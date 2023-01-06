Jaguars vs. Titans: 5 Questions and Game Predictions on AFC South Championship

John and Brett debate which team will walk out of Saturday as AFC South champs.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are one win away from making history.

After just two 2-6 teams made the playoffs in each previous NFL season in the history of the sport, the Jaguars have a chance to do exactly that if they beat the Tennessee Titans in Week 18. A team once left for dead, the Jaguars are now four quarters away from an AFC South title and a playoff berth.

So, how do we at Jaguar Report see the rematch playing out? John Shipley and Brett Hawn weigh in below.

1) Can the Jaguars' offense repeat their previous passing success against the Titans?

John Shipley: They should be able to, as long as they don't get in their own way with turnovers and drops. The Titans will probably generate some solid interior pressure, but other than that the Jaguars have the talent and schematic advantage across the board. The Titans' secondary and linebackers can be tested, even if their defensive line usually does enough to limit the potential of the running game.

Brett Hawn: The Tennessee Titans have a myriad of different injuries on the defensive side of the ball that will make life easier on offense for the Jags. Starting defensive backs Amani Hooker and Kristian Fulton along with two key reserves make for a very short-handed Titans secondary. If the Jaguars are to repeat their previous passing success, this is a prime opportunity to do so.

2) Can the Jaguars' defense get in Derrick Henry's way?

John Shipley: They have the ability to. While Henry had a big first-half against the Jaguars in their previous matchup, the Jaguars have a healthy front-seven now and are playing their best football of the season. The Jaguars built their defense to stop the run and this has naturally been the strength of their unit all season. Henry will make some plays because he is simply a different kind of player at running back, but the Jaguars can provide some resistance.

Brett Hawn: Second-half adjustments helped negate what was a dominant first half for Derrick Henry in Week 14, but if the Jaguars hope to get in Henry’s way sooner. Thanks to the Titans being on their third-string quarterback making his second career start, the Jaguars have a lot more room to stuff the box and focus on the run.

3) Who is the most important player on offense and defense?

John Shipley: Offensively, it has to be Trevor Lawrence. One of the only scenarios where the Jaguars lose this game is one in which Lawrence fails to protect the football, which has been an issue in recent weeks with four fumbles in the last three games. As long as Lawrence isn't giving the ball up, the offense should be fine.

On defense, it is Josh Allen. Josh Dobbs has proven that he struggles with pressure and ball-security in his own right, so the Jaguars should have chances for takeaways if their pass-rush can get to him. To make that happen, Josh Allen will need a big-time performance against the Titans' banged-up OL.

Brett Hawn: Offensively, Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars passing game must take advantage of a weakened Titans secondary, devoid of two starters and key backups. Expect the Jaguars to target these matchups early and often. Defensively, the entire D-line will be called upon early and often to generate pressure and close running lanes. I strongly feel that one player does not hold the most importance, instead it’ll require a team effort if the Jaguars want to break into the AFC playoffs.

4) Biggest storyline entering Sunday?

John Shipley: Can the Jaguars exorcise their final demon?

The Jaguars have been breaking curses and exorcising demons the entire second-half of the season, breaking bad streak after bad streak, rewriting history after years of failures. The Jaguars will need to do it one last time to punch a ticket to the playoffs. The Titans have defeated past Jaguars teams in these scenarios, so can this current Jaguars team avoid the Week 18 letdown?

Brett Hawn: Who wants it more?

In a do-or-die situation, the Jaguars can claim the AFC South crown en route to their first playoff appearance since 2017. Can they stop Derrick Henry? Will the offense answer the call? All of these questions will be answered in a Saturday night thriller that’ll have the feel of a playoff game.

5) Score prediction?

John Shipley: The Jaguars will probably give fans a good amount of anxiety at the start of the game because, well, that just seems like that is how this game between these two rivals will go. But at the end of the day, the Jaguars have the coach and quarterback to win, and will so decisively.

Jaguars 27, Titans 16.

Brett Hawn: The Jaguars have been rolling and I don’t see the free-falling Titans riddled with injuries getting in their way.

Jaguars 27, Titans: 20