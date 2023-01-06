Read full article on original website
Update: Fake bomb threat reported to Laredo Police
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A bomb threat reported to the Laredo Police Department results in the evacuation of a local barbecue eatery. The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon at around 1 p.m. when Laredo Police received a bomb threat that was directed towards LPD headquarters. Laredo Police and the Laredo...
Tractor trailer breaks in half; stalls traffic in central Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Traffic is stalled near a central Laredo overpass after a tractor trailer broke in half. According to Laredo Police, the incident happened at overpass near Mann Road and San Dario. All eastbound traffic headed to San Dario is closed. Laredo Police are advising drivers to avoid...
Fatal auto-pedestrian accident reported on McPherson
LAREDO, TX KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an auto pedestrian accident that claimed the life of a woman. The accident happened at around 8 p.m. on McPherson Avenue and East Taylor. According to Laredo Police, a female patient passed away as a result of her injuries. The woman’s identity or...
Laredo Police identify woman in fatal auto-pedestrian accident
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is revealing the identity of a woman who lost her life after allegedly being hit by an SUV. Police report that 79-year-old Virginia Villanueva was walking across Taylor Street and McPherson Road on Tuesday night, January 9, when a white SUV struck her. The incident was reported to the police shortly after 8 p.m.
City of Laredo to install speed tables along J.B. Alexander Parkway
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A construction project in north Laredo could affect daily commute for the next couple of weeks. The City of Laredo Engineering Department will conducting temporary construction along John B. Alexander Parkway. On Tuesday, Jan 10, crews will be constructing six concrete speed tables at three locations...
Laredo Police continue to search for North Central Park vandals
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been almost two weeks since North Central Park was hit by an appalling case of vandalism. The incident happened on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, during the early morning hours. Laredo Police are continuing to investigate the case and bring those responsible for the damages...
Five motorcycles reported in a crash
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A group of motorcyclists were involved in a crash early Saturday in North Laredo. Laredo Police reported five motorcycles were involved in the accident along Interstate 35 close to Exit 12-B to Carrier Rd. Paramedics with the Laredo Fire Department found two patients in critical conditions....
Elderly woman killed after being struck by Bronco in Central Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An elderly woman loses her life after she was allegedly hit by a vehicle in central laredo Monday night. The accident happened before 8 p.m. at the corner of East Taylor and McPherson. According to preliminary reports, the victim, identified as Virginia Villanueva, 79, had reportedly...
Driver crashes into patrol unit while Laredo Police were responding to hit and run arrest
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two men are detained and an elderly woman is hospitalized after two separate but related accidents were reported on Loop 20 early Monday morning. The first incident happened after 1 a.m. when Laredo Police were called out to a hit and run near the 2300 block of Loop 20.
Man wanted in San Antonio arrested in Webb County
WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) -A man wanted in San Antonio is caught in Webb County. DPS along with the help of Border Patrol were able to arrest Matthew Joshua Laureano, 35, for felon in possession of a firearm. Laureano was previously arrested and charged for aggravated assault with deadly weapon...
Diocese of Laredo confirms incident between student and employee occurred
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An employee at Blessed Sacrament has been placed on administrative leave following an incident involving a student. It happened back in December when school officials were notified about it. On Monday, Jan. 9, the Diocese of Laredo sent out a press release confirming that an alleged...
Laredo Police arrest woman accused of stealing meat from grocery stores
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An alleged fajita bandit is arrested by Laredo Police. Last week, police were asking for the public’s help in locating Minerva San Juanita Lopez, 47 for stealing hundreds of dollars’ worth of fajita meat. According to reports, employees at a local H-E-B store claim...
Laredo Police: Woman continues to fight for her life after being shot in the face
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A woman is still fighting for her life at a local hospital after being shot in the face allegedly by her husband. The Laredo Police Department says the victim has not passed despite conflicting social media reports. Due to HIPPA law, which protects the privacy of an individual’s medical records, it is difficult to confirm the victim’s status.
Diocese of Laredo files report to Texas Dept. of Family and Protective Services
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An employee at Blessed Sacrament has been placed on administrative leave following an incident involving a student. It happened back in December when school officials were notified about it. On Monday, Jan. 9, the Diocese of Laredo sent out a press release about an investigation. KGNS...
‘I’d rather keep shooting til I die’: Laredo teen idolized Uvalde shooter
The Laredo teen who made a public threat idolized and mimicked the Uvalde school shooter, and showed behavior and actions that were a sign that “he will engage in acts of violence at the mass level,” according to an arrest affidavit. Court documents also state that Brandon Ray...
WBCA festivities back in full force this year!
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The public is officially invited to the 125th Washington’s Birthday Celebration. Officials with the WBCA were at Commissioners Court on Monday to make the announcement about this year’s festivities. After having been scaled down recently due to Covid-19, the festivities are back in full...
Man arrested for allegedly shooting woman in the face
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing several charges for allegedly shooting a woman in west Laredo. The incident happened on Friday evening at around 10 p.m. when officers were called out to a home at the 2013 Camp Avenue. According to Laredo Police, a 22-year-old woman was in...
El Cenizo experiencing trash problems along riverbanks
EL CENIZO, TX (KGNS) - The City of El Cenizo is dealing with a messy situation along the Rio Grande riverbanks. According to City of El Cenizo officials, trash such as old tires and furniture are being left along the river. Mayor Carina Hernandez said the previous city administration did...
Webb County Veterans Services office offering transpiration for vets
WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - Local veterans who are in need of transportation will be able to take advantage of a program provided by the Webb County Veterans Service Office. The Webb County Veterans Transportation Assistance Program provides veterans with free transportation to medical appointments within Laredo and up to a 200 mile radius, such as McAllen, Harlingen, Corpus Christi and San Antonio.
District Attorney’s Office prepares for Burgos & Chavez trials
WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - Two notorious murder cases that made national headlines are moving closer to trial. According to Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz, Joel David Chavez, the man accused in the death of Gracy Espinoza, and her unborn child, filed a motion to suppress evidence. The evidence...
