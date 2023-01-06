ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local Businessman Announces Candidacy For Mayor

Circleville Herald
CIRCLEVILLE – A local business owner has thrown his hat in the ring as a candidate for mayor of Circleville.

Dave Horning announced his plans Friday (Dec. 30) in front of about thirty of his friends and supporters gathered at Donato’s.

Horning said it would be an honor to serve as mayor.

“Service to our community is an important factor in my decision to run for office, because Circleville is a great city and has a great future,” he said. “Growth is coming to Circleville, whether we like it or not. We need a mayor with a vision so that we can control and steer that growth.”

A Republican, Horning is the second candidate to announce his intentions to run for mayor. In December, City Councilwoman Michelle Blanton announced that she will be a Republican primary candidate for mayor.

The primary election for mayor will be held May 2 and the general election is set for Nov. 7. Filing deadline is Feb. 1.

Born in Columbus and a Westerville High School alumnus, Horning, 69, graduated from college at Cornell University with a double major in chemistry and economics. He earned an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with concentrations in finance and accounting. He’s worked for DuPont and Ashland Chemical.

Owner of Dave Horning LLC., Horning works with other business owners to determine the fair market value of their company.

“I am duly qualified to be mayor as I have the business development background and the accounting and finance training to bring smart development to Circleville,” he said.

Horning said he believes the people of Circleville do not want to become just another bedroom community of Columbus. Horning talked about how Downtown Circleville was once the crown jewel of Pickaway County and the need to restore that luster.

“I have a vision of restoring the luster to Downtown Circleville so that it will once again be the crown jewel of Pickaway County,” he said. “But I want the voters to understand that restoring our historical district is important not because of a love of historic architecture.

We can apply for and win grant money for the restoration of our historic buildings, which means that these restoration projects will cost a lot less money and will thus provide a solid return-on-investment. This is not an original thought on my part. The voters of Circleville have the ideas. Those of us seeking office just need to listen.”

Horning said Mayor Don McIlroy said “growth is coming to Circleville” during the Dec. 20 Circleville City Council meeting. Horning said he agrees, but more can be done.

“This is true and it is true whether we like it or not,” he said. “But we also know this truth: not every kind of growth is equally advantageous. In what direction do we want to take the growth of our city? I do not believe that the people of Circleville want our city to become just another bedroom community of Columbus.”

Horning said growth must be smart growth.

“We do not want or need another Dollar General or gas station downtown,” he said. “My goal will be to bring smart development that will allow our citizens to thrive.”

Horning said Granville should be a model for Circleville.

“We will always embrace and retain the uniqueness of Circleville, but there are certain aspects of Granville and other cities our size that we can study and improve upon,” he said.

“One reason to study Granville is to use their ideas to build a strong downtown retail district. People from all over Central Ohio visit Granville to shop on Broadway Street. We can do that same thing on Main Street Circleville.”

Horning said Circleville has better architecture than Granville.

“We have an eclectic collection of historic architectural styles from the 1820’s through the 1920’s. We have the re-developed Oddfellows Building and our beautiful City Hall,” he said. “We have North and South Court Street and the cross streets where there are beautiful residential homes.”

Horning said Circleville is larger than Granville.

“When it comes to retail stores, we have more options, and more interesting options, for those same shoppers that currently flock to Granville,” he said.

Horning noted how large trucks traveling through down take away from the shopping experience.

“We have a problem,” he said. “The large semi-trucks (those 18-wheelers) that lumber through our downtown create noise that conflicts with an optimal retail shopping experience. During the Pumpkin Show, those 18-wheelers are routed away from Main Street.”

Horning seeks to solve the problem of truck traffic by using DOT funds for a new grade crossing. He said after meeting with members of the Pickaway Progress Partnership, he learned that there are two options for the construction of a new grade crossing which would allow truck traffic to bypass the downtown and to flow unimpeded like it does on Route 762 near Ashville.

“I look forward during my campaign to discussing these two options with the voters,” he said. “We can apply for a grant from the DOT to cover almost all of the cost.”

Circleville Herald

The Circleville Herald is a multimedia news organization with a community newspaper that publishes three days per week (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday) serving Pickaway County Ohio and the surrounding region. The Circleville Herald also produces the website, www.circlevilleherald.com. Established in 1817 as The Olive Branch, the Circleville Herald began publishing under its current name in 1832 as a weekly publication. Daily publishing began in 1894.

