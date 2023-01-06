Read full article on original website
Tennessee State of the Child report reveals decline in childhood poverty, other findings
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee has come out with its "State of the Child" report Wednesday, highlighting statistics including a major decline in childhood poverty across the state compared to the rest of the country. Some counties in the state had child poverty rates go down by nearly 25%...
In-N-Out Burger coming to Middle Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--In-N-Out Burger is coming to Tennessee, marking the restaurant chain's first corporate hub in the eastern United States. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee made the announcement on Tuesday, saying the company's value system and service standards "line up just right" for the state. "It means a lot of opportunity and...
Willie Nelson's Tennessee residence bought for more than $2 million
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Willie Nelson's house in Tennessee has sold for more than $2 million, FOX News reports. The home is known for influencing the album "Shotgun Willie," the news outlet says. Nelson is one of the most recognized stars in country music: the star even won the...
Tennessee among states with the highest homicide rate per CDC data
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee is among states with the highest homicide rates in the nation according to data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC's National Center for Health Statistics reports for the latest year of data (2020), Tennessee reported 750 homicide deaths which translates to 11.5 per 100,000 people.
Tennessee law tightening security guard training goes into effect
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Being a security guard in Tennessee will never be the same. The death of a young man at a downtown Nashville honky tonk has led to a new law in effect this month. All security guards who work in venues that serve alcohol must have...
Tennessee bill would allow teachers to carry guns in classrooms
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Tennessee lawmaker has filed a bill that would allow teachers to carry concealed guns on campus. Rep. Jay Reedy, a Republican, filed HB0041 on Monday. The bill would amend sections of the Tennessee Code relative to having weapons on school property. It would essentially permit schools to adopt a policy that would allow select employees to carry firearms in classrooms.
State leaders pushing back on Transportation Modernization Act of 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- Governor Bill Lee addresses the future of transportation for Tennessee and some state leaders are pushing back on his plan. Gov. Lee said transportation is one of the most important pieces of legislation that’s being approached in the upcoming session, and he said the state has not done enough.
Sheriff's office warns of 'funny money' making rounds in Tennessee
HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A sheriff's office in Middle Tennessee is warning the public about fake bills circulating across the state. "Funny money" has been emerging in the Volunteer State. The Hickman County Sheriff's Office says citizens should check bills for phrases like "FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY." Some of the faux paper may also contain Chinese wording.
Agents: 61 people charged in massive Tennessee drug bust
HUNTINGDON, Tenn. (WZTV) — More than 60 people have been indicted in a massive, undercover drug bust in west Tennessee. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) says "Operation Dark Crystal" took 15 months of investigation, research, and surveillance from multiple agencies in Carroll County. During the operation, officials conducted several controlled purchases—resulting in the seizure of various drugs, vehicles, explosive devices, and more than $30,000 in cash.
Human remains found in golf bag in 2019 identified as Tennessee man
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man whose remains were found in a golf bag nearly four years ago has been identified, thanks to a nonprofit organization. The DNA Doe Project assisted the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) in bringing closure to the family of 28-year-old Earl Pizzoferrato. On...
Tennessee victims of human trafficking now able to withhold address from public records
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett has released a "Safe at Home" program for victims of human trafficking, domestic abuse, and stalking that will help conceal their addresses. This new program comes just in time for National Human Trafficking Awareness Day on Wednesday, Jan. 11....
Transportation Modernization Act of 2023 would increase electric car registration prices
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- A push at the state level to increase registration fees on electric cars in Tennessee. While some think this would even the playing field others say it would negatively impact families with electric vehicles. The Tennessee Department of Transportation said this would level out revenue from...
'A reckless decision': TVA moves forward with another gas plant
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Less than a month after issuing rolling blackouts during dangerously cold temperatures, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has decided to move forward with another gas plant. The federally owned utility company decided Tuesday to retire and demolish the Cumberland Fossil Plant and begin operating a...
FAA has resumed flights and lifted the morning's ground stop.
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE: 8:24 a.m.--Flights are resuming as the FAA has lifted the ground stop. UPDATE: 7:35--The FAA says there is progress in restoring the system and departures are resuming in some major hubs. Departures at BNA and others expected to resume at 8 a.m. CST. The...
