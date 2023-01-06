Read full article on original website
‘M3GAN’ Sequel is Already in Development
The world of horror movies should be prepared for seeing more of the Model 3 Generative Android. Deadline has shared that a sequel for the new horror film M3GAN is in the very early stages of development. This news makes sense with the surprising surge at the box office the horror film has had on its first full day of release.
‘M3GAN’ Impresses With $30M+ at the Box Office, ‘Avatar 2’ Passes $500M Domestically
M3GAN is a sure-fire hit, as the film has now even beaten its recent projections and is set to wrap up the weekend with $30.2M. Internationally it also pulled in $14.8M putting it at an impressive $45M for a PG-13 film. It’s quite an increase from its initial $17M projection and a great win for Blumhouse, who made back the $12M production budget in just its opening weekend. It’s also a good indicator of strong word-of-mouth that could carry it in the coming weeks even with Avatar: The Way of Water still dominating.
‘M3GAN’ Surprises and Dehtornes ‘Avatar 2’s Friday Box Office
M3GAN is a surprise hit as the film is currently overperforming. Initially expected to make around $20M, the film is currently en route toward $28M. If it keeps up the performance with the horror classic B CinemaScore, there’s a chance it could even scratch the $30M. Of course, it’s not that easy with horror films that don’t leg out over the weekend, as they tend to have a stronger hold in the following weeks. It also doesn’t have any real competition so the film is definitely a success for Blumhouse.
Vanessa Lachey on the 'NCIS' Three-Way Crossover and Why Jane Tennant Is Her Dream Role
There have been two-way crossovers among the NCIS shows, but tonight is the first-time ever that there will be a three-way crossover when a case begins on NCIS, moves to NCIS: Hawai’i, and then concludes on NCIS: Los Angeles. It all begins in Washington, D.C. when a beloved FLETC...
Nicolas Cage Has No Interest in Joining a ‘Star Wars’ Project
We’re still anxiously awaiting any news on what Star Wars’ cinematic future looks like. To this day, there’s still no word on if Damon Lindelof‘s project is moving forward, even with rumors circulating that the film is already starting casting a person-of-color lead. There’s also Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron project that was put on the back burner due to her commitment to Wonder Woman 3; a film that is ironically not going to happen now.
James Cameron Confirms ‘Avatar 2’s Profitability and He’ll Make All Planned Sequels
James Cameron has been quite open about the importance of how profitable Avatar: The Way of Water will be. While he mapped out up to five sequels, if the franchise doesn’t prove financially stable for Disney, the new owner of 20th Century, there’s no point for them to invest upwards of $400M per entry moving forward. Luckily, the film has had some truly impressive legs throughout the Holiday season and in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, director James Cameron confirmed the film will be profitable in the “next few days.”
Everything You Need To Know Ahead of ‘Tokyo Revengers’ Season 2
Get ready to mark your calendars because the highly anticipated Season 2 of Tokyo Revengers is finally premiering on January 7th as part of the Winter 2023 lineup of new anime releases. As some have been anxiously waiting to find out what happens next in this drama-filled series, here’s a quick recap of the first season and what to look forward to in the next.
‘Vision Quest’ Series May Introduce One of Marvel Comics Champions
Paul Bettany‘s Vision has had quite a run in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. From weapon of mass destruction to family man to weapon of mass destruction again, Vision has often found himself a pawn. One thing Vision has not done much of, however, is to write his own story but that might be something the blank slate White Vision gets a chance to do in the upcoming Vision Quest streaming series and a new rumor points in that direction.
Mayfair Witches: Who is Lasher?
Episode 1 of Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, “The Witching Hour”, wastes no time introducing one of the series’ most important and mysterious characters to the audience. Following the episode’s cold open which introduced Annabeth Gish‘s Deirdre Mayfair and Alexandra Daddario’s Dr. Rowan Fielding, the episode cuts to a flashback to Deirdre’s youth, where she is played by Cameron Inman. While speaking to a priest during confession and carving away at the wooden confessional, Deirdre discusses a “man” that she says has been around most of her life and has always “known what she has wanted.” While the priest seems very concerned about the man’s continued presence in Deirdre’s life, she maintains that she doesn’t need him now that she’s older. As her penance is assigned, it’s revealed that she’s etched the word “Lasher” into the confessional. When Deirdre emerges from the church into a flurry of flower petals in the sky, she catches a glimpse of the man, Lasher, played by Jack Huston. With Lasher set to be at the center of everything that happens in Season 1 of Mayfair Witches, visiting the source material to get an idea of who he is and what to expect from him seems like a reasonable option.
