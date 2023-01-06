Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Mother of teen gunned down in front of DeKalb County food mart: 'It was a random act'
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police say a 18-year-old man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a gas station and strip mall along Snapfinger Woods Drive on Tuesday evening. A large section of the parking lot directly in front of the Shell gas station and adjoining...
fox5atlanta.com
2 arrested in Perimeter Mall shooting, victim still recovering
DUNWOODY, Ga. - Dunwoody police released the name of the two people who exchanged gunfire in Perimeter Mall last Friday afternoon. Police say 20-year-old Roykell Holder and 21-year-old Raymond Pierre were together in the mall. Investigators say on Jan. 6 around 4:45 p.m., Holder got into an argument with the victim, 18-year-old Che’saun Lacey, in the lower level food court. Police say Holder shot Lacy, who was able to return fire..
fox5atlanta.com
Two suspects turn selves in after teen shot during Jonesboro fight dies
JONESBORO, Ga. - Two outstanding suspects turned themselves in months after a teenager was killed during a drug and gun transaction. The initial incident took place the afternoon of Oct. 29. Police were called to the 8300 block of Magnolia Drive in Jonesboro to investigate a person shot. Before they...
fox5atlanta.com
Body of boy who drowned pulled from Carroll County lake, deputies say
BOWDON, Ga. - The body of a boy who drowned while kayaking on a private Bowdon lake has been recovered Tuesday. Deputies with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and firefighters with the Carroll County Fire Rescue spent the afternoon trying to locate the boy at a lake between Lovern Mill Road and Turner Road.
fox5atlanta.com
Officers searching for missing 59-year-old Henry County man
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County police need your help finding a missing 59-year-old man who hasn't been seen for over a week. According to police, 59-year-old William Danner was last seen at his home on Red Maple Drive in Hampton, Georgia on Jan. 2. Danner is described as being...
Police: Man goes on tirade at Clayton County store after being denied cigarettes
Clayton County police are asking for the public’s help Tuesday to identify a man seen violently trashing a convivence store in Conley last month, authorities said.
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot outside Gainesville apartment complex
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Gainesville police say a man was shot outside a Shades Valley Lane apartment complex Monday evening. The victim was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition. Investigators are at the scene looking for any evidence that points to a suspect. Anyone with information is...
fox5atlanta.com
Rockdale County deputy indicted after 3 dogs die in his care, court says
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Rockdale County Sheriff's Office Deputy Eric Tolbert has been indicted by a grand jury for animal cruelty. The district attorney said he was accused of causing the deaths of three dogs. Tolbert was indicted for three counts of felony aggravated cruelty to animals and two counts...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Man found shot at SE Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA - Police are investigating an early morning shooting at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex early Tuesday morning. Officials say they were called at around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday to the Constitution Apartments on the 900 block of Constitution Road. At the scene, officers found a man believed to be in...
fox5atlanta.com
Third suspect charged in Atlanta woman's murder, disappearance
ATLANTA - Three men were named in a 13-count indictment handed down by a Fulton County grand jury in connection to the death of 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir. Lenoir was last seen at a midtown apartment complex in late July. Previously, Steven Oboite and Diante Reynolds were the only named suspects...
fox5atlanta.com
Stone Mountain chop shop owner caught with stolen cars, fraudulent titles, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A months-long investigation in Stone Mountain has ended with the bust of an alleged local chop shop hiding stolen vehicles, police say. The DeKalb County Police Department says their investigation into the dealership began when an elderly resident reported losing $11,000 when they were sold a vehicle that was later discovered to be stolen.
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect missing in Magnolia Way shooting, police say
ATLANTA - What started as a disagreement between two men in northwest Atlanta, ended in a shot being fired into the victim's vehicle. The suspect responsible remains at large. Officers say the shooting took place on Magnolia Way. Photos show the bullet that went through the windshield and into the...
fox5atlanta.com
Elderly man killed by hit-and-run driver while walking on I-75, APD says
ATLANTA - Police are searching for a driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash overnight on Interstate 75. Atlanta police say the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday on I-75 at Central Avenue. According to police, an elderly man was walking along the interstate when he was hit and killed by...
fox5atlanta.com
Incident reveals more about how missing woman died
Atlanta police have arrested and charged a third man in connection with the death of Allahnia Lenoir. The 24-year-old woman disappeared last July. New details in a criminal indictment reveal more about how investigators believe she died.
fox5atlanta.com
Forsyth County father and daughter dead in murder-suicide, deputies say
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).
fox5atlanta.com
Woman critically injured in shooting outside Old Fourth Ward apartments
ATLANTA - A woman is fighting for her life after she was shot in Atlanta's Old Fourth Ward neighborhood. Police say the victim was shot at around 11 p.m. Monday while she was standing outside an apartment building on the 400 block of Highland Avenue. The woman was rushed to...
fox5atlanta.com
Police identify, charge suspect in deadly shooting at Snellville car dealership
SNELLVILLE, Ga. - Nearly a month after a woman was shot and killed in a Snellville car dealership on Centerville Highway on Dec. 9, police have identified and charged a suspect in the case. On Monday, the Gwinnett County Police Homicide Unit charged Wesley Vickers, 23, from Lilburn with aggravated...
fox5atlanta.com
Army vet who just had a baby dies in shooting, shooter at large
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The search is on for the shooter who murdered an Army veteran in the Forest Park area. Police say they found the body of Ladaryus Bass in the middle of Martha Street the night before New Year’s Eve. Bass’ sister Shakeiba had a message for...
Police: Driver runs over man lying on I-75 South in Atlanta, killing him
A man who was laying on the interstate was fatally struck by a driver late Monday, authorities said.
fox5atlanta.com
Missing 73-year-old man last seen in Lithonia neighborhood
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are searching for a missing 73-year-old man last see in Lithonia on Monday. Fredrick Thompson was last seen on Keystone Bend, police say. Thompson is described as being 6-feet tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes, and gray hair. He was last seen...
