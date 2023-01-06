Read full article on original website
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott is the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. He was selected with the 135th pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Since then, he has played 101 total games for the franchise. His resume includes an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2016, two appearances at the Pro Bowl, and two First-Team All-SEC honors as a quarterback at Mississippi State. Even though he was supposed to be a backup for Tony Romo, he ended up starting 16 games in his rookie season and has been an annual starting quarterback for the franchise. With the Cowboys facing the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL playoffs, let’s look at Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett.
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their leader in the huddle.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Popculture
NFL Head Coach Fired From Team After Four Seasons
The 2022 NFL regular season has come to an end, and that means teams are looking for new head coaches. On Monday, the Arizona Cardinals announced they have fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury. The team also announced that general manager Steve Keim has decided to "step away from his position in order to focus on his health." This news comes 10 months after Kingsbury signed a contract extension through the 2027 season.
Popculture
Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Coach Announces Retirement From NFL
A two-time Super Bowl champion coach is calling it a career. This week, Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees announced his retirement from the NFL after being with the team for the last two seasons. He made the decision after having multiple conversations with his wife. "Right now, my ego...
Popculture
Arrest Warrant Issued for Dallas Cowboys Player for Reckless Driving
A Dallas Cowboys player was involved in a car accident last month and is now facing the consequences for it. According to Todd Archer of ESPN, the Plano (Texas) Police Department issued an arrest warrant for linebacker Sam Williams for reckless driving, and he has been contacted by authorities. Archer said there is no plan to arrest Williams, but he was contacted to turn himself in and his bond will be set at his arraignment.
