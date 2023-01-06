Read full article on original website
Related
WTVC
'A reckless decision': TVA moves forward with another gas plant
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Less than a month after issuing rolling blackouts during dangerously cold temperatures, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has decided to move forward with another gas plant. The federally owned utility company decided Tuesday to retire and demolish the Cumberland Fossil Plant and begin operating a...
WTVC
Georgia residents to pay more at the pump when gas tax exemption ends Wednesday
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — Many Georgia residents Tuesday are scrambling to the pumps, with the state's gas tax exemption ending at midnight Wednesday. And you may be feeling the hurt of increasing gas prices for the rest of 2023. Georgia Governor Kemp signed a law in March 2022 to...
WTVC
In-N-Out Burger coming to Middle Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--In-N-Out Burger is coming to Tennessee, marking the restaurant chain's first corporate hub in the eastern United States. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee made the announcement on Tuesday, saying the company's value system and service standards "line up just right" for the state. "It means a lot of opportunity and...
wgnsradio.com
Gas Prices to Start This Week, Monday, January 9, 2023
Rutherford County, TN - Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 10.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.97/g today (Monday), according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 11.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
This Tennessee County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker analyzed data to determine which county has the shortest life expectancy in Tennessee.
WTVC
Ga. lawmakers plan to ease path to occupational license for workers with criminal records
Dozens of job opportunities might open up for people with criminal records if a legislative push successfully removes barriers for professional licenses that are required for one out of every seven jobs in Georgia. Georgia Justice Project’s criminal justice reform efforts are targeting the occupational licensing process that prospective employees...
Strong storms possible across Middle Tennessee Thursday
The Storm Prediction Center has put our northwest area under a marginal risk (1/5) for overnight Wednesday into early Thursday. Then, that risk expands to cover all of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky for Thursday morning into early afternoon. There is a slight risk (2/5) for our southeastern counties for the same time period.
Hendersonville set to break ground on new Sanders Ferry Greenway
The new Sanders Ferry Greenway in Hendersonville is breaking ground this week with an expected opening date later this fall.
thunderboltradio.com
TWRA Investigating Fatal Boating Accident
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is still investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred last Thursday. TWRA reports said 72 year old Jimmy C. Franks, of the Counce community, lost his life when his boat sank on Pickwick Lake. Officers with TWRA, the Hardin County Fire Department, and the Mississippi...
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
WTVC
Only 4 Georgia schools in our viewing area take advantage of free lead testing so far
RINGGOLD, Ga. — Every public school in Georgia has had almost 18 months to take advantage of a company's offer to test its water for lead for free. But on Monday, we learned that only 4 northwest Georgia schools in our viewing area have taken advantage of that offer.
clarksvillenow.com
Habitat for Humanity accepting homeownership applications in February 2023
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County Tennessee’s (HFHMCTN) homeownership program will accept applications Feb. 1-28. Applications will be made available online starting Feb. 1. Please note that applications will not be accepted after Feb. 28. Applicants are required to be a resident of Clarksville-Montgomery County...
WTVC
Tennessee victims of human trafficking now able to withhold address from public records
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett has released a "Safe at Home" program for victims of human trafficking, domestic abuse, and stalking that will help conceal their addresses. This new program comes just in time for National Human Trafficking Awareness Day on Wednesday, Jan. 11....
1 killed in crash on I-840 in Williamson County
One person has died following a crash that occurred overnight in Williamson County on Interstate 840.
WTVC
Tennessee law tightening security guard training goes into effect
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Being a security guard in Tennessee will never be the same. The death of a young man at a downtown Nashville honky tonk has led to a new law in effect this month. All security guards who work in venues that serve alcohol must have...
WTVC
Willie Nelson's Tennessee residence bought for more than $2 million
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Willie Nelson's house in Tennessee has sold for more than $2 million, FOX News reports. The home is known for influencing the album "Shotgun Willie," the news outlet says. Nelson is one of the most recognized stars in country music: the star even won the...
2 Tennessee Cities Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes two cities right here in Tennessee.
Dentists say they are slammed due to TennCare benefits expansion
Hundreds of thousands of people now have dental insurance for the first time in a long time. This means a slammed pipeline for care.
WTVC
Tennessee among states with the highest homicide rate per CDC data
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee is among states with the highest homicide rates in the nation according to data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC's National Center for Health Statistics reports for the latest year of data (2020), Tennessee reported 750 homicide deaths which translates to 11.5 per 100,000 people.
WSMV
Metro court dates postponed for funeral
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Davidson County General Sessions judges have postponed all court sessions, including jail dockets, scheduled for Wednesday. The District Attorney’s Office in Nashville told WSMV4 court sessions were postponed so court officers and judges can attend Judge Gale B. Robinson’s wife’s funeral. “Our office...
Comments / 0