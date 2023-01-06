ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calypso, NC

Norwood Ezzell Road requires pipe replacement scheduled to begin Jan. 9

Duplin Times
Duplin Times
 5 days ago

CALYPSO - A portion of a Duplin County road will be closed for multiple days next week to allow N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance crews to replace a drainage pipe.

Norwood Ezzell Road will be closed in both directions near Beautancus Road between 8 a.m. Jan. 9 and 5 p.m. Jan. 13. Crews will replace the current pipe with a larger one.

During the closure, drivers will be detoured onto Beautancus Road and N.C. 403. Drivers are urged to use caution near the work zone and give themselves extra time for travel.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.

Duplin Times

Duplin Times

Kenansville, NC
Duplin Times is an award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Duplin County, NC and the immediate surrounding area.

 https://www.reflector.com/duplin/

