FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs End Year With Sweep Of Ice RaysUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Twelve Days of Mudbug Christmas (Really 13)Under The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
District 1-A Releases All-DistrictUnder The Radar NWLAHaynesville, LA
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
KNOE TV8
Buc-ee's Ruston economic impact
Monroe seeking funding to enhance Civic Center and Jack Howard Theater. Mayor Friday Ellis says he hopes to make the Civic Center complex “The premier singer/songwriter venue on the I-20 corridor.”. KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 6 hours ago. KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Winston to speak on Reconstruction, civil rights Jan. 12
Immediately after the Civil War and emancipation, the federal government developed a plan to re-admit the southern states and guarantee the rights and safety of freedmen. The plan, called Reconstruction, led to a time of experimentation in racial equity which historian C. Vann Woodward and others have argued could have led to a very different path than segregation before it was abruptly ended. What was this period of history like, and how did it fail to live up to its promise?
bizmagsb.com
Ruston to be home of Louisiana’s first Buc-ee’s
Mayor Ronny Walker and the City of Ruston are pleased to announce Buc-ee’s will be locating its newest travel center in Ruston, Louisiana. This will be the first Buc-ees in the state of Louisiana and will have a major economic impact on Ruston and North Louisiana. Buc-ee’s, a Texas-based...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Temporary water outage causes two schools to close on JAN 11
The City of Natchitoches would like to notify the public that a temporary water outage is planned for the following areas in the City of Natchitoches on Wednesday, Jan. 11 from 8 am – 4 pm. Water will be unavailable at this time. The water outage will affect the...
What are the Top Paying Jobs at the New Louisiana Buc-ee’s?
After much anticipation and speculation, Buc-ee's announced they are, in fact, opening their first location in Louisiana. Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker told KEEL News Tuesday morning:. "This is a tremendous project. We are so grateful that Buc-ee's has decided to locate its first travel center in the state here in...
KSLA
Temporary water outage scheduled in Natchitoches; boil advisory in effect
Natchitoches, La. (KSLA) - On Jan. 11, the city of Natchitoches scheduled a water outage from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Outpatient medical center on Breazeale Springs Street. During the outage, contractors will be disconnecting existing water lines and tying in new water lines. Once the water is restored in...
bossierpress.com
Grand Opening of the Passport Department in the Bossier Parish Clerk of Court Office
The Bossier Parish Clerk of Court is pleased to announce the grand opening of the Passport Department on January 9, 2023. Our office is now an official location for accepting new passport applications. With a goal of. providing ease to the public, we also have available on-site passport photographs. Each...
bizmagsb.com
LA Tech Special Collections and Archives acquires Bernard J. Stinnett Collection
The Special Collections and Archives at Louisiana Tech University has acquired a collection of letters, memorabilia, artwork, and photographs of former Camp Ruston U.S. Army clerk Bernard J. Stinnett, courtesy of his daughter Hester Stinnett. Louisiana’s Camp Ruston was one of the largest prisoner-of-war (POW) camps established by the U.S....
KSLA
SPD announces school zone time changes starting Jan. 9
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department says it’s changing school zone times throughout the city. Beginning Monday, Jan. 9, school zone times will change from 7-9 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. to 7-9 a.m. and 2:30-4:30 p.m. SCHOOL ZONE TIMES CHANGES. 2-4 p.m. >>> 2:30-4:30 p.m. SPD says...
KSLA
Bossier City proposes cutting funding to SporTran
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — The Bossier City Council today introduced a proposal to cut funding to SporTran by about $400,000 a year. The proposal was not on the agenda for today’s meeting but was added by a unanimous vote of the council. Currently, the city has $900,000...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Sign announces new Ford dealership coming soon to I-49 area
Keep an eye peeled for the sign on a hill around the Natchitoches exit for I-49 and you’ll see the exciting news: a new Jimmy Granger Ford dealership out at the interstate corridor. Owner Jimmy Granger said he’s excited to continue offering the wonderful Natchitoches community first-class sales and service and is looking forward to doing so in a first-class building.
Natchitoches Times
City Announces Temporary Water Outage for Wed. Jan. 11
The City of Natchitoches would like to notify the public that a temporary water outage is planned for the following areas in the City of Natchitoches for Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 8 a.m. 4 p.m. Water will be unavailable at this time. The water outage will affect the following areas:
bizmagsb.com
Bossier City Council votes to cut public transportation budget
During the Tuesday, January 10, 2023 Bossier City Council Meeting, council members voted in one reading to reduce SporTran’s budget for 2023. The annual public transit budget for the City was approximately $900,000 until this week. The new budget is $500,000 per year. SporTran leadership was notified of the changes in a meeting with City officials on Wednesday, January 4.
Bossier City, January 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Louisiana Poacher Busted for “Big Buck Contest” Fraud
A Louisiana man was arrested last week for a slew of criminal charges that include poaching whitetail deer, trespassing on private property, and alleged “hunting contest fraud.” According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries (LDWF), Farrion Fletcher Jr. of Georgetown, Louisiana poached three antlered deer during the 2022-23 hunting season—one of which he entered into a “big buck contest.” He now faces thousands of dollars in fines and restitution and more than a year in jail.
KTBS
Shreveport mayor said speed enforcement cameras under review
SHREVEPORT, La. – Could some changes be coming to the speed enforcement cameras in Shreveport school zones?. Mayor Tom Arceneaux told City Council members Monday that’s possible. His comment came after Ginger Marks of Shreveport spoke during the administration session about areas where she says the city is...
Coroner Names Shreveport’s Second Murder Victim of 2023
A woman shot and killed on Bond Drive in north Shreveport early Saturday, January 7, 2023, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Renata Lewis, 42, was shot inside a residence in the 3300 block of Bond, in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood, around 2:40 a.m. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Caddo Commissioner Steven Jackson Arrested: Impersonating Police
Caddo Parish Commissioner Steven P. Jackson was arrested on January 7th in Plain Dealing on a charge of impersonation of a police officer. According to Bossier City Police spokeswoman Erin Buchanan, the incident happened in Bossier City in November, 2022 at a business in the 3100 block of Airline Drive. According to the Bossier City Police Department, the complainant alleged an individual in an unmarked police model SUV identified himself as a police officer after he became involved in a disagreement that took place in the business' parking lot.
KSLA
Family of missing Bienville Parish woman speaks out
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - On Tuesday, Jan. 10, family members of 43-year-old Kimberly Moore spoke to KSLA about what they think happened to the missing woman. According to Bienville Parish Sheriff John Ballance, Vernon Parker was found fatally shot on Sunday, Dec. 31 in his car. The following day, Ballance received a call from Moore’s family who reported the Ringgold woman as missing.
Will Amazon Plant Open in Shreveport this Year?
Opening of the planned Amazon plant for north Shreveport has been delayed a couple of times. The latest information from the retail giant says hiring won't begin until about 6 weeks before the plant opens later this year, but will that really happen?. State Leader Says it's Still a Go.
