DUNWOODY, Ga. - Dunwoody police released the name of the two people who exchanged gunfire in Perimeter Mall last Friday afternoon. Police say 20-year-old Roykell Holder and 21-year-old Raymond Pierre were together in the mall. Investigators say on Jan. 6 around 4:45 p.m., Holder got into an argument with the victim, 18-year-old Che’saun Lacey, in the lower level food court. Police say Holder shot Lacy, who was able to return fire..

DUNWOODY, GA ・ 18 HOURS AGO