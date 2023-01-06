ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Condemned Home Ravaged By Fire, Gets Moved Up For Demolition

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Just days after a fire ripped through a condemned Jamestown home, local lawmakers are finally taking action to level the hazardous dwelling. As we previously reported, neighbors have been frustrated for quite some time that this building was a safety hazard commonly occupied by vagrants.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Structure Fire on Loomis St in Ripley

A structure fire was reported on 12 Loomis Street in Ripley this morning. Ripley fire department would later request assistance from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Fire Investigation Team to conduct an origin and cause investigation. It was determined the fire was caused by the unsafe use of a...
RIPLEY, NY
Residents Frustrated With Prolonged Property Neglect Before Fire

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Those living along a stretch of Fairmount Avenue are expressing frustrations with prolonged property neglect, which one neighbors believes likely led to a weekend residential fire. The Jamestown Fire Department responded to 343 Fairmount Avenue just after 1 a.m. on Saturday for a...
JAMESTOWN, NY
City of Jamestown Hiring Summer Employees

The Departments of Public Works, Parks Maintenance, and the Summer Playground Program are all seeking full-time temporary summer employees. For an application or for more information, visit the Department of Public Works and Parks & Rec Offices at 145 Steele Street. You can also call (716) 483-7545 or (716) 483-7523.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Beloved Hamburg Bar Set To Close, Be Demolished

A beloved, longtime bar is closing its doors in Hamburg. Sandy Lewis, owner of Hat Trix Bar and Grill announced that the bar is closing its doors for good much earlier than expected. The bar was bought by Taco Bell and the plans are to demolish the building and rebuild the Taco Bell ASAP.
HAMBURG, NY
Williams Street Fire

A House fire was reported on Williams Street in Bradford late Friday night. According to a Braford Facebook Group, no one was injured. There was no further information available at press time.
BRADFORD, PA
State Police Investigating Port Burglary

The Pennsylvania State Police are looking for the public’s help solving a burglary in Port Allegany. Troopers say that a residence on Wilson Avenue was burglarized some time during late November or early December of last year. Nothing of value was taken or reported missing. Anyone with information about...
PORT ALLEGANY, PA
Lewis Run VFD Looking for Volunteers

The Lewis Run Volunteer Fire Department is looking for volunteers for EMTs, First responders and fire police. The department stated in a Facebook post that if you’re interested in speaking with the Chief about volunteering, you can come to the department this Thursday during training which starts at 6:30 in the evening.
LEWIS RUN, PA
Brockport Man Dies in Car-Pedestrian Accident in Fredonia

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said 48-year old Richard Lorek was struck by a car driven by 64-year old Polly Gambino of Cassadaga when he tried to cross Route 60 on foot. Lorek was taken to Brooks Memorial Hospital where he died. No charges are expected at this time.
FREDONIA, NY
Man Sentenced In Chautauqua County Strong-Armed Robbery

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 23-year-old Buffalo man will spend a half-decade behind bars after he was sentenced in connection with a strong-armed robbery in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office announced Tyrese White was sentenced to five years in state prison plus five years...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Crown Street Roasting Changing Owners

New owners will soon be taking over Crown Street Roasting in downtown Jamestown. After six years of ownership, Michael and Sarah Bigney are selling the business to Nick and Mikayla Certo. Sarah Bigney said they are moving to Florida because they felt ready for something else, “Definitely some sunshine and...
JAMESTOWN, NY
McKean County Seeks Chief Clerk

McKean County is seeking qualified and highly motivated applicants to perform the duties of Chief Clerk. The Chief Clerk will provide clerical and administrative support to the Commissioners by supervising the activities of the County Commissioners Office on a daily basis. Responsibilities include:. Supervise operations of Commissioner’s office, including preparation...
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
Unique Hidden House For Sale In Buffalo

Sometimes when you want to get away but don't want to leave the house, you need a house that is hidden away from everyone. That house exists in Orchard Park, New York. This amazing hidden house is located off the street and has plenty of trees and scrubs in the front of the yard to keep the house hidden away.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
Allegany Man Arrested for Trespassing

An Allegany man was arrested for trespassing in Potter County. On December 29th, Pennsylvania State Troopers responded to reports of an unknown person knocking on doors in a Coudersport neighborhood. Upon investigation, troopers found 20 year old Blaze David Harrison sleeping while under the influence in one of the residences’ detached garages.
POTTER COUNTY, PA
Arrest made in Dunkirk hit-and-run

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — An arrest has been made in a hit-and-run that occurred in Dunkirk last month, according to police. 58-year-old Dwayne Nicholson of Dunkirk is accused of leaving the scene of a car vs pedestrian accident at the intersection of Lake Shore Drive East and Main Street in Dunkirk on December 30, 2022. […]
DUNKIRK, NY

