Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Attorney: Records provided in case of slain CDCR counselor
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Records have been turned over to defense counsel pertaining to the case of a man charged with fatally shooting a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation counselor, a city attorney said Tuesday. The attorney said during a court hearing Bakersfield Police Department records had been provided to Deputy Public Defender Lexi […]
GV Wire
Bakersfield Meth Dealer Gets Nearly 24 Years in Federal Pen
A 60-year-old Bakersfield man received a prison sentence Monday of 23 years and eight months for methamphetamine trafficking. Troy Wayne Reiss received the stiff sentence in Fresno federal court following his convictions for intent to distribute meth and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced in a news release.
goldrushcam.com
Bakersfield, California Man Sentenced to Over 23 Years in Prison for Possessing Methamphetamine for Distribution and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime
January 9, 2023 - FRESNO, Calif. — Tory Wayne Reiss, 60, of Bakersfield, was sentenced to 23 years and eight months in prison today for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and. possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.
Woman accused of transporting 30K fentanyl pills sentenced
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who authorities say was pulled over with more than 30,000 fentanyl pills in her car has been sentenced to a year in jail. Johana Gallegos, 36, was sentenced Monday after pleading no contest to transporting drugs, according to court records. Gallegos had a 14-year-old traveling in her Mazda sedan […]
Man sentenced in Arvin police chase
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of wielding a knife while being chased by Arvin police was sentenced Tuesday to five years and eight months in prison, according to court records. Elvis Villatoro, 32, pleaded no contest last month to stealing a vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer. On […]
DA requests more investigation into Superior Grocers killing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Charges were not filed Tuesday against a man accused in a fatal beating outside a grocery store after prosecutors requested further investigation. Demetrius Ford Jr., 29, was arrested last week on suspicion of murder in the death of Juan Carlos Urvina, 54, an employee of Superior Grocers on Union Avenue. He […]
D.A.: Fatal attack on Superior Grocer employee needs further investigation
According to Kern County D.A.'s office, the case involving 29-year-old Demetrius Ford Jr. was referred back to law enforcement for additional investigation before final charges are considered.
Man sentenced in deadly shooting at Rosamond apartment
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man received a 21-year prison term after pleading no contest to killing a man in Rosamond. Demond Anderson, 30, was sentenced Monday after pleading no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the death of Nicholas Archuleta, 20, according to court records. Murder and assault charges were dismissed. His girlfriend, Marcella Madrid, […]
PD: 2 Porterville Police officers possibly exposed to Fentanyl
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two Porterville police officers were hospitalized following suspected exposure to Fentanyl, according to the Porterville Police Department. Officers say they were called to a business on the 1300 block of West Henderson Avenue regards at a shoplifter. Officers identified the suspect, named as 41-year-old Wesley Dale Long from Bakersfield. He was […]
Santa Rosa police arrest Bakersfield man for allegedly having meth, fentanyl for sale
SANTA ROSA (CBS SF/BCN) – Santa Rosa police arrested a man allegedly possessing fentanyl and methamphetamine for sale Sunday evening, according to police. An officer patrolling near retail outlets at about 5:10 p.m. questioned a man in a "suspicious" vehicle on the 800 block of Hopper Avenue, police said in a statement. The officer found that the occupant, 36-year-old Corey Williams of Bakerfield - who police say was a transient - was on probation. A search of his vehicle allegedly turned up approximately 5.5 grams of methamphetamine in a bag on the front passenger seat, 2.31 ounces of fentanyl, a scale, and narcotics packaging. Williams was arrested and booked into jail for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell, felony transportation of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor violation of probation
Motion to dismiss filed in Wendy Howard case
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Retrying Wendy Howard on a voluntary manslaughter charge would deny her of her Fifth Amendment right against being tried twice for the same offense, her lawyer said in a motion arguing for her case to be dismissed. “Here, defendant has been acquitted of voluntary manslaughter, and she cannot be tried again […]
wascotrib.com
Shafter police make weapons, drug arrests to start new year
The Shafter Police Department made two arrests in the last week involving drugs and weapons. On New Year's Eve at 11:03 p.m, a Police Department officer made a traffic stop in the 300. block of Jackson Avenue for a vehicle code violation. A search of the vehicle was conducted and.
Man found with suspected stolen catalytic converters
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police arrested a man on suspicion of possessing stolen catalytic converters and a firearm Saturday in northeast Bakersfield, according to a release from the Bakersfield Police Department. Officers arrested Cirilo Ramirez, 46, of Bakersfield after a stolen property investigation in the 2300 block of Michael Street, just north of Columbus Street, […]
2 alleged SW Bakersfield street takeover organizers arrested
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said two people suspected of organizing a street takeover event in southwest Bakersfield have been arrested. Bakersfield Police Department officials said they arrested Juan Aguilera, 20, and Alfonso Mendoza, 28, in connection to the so-called street takeover at the intersection of McCutchen and Old River roads on Dec. 30. Both […]
Man who has served 30 years for murder seeks release
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In October 1992, the body of Verlin Mitchell was found on his bed. He’d been bound, shot in the head and his neck was broken, either from being hit with something or being “stomped on,” court records say. Ricky Marsden Mitchell — no relation to Verlin Mitchell — and three others […]
Pursuit of carjacking suspect ends in crash in Oildale
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A suspected carjacking suspect suffered major injuries after a crash that ended a pursuit Saturday night in Oildale, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. A 21-year-old driver allegedly carjacked a vehicle from a 73-year-old man at North Chester and Beardsley avenues, according to KCSO deputies. The suspect forced the driver […]
Victim identified in deadly assault at Superior Grocers
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was fatally injured in an assault outside the Superior Grocers on Union Avenue has been identified. Juan Carlos Urvina, 54, was assaulted just before midnight on New Year’s Day and died the following afternoon at Kern Medical, according to coroner’s officials. Demetrius Ford Jr., 29, was arrested on […]
Man pleads not guilty in 2021 shooting, kidnapping case
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of shooting and paralyzing a man in 2021 and kidnapping the man’s girlfriend pleaded not guilty Monday to charges including attempted murder and aggravated mayhem. Noel Al-Hamidi, 33, was ordered held without bail and his next hearing set for Jan. 20. The shooting happened Jan. 24, 2021, after […]
Accused drunken driver didn’t cause deadly crash: DA
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An accused drunken driver arrested last year in a deadly southwest Bakersfield crash will not face felony charges after prosecutors determined the speed of the other driver was the primary cause of the collision. Kimberly Phommasouk has been charged with three misdemeanor DUI charges in connection with the March 9 crash […]
Bakersfield Police Department arrests 2 organizers of street takeover gathering
The Bakersfield Police Department has arrested two men who helped organize an illegal street takeover gathering in Southwest Bakersfield that led to 69 people being arrested and 37 vehicles impounded.
Comments / 0