wesb.com
Drug Charges Bound Against Oil City Woman
Charges were bound Wednesday afternoon against an Oil City woman accused of possession of controlled substances with intent to deliver. 34-year-old Citaya Lorrai Glass is facing charges stemming from a traffic stop in Foster Township in June where a search of her vehicle discovered methamphetamine, THC oil, a pipe, and multiple $20 bills.
Jamestown woman pleads guilty to her role in selling heroin and fentanyl
According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua A. Violanti, 28-year-old Alisha Centi conspired with others to sell heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine between March 2020 and June 2021.
wrfalp.com
Jamestown Man Faces 10 Years in State Prison for Drug Trafficking
A Jamestown man faces 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in Federal Court to drug charges. U.S. Attorney Trini Ross announced that 38-year old Douglas Beardsley pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of firearms. The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life.
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Allegedly Strangles, Harrasses Female
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Late Tuesday evening, Jamestown Police Department responded to an address on the East Side of the city for a domestic incident. Upon arrival, an investigation determined the female victim was allegedly being held inside the residence against her will. Officers forced entry into the residence where they located Khalif Swanson, Jr.
wesb.com
ChauCo Man Arrested for DUI in Go-Kart
A Chautauqua County man has been arrested for DUI in a go-kart. Sheriff’s deputies pulled over Brian Little in the town of Chautauqua Tuesday afternoon. Little was allegedly driving the go-kart while intoxicated on the street. Little had a 15-year-old passenger at the time, resulting in a felony Leandra’s Law charge.
wnynewsnow.com
Man Sentenced In Chautauqua County Strong-Armed Robbery
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 23-year-old Buffalo man will spend a half-decade behind bars after he was sentenced in connection with a strong-armed robbery in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office announced Tyrese White was sentenced to five years in state prison plus five years...
Judge Allows Buffalo Man To Avoid Prison, Gives Probation For Fatal Shooting
A Buffalo man who fatally shot another man was only sentenced to probation for the shooting death. People have received jail time for lesser crimes (see some of the judge's rulings below), but this man was just given a sentence on probation for killing a man. If I was a family member of the deceased man I would be horrified by the sentence.
Buffalo woman arraigned for allegedly stealing shoes from store during blizzard
A Buffalo woman has been arraigned for allegedly stealing shoes from a store on Bailey Avenue during the blizzard.
Man accused of DWI in go-kart with child in passenger seat
The arrest took place on Tuesday.
8th person accused of looting during Buffalo blizzard
Buffalo Police says they have us so far made 21 arrests in connection with alleged looting during the storm. More arrests are expected.
wnypapers.com
Niagara Falls man pleads guilty to gun charge
Submitted by the Office of U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross. U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Lazarus R. Hayes, 33, of Niagara Falls, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. to possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, which carries a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum of life, and a $250,000 fine.
wnynewsnow.com
Investigators Provide Update On Weekend Homicide In Chautauqua County
ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – One man is dead and another behind bars as investigators continue to gather evidence following the first homicide of the year in Chautauqua County. Just after 10 p.m. on Friday night, Town of Ellicott Police were dispatched to a shooting at 2256 Willard...
erienewsnow.com
Raid Results in Discovery of Drugs, Cash and High-Capacity Magazine
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) — A Chautauqua County man is being charged after a search warrant on a Dunkirk home allegedly turned up narcotics, packaging material for the distribution of narcotics, cash, and a firearm magazine. Malique Carter, 22-years-old, was located in the residence, along with 7.6 grams...
Buffalo man sentenced to 5 years for robbery
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced to five years in prison on Monday for a robbery that occurred in Chautauqua County, authorities said. 23-year-old Tyrese White, along with a co-defendant, traveled to the area under a guise that he was purchasing a vehicle listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace. However, the pair […]
erienewsnow.com
Accused Jamestown Drug Trafficker Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges
BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) – An accused Jamestown drug trafficker has plead guilty to federal charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo says 38-year-old Douglas Beardsley entered the guilty plea Friday. Between between September 2018 and January 2019, Beardsley is accused of buying and selling heroin and...
Buffalo police announce 22nd arrest in connection with blizzard lootings
The Buffalo Police Department announced Monday that the arrest of a Buffalo woman is now the 22nd arrest in connection with lootings during the Christmas weekend blizzard.
Niagara County man charged with three counts of aggravated animal cruelty
A Niagara County man is currently facing three felony animal cruelty charges in the shooting deaths of three dogs, Lucy Lou, Moo, and Princess.
Niagara Falls man facing up to life in prison after trafficking plea
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man is facing up to life in prison after pleading guilty to a gun charge connected to drug trafficking, the US Attorney announced Sunday. Authorities say a search warrant was conducted at the residence of 33-year-old Lazarus Hayes on June 19, 2021. During the search, a bag […]
South Buffalo man sentenced to probation for fatally shooting his friend
Officials say the shooting took place roughly two years ago.
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Man Facing Child Endangerment Charges
A Jamestown man who had an active warrant for endangering the welfare of a child has been hit with another child endangerment charge after a well-being check Saturday afternoon. At about 12:30 PM, Jamestown Police were called to an address on the city's south side, where a three-year-old child was reported to be outside for an extended period of time, unsupervised, with inadequate clothing for the inclement weather. Officers were also advised about the warrant for 41-year-old Rick Coy, who was at the address. Coy was taken into custody on his active warrant and was transported to the Jamestown City Jail on the new charge. He was held pending arraignment.
