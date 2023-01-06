ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

wesb.com

Drug Charges Bound Against Oil City Woman

Charges were bound Wednesday afternoon against an Oil City woman accused of possession of controlled substances with intent to deliver. 34-year-old Citaya Lorrai Glass is facing charges stemming from a traffic stop in Foster Township in June where a search of her vehicle discovered methamphetamine, THC oil, a pipe, and multiple $20 bills.
OIL CITY, PA
wrfalp.com

Jamestown Man Faces 10 Years in State Prison for Drug Trafficking

A Jamestown man faces 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in Federal Court to drug charges. U.S. Attorney Trini Ross announced that 38-year old Douglas Beardsley pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of firearms. The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Allegedly Strangles, Harrasses Female

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Late Tuesday evening, Jamestown Police Department responded to an address on the East Side of the city for a domestic incident. Upon arrival, an investigation determined the female victim was allegedly being held inside the residence against her will. Officers forced entry into the residence where they located Khalif Swanson, Jr.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wesb.com

ChauCo Man Arrested for DUI in Go-Kart

A Chautauqua County man has been arrested for DUI in a go-kart. Sheriff’s deputies pulled over Brian Little in the town of Chautauqua Tuesday afternoon. Little was allegedly driving the go-kart while intoxicated on the street. Little had a 15-year-old passenger at the time, resulting in a felony Leandra’s Law charge.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Man Sentenced In Chautauqua County Strong-Armed Robbery

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 23-year-old Buffalo man will spend a half-decade behind bars after he was sentenced in connection with a strong-armed robbery in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office announced Tyrese White was sentenced to five years in state prison plus five years...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

Niagara Falls man pleads guilty to gun charge

Submitted by the Office of U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross. U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Lazarus R. Hayes, 33, of Niagara Falls, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. to possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, which carries a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum of life, and a $250,000 fine.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
erienewsnow.com

Raid Results in Discovery of Drugs, Cash and High-Capacity Magazine

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) — A Chautauqua County man is being charged after a search warrant on a Dunkirk home allegedly turned up narcotics, packaging material for the distribution of narcotics, cash, and a firearm magazine. Malique Carter, 22-years-old, was located in the residence, along with 7.6 grams...
DUNKIRK, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced to 5 years for robbery

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced to five years in prison on Monday for a robbery that occurred in Chautauqua County, authorities said. 23-year-old Tyrese White, along with a co-defendant, traveled to the area under a guise that he was purchasing a vehicle listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace. However, the pair […]
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

Accused Jamestown Drug Trafficker Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges

BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) – An accused Jamestown drug trafficker has plead guilty to federal charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo says 38-year-old Douglas Beardsley entered the guilty plea Friday. Between between September 2018 and January 2019, Beardsley is accused of buying and selling heroin and...
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Man Facing Child Endangerment Charges

A Jamestown man who had an active warrant for endangering the welfare of a child has been hit with another child endangerment charge after a well-being check Saturday afternoon. At about 12:30 PM, Jamestown Police were called to an address on the city's south side, where a three-year-old child was reported to be outside for an extended period of time, unsupervised, with inadequate clothing for the inclement weather. Officers were also advised about the warrant for 41-year-old Rick Coy, who was at the address. Coy was taken into custody on his active warrant and was transported to the Jamestown City Jail on the new charge. He was held pending arraignment.
JAMESTOWN, NY