A YouTube mom with 30 million subscribers filmed her baby on a jet ski with no life jacket, sparking concern among viewers
The YouTube video, posted by Ricis Official which has 30 million subscribers, showed a mom on a jet ski with her baby daughter named Moana.
RUMOR: Liv Tyler In Talks To Appear Upcoming MCU Film
Tim Blake Nelson might not be the last cast member from 2008’s The Incredible Hulk to make his welcome return to the MCU. A new rumor from Reddit is saying that Liv Tyler, last seen as Bruce Banner’s partner and the daughter of Thunderbolt Ross 14 year ago, will reprise her role in an upcoming MCU film that might be World War Hulk.
Tim Blake Nelson Cast in ‘Dune: Part Two’
The all-star cast assembled for the Warner Bros. Entertainment and Legendary Entertainment produced Dune: Part Two has grown even more. Tim Blake Nelson has officially been announced to join the highly anticipated sequel in an undisclosed role. The star actor will be joining the likes of Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Léa Seydoux, and Christopher Walken as new additions to the franchise. These names will be joining original leads Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, and Javier Bardem. Director Denis Villeneuve will be helming the sequel feature film.
What to Expect from Marvel Studios 2023 Films
Marvel Studios 2023 theatrical release is all sequels, all the time. Two trilogy cappers (Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3) lead up to The Marvels, the sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel, which is the only 2023 film with a new director at the helm. Only three films, but quite a bit to be excited about, so we thought we’d get you ready by letting you know what to expect from Marvel Studios upcoming slate of films!
‘Sea Beast’ Sequel in Development, Director Signs Deal with Netflix
It looks like director Chris Williams has made quite the impression with Netflix, as he has now signed an overall deal with the streaming studio. It seems that he has two projects currently in development with one being a direct sequel to his film The Sea Beast. The animation legend has worked for 25 years at Disney Animation on various Oscar-winning and nominated films. It seems the deal came together shortly around when they were wrapping up work on his first project.
‘The Last of Us’ Showrunner Wants to Adapt ‘Part II’
HBO’s The Last of Us is still a week away, but showrunner Craig Mazin already has his sights set on the future. The live-action show is set to adapt the events of 2013’s iconic video game, and based on marketing, it looks like the entirety of Naughty Dog’s groundbreaking story will find its way into the network’s 9-episode series.
RUMOR: Damon Lindelof’s Untitled Star Wars Project May Already Be Casting a POC Lead
Star Wars has continued to grow, but its cinematic ventures took quite the set p back throughout the last few years. Rogue Squadron was originally set to release this year. Yet, project ha to show any development or even start filming. So, we don’t know what the future might have in store for their cinematic ventures. Suprrisingly, it seems that an only recently announced project in the works by Damon Lindelof may have entered a casting phase.
New ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Storyboard Reveals Vulture in Scrapped Finale
It’s not new that Marvel Studios’ productions go through a variety of changes. Not only do they rewrite the scripts before production starts, but they aren’t strangers to also adapting on the fly if necessary. That especially became a necessity during COVID, as the pandemic didn’t make it easy for any production to stay on schedule or even remain in its original slot, forcing it to adapt story elements to adhere to the bigger Marvel Cinematic Universe.
‘Stranger Things’ Star Sadie Sink Rumored to Be Headed to the MCU
The lack of actual news about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has the rumor mill cranking harder than ever. Rumors of project delays, plot points and potential castings have run rampant over the past few weeks and this week looks to be starting off no differently as a new casting rumor is making the rounds. According to an anonymous source (shared by Reddit’s Marvel Studios Spoilers mods), Stranger Things star Sadie Sink may be joining the MCU.
‘Deadpool’ Director Taking Over Additional Photography For Eli Roth’s ‘Borderlands’
Here’s a curious story, as it seems that Deadpool and Terminator: Dark Fate director Tim Miller is joining the production of Borderlands. He will oversee the reshoots of the production as first reported by One Take News. They do go on to highlight that the original director Eli Roth is still involved with the project and has not been fired yet. It seems that his schedule has not lined up with that of the various actors required for the reshoots.
‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ May Retroactively Revive ‘WandaVision’ Fan Theories
WandaVision may have been one of the most theorized projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only was it Marvel Studios’ first venture into Disney+ and long-form storytelling, but its bizarre premise left many wondering what exactly are they building up to. While we now know that we’re definitely in the Multiverse Saga, the introduction of Evan Peters as a fake Quicksilver in the MCU left some fans a bit frustrated; ignoring the reactions to the meta Bohner joke for long-time sitcom fans. Yet, the recent development on the first spinoff series, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, could be the spark to revive some old theories once again.
