York State Police charged 34-year-old Thomas G. Moore II with 20 counts of felony criminal possession of an ammo clip, two counts of criminal possession of a firearm and felony criminal possession of an assault rifle.
wrfalp.com
Jamestown Man Faces 10 Years in State Prison for Drug Trafficking
A Jamestown man faces 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in Federal Court to drug charges. U.S. Attorney Trini Ross announced that 38-year old Douglas Beardsley pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of firearms. The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life.
Buffalo police announce 22nd arrest in connection with blizzard lootings
The Buffalo Police Department announced Monday that the arrest of a Buffalo woman is now the 22nd arrest in connection with lootings during the Christmas weekend blizzard.
wesb.com
Olean Resident Charged with Menacing
An Olean resident was charged after an incident Friday morning. Olean Police charged 44-year-old Tasheen Robinson with menacing. Robinson was held pending arraignment.
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Man Facing Child Endangerment Charges
A Jamestown man who had an active warrant for endangering the welfare of a child has been hit with another child endangerment charge after a well-being check Saturday afternoon. At about 12:30 PM, Jamestown Police were called to an address on the city's south side, where a three-year-old child was reported to be outside for an extended period of time, unsupervised, with inadequate clothing for the inclement weather. Officers were also advised about the warrant for 41-year-old Rick Coy, who was at the address. Coy was taken into custody on his active warrant and was transported to the Jamestown City Jail on the new charge. He was held pending arraignment.
NewsChannel 36
Former Elmira man sentenced to 10 years, faces manslaughter charges after shooting death
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A former Elmira man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after the shooting death of another man almost a year ago. According to WENY-TV's media partner “The Star Gazette,” Edward Baugh, 44, was sentenced in Chemung County Court on Friday for the death of Bashawn Williams, 39.
chautauquatoday.com
Mayville Man Faces Criminal Mischief and Tampering Charges in Jamestown Disturbance
A Mayville man has been charged with 3rd-degree criminal mischief and 3rd-degree criminal tampering following an investigation into a disturbance at an address on Jamestown's south side on Thursday. Jamestown Police were called to the scene shortly after 7:15 PM and learned that 39-year-old Joshua Erhard had allegedly pulled the door off a victim's residence by hooking it up with chains and his pickup truck. Erhard fled the scene before officers arrived. City police were assisted by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, who located the pickup truck in the Mayville area. Erhard was located and taken into custody at about 10:00 PM. Officers were also advised that the pickup truck got stuck in a wet yard during the incident and sprayed mud all over a nearby house. Erhard was released with an appearance ticket after getting booked on the charges.
