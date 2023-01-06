From The Pink Seats: Episode 88 - The One About Jack Plummer w/Jim McGill

On this episode, the guys welcome Bear Insider's Jim McGill to the show to break down former Cal quarterback and recent Louisville transfer Jack Plummer.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It's a quarterback-centric episode today on 'From The Pink Seats.'

On this episode, Louisville Report deputy editor Matt McGavic, State of Louisville co-founders Jacob Lane & Presley Meyer and former UofL fullback/student assistant coach Vincent Lococo welcome Bear Insider's Jim McGill to break down former Cal quarterback and recent Louisville transfer Jack Plummer.

Jim gives detailed analysis from the Cal perspective about Plummer's strengths, weaknesses, impact on winning football games, and what could unlock the potential moving forward. The guys also briefly discuss the latest happening in the world of college football, including Bobby Petrino's reported move to Texas A&M.

Related: What is Louisville Getting in QB Jack Plummer?

Give the podcast a listen below! If you enjoy it, make sure to like, subscribe and download on iTunes or Spotify. Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @PinkSeatsPod .

*If you are having trouble viewing the embedded episode, click here for Apple and here for Spotify*

If you liked that episode, check past editions of 'From The Pink Seats' from this season:

(Photo of Jack Plummer: John Hefti - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter