Dekalb County, GA

2 arrested in Perimeter Mall shooting, victim still recovering

DUNWOODY, Ga. - Dunwoody police released the name of the two people who exchanged gunfire in Perimeter Mall last Friday afternoon. Police say 20-year-old Roykell Holder and 21-year-old Raymond Pierre were together in the mall. Investigators say on Jan. 6 around 4:45 p.m., Holder got into an argument with the victim, 18-year-old Che’saun Lacey, in the lower level food court. Police say Holder shot Lacy, who was able to return fire..
Two suspects turn selves in after teen shot during Jonesboro fight dies

JONESBORO, Ga. - Two outstanding suspects turned themselves in months after a teenager was killed during a drug and gun transaction. The initial incident took place the afternoon of Oct. 29. Police were called to the 8300 block of Magnolia Drive in Jonesboro to investigate a person shot. Before they...
Body of boy who drowned pulled from Carroll County lake, deputies say

BOWDON, Ga. - The body of a boy who drowned while kayaking on a private Bowdon lake has been recovered Tuesday. Deputies with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and firefighters with the Carroll County Fire Rescue spent the afternoon trying to locate the boy at a lake between Lovern Mill Road and Turner Road.
Officers searching for missing 59-year-old Henry County man

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County police need your help finding a missing 59-year-old man who hasn't been seen for over a week. According to police, 59-year-old William Danner was last seen at his home on Red Maple Drive in Hampton, Georgia on Jan. 2. Danner is described as being...
Man shot outside Gainesville apartment complex

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Gainesville police say a man was shot outside a Shades Valley Lane apartment complex Monday evening. The victim was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition. Investigators are at the scene looking for any evidence that points to a suspect. Anyone with information is...
Police: Man found shot at SE Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA - Police are investigating an early morning shooting at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex early Tuesday morning. Officials say they were called at around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday to the Constitution Apartments on the 900 block of Constitution Road. At the scene, officers found a man believed to be in...
Third suspect charged in Atlanta woman's murder, disappearance

ATLANTA - Three men were named in a 13-count indictment handed down by a Fulton County grand jury in connection to the death of 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir. Lenoir was last seen at a midtown apartment complex in late July. Previously, Steven Oboite and Diante Reynolds were the only named suspects...
Suspect missing in Magnolia Way shooting, police say

ATLANTA - What started as a disagreement between two men in northwest Atlanta, ended in a shot being fired into the victim's vehicle. The suspect responsible remains at large. Officers say the shooting took place on Magnolia Way. Photos show the bullet that went through the windshield and into the...
Elderly man killed by hit-and-run driver while walking on I-75, APD says

ATLANTA - Police are searching for a driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash overnight on Interstate 75. Atlanta police say the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday on I-75 at Central Avenue. According to police, an elderly man was walking along the interstate when he was hit and killed by...
Incident reveals more about how missing woman died

Atlanta police have arrested and charged a third man in connection with the death of Allahnia Lenoir. The 24-year-old woman disappeared last July. New details in a criminal indictment reveal more about how investigators believe she died.
Forsyth County father and daughter dead in murder-suicide, deputies say

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).
Missing 73-year-old man last seen in Lithonia neighborhood

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are searching for a missing 73-year-old man last see in Lithonia on Monday. Fredrick Thompson was last seen on Keystone Bend, police say. Thompson is described as being 6-feet tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes, and gray hair. He was last seen...
