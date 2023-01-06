ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 1

Related
fox17.com

In-N-Out Burger coming to Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--In-N-Out Burger is coming to Tennessee, marking the restaurant chain's first corporate hub in the eastern United States. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee made the announcement on Tuesday, saying the company's value system and service standards "line up just right" for the state. "It means a lot of opportunity and...
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Tennessee among states with the highest homicide rate per CDC data

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee is among states with the highest homicide rates in the nation according to data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC's National Center for Health Statistics reports for the latest year of data (2020), Tennessee reported 750 homicide deaths which translates to 11.5 per 100,000 people.
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Tennessee bill would allow teachers to carry guns in classrooms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Tennessee lawmaker has filed a bill that would allow teachers to carry concealed guns on campus. Rep. Jay Reedy, a Republican, filed HB0041 on Monday. The bill would amend sections of the Tennessee Code relative to having weapons on school property. It would essentially permit schools to adopt a policy that would allow select employees to carry firearms in classrooms.
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

State leaders pushing back on Transportation Modernization Act of 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) -- Governor Bill Lee addresses the future of transportation for Tennessee and some state leaders are pushing back on his plan. Gov. Lee said transportation is one of the most important pieces of legislation that’s being approached in the upcoming session, and he said the state has not done enough.
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Sheriff's office warns of 'funny money' making rounds in Tennessee

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A sheriff's office in Middle Tennessee is warning the public about fake bills circulating across the state. "Funny money" has been emerging in the Volunteer State. The Hickman County Sheriff's Office says citizens should check bills for phrases like "FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY." Some of the faux paper may also contain Chinese wording.
HICKMAN COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Agents: 61 people charged in massive Tennessee drug bust

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. (WZTV) — More than 60 people have been indicted in a massive, undercover drug bust in west Tennessee. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) says "Operation Dark Crystal" took 15 months of investigation, research, and surveillance from multiple agencies in Carroll County. During the operation, officials conducted several controlled purchases—resulting in the seizure of various drugs, vehicles, explosive devices, and more than $30,000 in cash.
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Human remains found in golf bag in 2019 identified as Tennessee man

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man whose remains were found in a golf bag nearly four years ago has been identified, thanks to a nonprofit organization. The DNA Doe Project assisted the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) in bringing closure to the family of 28-year-old Earl Pizzoferrato. On...
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

'A reckless decision': TVA moves forward with another gas plant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Less than a month after issuing rolling blackouts during dangerously cold temperatures, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has decided to move forward with another gas plant. The federally owned utility company decided Tuesday to retire and demolish the Cumberland Fossil Plant and begin operating a...
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

FAA has resumed flights and lifted the morning's ground stop.

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE: 8:24 a.m.--Flights are resuming as the FAA has lifted the ground stop. UPDATE: 7:35--The FAA says there is progress in restoring the system and departures are resuming in some major hubs. Departures at BNA and others expected to resume at 8 a.m. CST. The...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy