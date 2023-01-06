Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
Northern California Forecast: Timeline for rising Sierra snow levels, showers on Wednesday
More rain and snow are falling in Northern California on Wednesday. The region can expect a break from wet weather on Thursday before the next rounds get underway. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
NewsChannel 36
California winter weather could impact Twin Tiers
(WENY) -- California has been experiencing heavy rainfall this winter with no clear end in sight. While atmospheric rivers are bringing massive amounts of rainfall to the west coast, local experts say it isn’t likely locally. “We are experiencing an atmospheric river,” WENY Chief Meteorologist Joe Veres said, adding,...
KCRA.com
Northern California Live Storm Updates: Sierra chain controls in effect, tornado damage confirmed from Tuesday's storm
Northern California is dealing with more wet weather as thousands of people across KCRA 3's coverage area remain without power, a day after severe thunderstorms brought gusty winds, lightning and torrential rain to the region. Those traveling to the Sierra on Wednesday should still expect chain controls and slow going,...
KCRA.com
Reservoirs, snowpack are benefitting big time from California's stormy pattern
It's been a wild couple of weeks of weather in Northern California. But there is a rather bright silver lining to this train of storms: our surface water supply is getting a big boost. Here's a look at some of the highlights. Reservoir Levels. On Oct. 1, 2022, the start...
Channel 6000
Atmospheric river veers north to Pacific Northwest Wednesday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The river in the sky returns to western Oregon and Washington Wednesday afternoon. This comes after the atmospheric river brought record rainfall to central California earlier this week. It left behind catastrophic flooding in parts of California and now that moisture is moving north. Thankfully,...
KCRA.com
Northern California Storm Recap: Tuesday, January 10
A winter storm warning remains in effect in Northern California after severe thunderstorms raced across the region early Tuesday, bringing gusty winds, lightning and torrential rain to a region battered by days of severe weather and where tens of thousands remain without power. In the Sierra, more snow is continuing...
California Floods About to Get Worse as Huge Cyclone Hurtles Towards Coast
Wednesday's cyclone will be the latest in a series of high-intensity storms to hammer California since New Year's Eve.
The Governor of California has announced that 12 people have died due to the harsh weather during the previous 10 days
On Sunday, California Governor Gavin Newsom said that 12 individuals had lost their lives during the previous 10 days due to the state's harsh weather. By Sunday night, hundreds of thousands of Northern California homes and businesses were without power; almost 3,000 people had been evacuated; and about 200 people were sleeping in shelters. After "rising water may soon spill over onto highways in Wilton and shut off evacuation routes," the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services issued an evacuation order for Wilton on Sunday night.
KCRA.com
What to know if you had damage to your home, car from California storms
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The series of storms so far this year has hundreds of people now scrambling to see if damage to their homes or cars is covered by insurance and how they can get it taken care of. KCRA 3 talked to State Farm Agent Michael Yee about...
'Leave now': Emergency managers plead with some California residents before next storm hits
“Leave now,” emergency managers warn Wilton, California residents. The next rainmaker is closing in on the state. It's just the latest in the parade of storms fueled by the atmospheric river known as the Pineapple Express. As of Sunday, the parade has knocked out power to nearly half a million California homes and businesses.
Gusts top out at nearly 70 mph in Sacramento as wind storm batters Northern California
SACRAMENTO -- California braced for more stormy weather with rain sweeping into the northern part the state and the San Francisco Bay area, preceding a series of powerful incoming Pacific storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.The National Weather Service warned of a "relentless parade of atmospheric rivers" over the coming week, producing heavy rain and mountain snow. Atmospheric river storms are long plumes of moisture stretching out into the Pacific and are capable of dropping staggering amounts of rain and snow.The agency's Sacramento office tweeted early...
Hundreds of thousands without power as Northern California braces for more severe storms
Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Northern California were without power Sunday morning as the area braces for another bout of extreme weather that forecasters say will likely worsen over the next few days. A powerful storm, tied to what the National Weather Service described as "a steady...
Flood alerts in effect across California as another powerful atmospheric river storm aims for the Golden State
Preparations are underway across California as another series of powerful atmospheric river storms will continue to drench the state one week after a deadly bomb cyclone brought heavy rain, damaging winds, mudslides and rough surf to the region.
krcrtv.com
California's DWR says Shasta and Oroville reservoir storage can absorb incoming storms
To prepare for the week's incoming storms, California's Department of Water Resources has confirmed that reservoirs throughout the Northstate have enough storage space to absorb the large amounts of precipitation expected to hit the region. In a Facebook post, the state agency affirmed that "main reservoirs connected to the Sacramento...
fox35orlando.com
TIMELINE: System to bring Florida increased rain chances, cooler weather
High pressure will keep weather calm and warm for most of the week across Central Florida, but changes are expected as we head into the weekend. FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro is tracking a weak cold front that will move across the Florida peninsula, increasing rain chances. "Showers...
KCRA.com
Northern California Storm Recap: Progress made in restoring power, some schools to close Tuesday
Tens of thousands of people across Northern California are still dealing with power outages on Tuesday, a day after heavy rain and strong winds caused issues on roadways but spared the region from widespread devastation. (Watch live coverage in the video above.) Meteorologist Tamara Berg said that winds gusted below...
Biden declares emergency in California as schools close, 130K without power amid storms
President Joe Biden issued an emergency declaration for California late Sunday as schools closed and 130,000 people were without power amid the latest winter storms in the state.
More heavy rain headed for Southern California
Another major storm is headed to Southern California this week, with threats of gusty winds, flooding and hazardous driving conditions. “The storm for Monday-Tuesday is looking stronger than our recent storm, with potentially damaging winds and heavy rain,” according to the National Weather Service. In Los Angeles and Ventura counties, rainfall is expected to begin […]
GV Wire
Overnight Storm Brought 106 MPH Wind Gust. Thunderstorms Forecast for Valley.
Wednesday’s overnight storm brought wind gusts peaking at 40 to 45 mph across the Valley and a mighty gust of 106 mph that was recorded at 10:13 p.m. at the Grapevine’s peak on Interstate 5, National Weather Service meteorologist Bill South said Thursday. The atmospheric river that took...
When can I expect the heaviest rain to hit my area?
(KRON) — Have you been anxiously awaiting heavy rain from the major storm hitting the Bay Area? Well, it’s coming. As the storm comes into the area from the Pacific Ocean, the worst of the rain band will begin hitting Northern California with a possible rain rate of about .75 inches to 1 inch of […]
