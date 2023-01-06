ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

From The Pink Seats: Episode 88 - The One About Jack Plummer w/Jim McGill

By Matthew McGavic
 3 days ago

On this episode, the guys welcome Bear Insider's Jim McGill to the show to break down former Cal quarterback and recent Louisville transfer Jack Plummer.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It's a quarterback-centric episode today on 'From The Pink Seats.'

On this episode, Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic, State of Louisville co-founders Jacob Lane & Presley Meyer and former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo welcome Bear Insider's Jim McGill to break down former Cal quarterback and recent Louisville transfer Jack Plummer.

Jim gives detailed analysis from the Cal perspective about Plummer's strengths, weaknesses, impact on winning football games, and what could unlock the potential moving forward. The guys also briefly discuss the latest happening in the world of college football, including Bobby Petrino's reported move to Texas A&M.

(Photo of Jack Plummer: John Hefti - USA TODAY Sports)

