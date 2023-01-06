ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An insight on 'The Licking' Miami Gardens restaurant where several shot, injured outside

Gunfire erupts during rapper French Montana's music video shoot outside Miami Gardens restaurant

MIAMI- Nearly a dozen people were injured in a shooting outside a Miami Gardens restaurant on Thursday evening. The Licking is a restaurant chain that has a number of locations around South Florida and even in Chicago.

DJ Khaled is co-owner and brand ambassador for The Licking, according to a 2019 Forbes article. The restaurants are known for their "authentic Miami style food."

According to their website , the menu ranges from seafood, steak, and chicken dinners to vegetarian options.

They also sell "merch." You can purchase clothes such as hoodies, sweatpants, and even a backpack with the restaurant's brand name.

