Humphreys County, TN

WTVC

'A reckless decision': TVA moves forward with another gas plant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Less than a month after issuing rolling blackouts during dangerously cold temperatures, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has decided to move forward with another gas plant. The federally owned utility company decided Tuesday to retire and demolish the Cumberland Fossil Plant and begin operating a...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

In-N-Out Burger coming to Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--In-N-Out Burger is coming to Tennessee, marking the restaurant chain's first corporate hub in the eastern United States. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee made the announcement on Tuesday, saying the company's value system and service standards "line up just right" for the state. "It means a lot of opportunity and...
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

Gas Prices to Start This Week, Monday, January 9, 2023

Rutherford County, TN - Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 10.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.97/g today (Monday), according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 11.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WKRN News 2

Strong storms possible across Middle Tennessee Thursday

The Storm Prediction Center has put our northwest area under a marginal risk (1/5) for overnight Wednesday into early Thursday. Then, that risk expands to cover all of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky for Thursday morning into early afternoon. There is a slight risk (2/5) for our southeastern counties for the same time period.
TENNESSEE STATE
thunderboltradio.com

TWRA Investigating Fatal Boating Accident

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is still investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred last Thursday. TWRA reports said 72 year old Jimmy C. Franks, of the Counce community, lost his life when his boat sank on Pickwick Lake. Officers with TWRA, the Hardin County Fire Department, and the Mississippi...
COUNCE, TN
Diana Rus

These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
TENNESSEE STATE
clarksvillenow.com

Habitat for Humanity accepting homeownership applications in February 2023

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County Tennessee’s (HFHMCTN) homeownership program will accept applications Feb. 1-28. Applications will be made available online starting Feb. 1. Please note that applications will not be accepted after Feb. 28. Applicants are required to be a resident of Clarksville-Montgomery County...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WTVC

Tennessee among states with the highest homicide rate per CDC data

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee is among states with the highest homicide rates in the nation according to data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC's National Center for Health Statistics reports for the latest year of data (2020), Tennessee reported 750 homicide deaths which translates to 11.5 per 100,000 people.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Metro court dates postponed for funeral

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Davidson County General Sessions judges have postponed all court sessions, including jail dockets, scheduled for Wednesday. The District Attorney’s Office in Nashville told WSMV4 court sessions were postponed so court officers and judges can attend Judge Gale B. Robinson’s wife’s funeral. “Our office...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN

