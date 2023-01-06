ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MA

Hammond scores 20 to help UMass-Lowell hold off Maine 72-70

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Everette Hammond scored 20 points and UMass-Lowell beat Maine 72-70 on Thursday night.

Hammond added seven rebounds for the River Hawks (14-2, 2-0 America East Conference). Ayinde Hikim scored 15 points with six assists. Connor Withers scored 15 on 5-of-6 shooting from 3-point range.

Gedi Juozapaitis led the Black Bears (6-8) with 18 points, four assists and two blocks in their conference opener. Maine also got 12 points and four assists and two steals from Kellen Tynes added 12 points and four assists, while Jaden Clayton scored 11 with four assists.

Both teams play again on Sunday. UMass-Lowell visits Albany (NY) and Maine hosts NJIT.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Rockland Trust Company and Independent Bank Corp. Appoint Jeffrey J. Tengel as Chief Executive Officer

ROCKLAND, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 9, 2023-- Rockland Trust Company and its bank holding company parent Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: INDB) today announced the appointment of Jeffrey J. Tengel as the successor to current Chief Executive Officer, Christopher Oddleifson, effective on or about February 6, 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230106005465/en/ Jeffrey J. Tengel (Photo: Business Wire)
ROCKLAND, MA
The Associated Press

Fox Valley Orthopedics Selects athenahealth to Better Serve Patients and Prepare for Impending Growth

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 9, 2023-- athenahealth, Inc., a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide, announced today that Fox Valley Orthopedics (FVO) has chosen athenaOne as its integrated electronic health record (EHR), medical billing, and patient engagement solution. With 35 providers serving patients in seven locations across the northwest suburbs of Chicago, FVO provides comprehensive, cost-effective orthopedic care. After an exhaustive review, FVO selected athenaOne to facilitate integrated orthopedic care and modernize the way patients access their health information and interact with providers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005019/en/ The implementation of athenaOne will replace three disparate systems and connect all providers, surgeons, and physical/occupational therapists across all FVO locations. The athenaOne network-enabled suite of healthcare solutions will allow for much faster provider collaboration, leading to more efficient care. Additionally, patients can use the athenahealth patient portal to make appointments, pay bills, access health records, request prescriptions, and more. With anytime, anywhere access to these tools and improved communications, patients will receive more effective care and treatment without unnecessary delay.
WATERTOWN, MA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
613K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy