Henry County Daily Herald
Stockbridge holds oath of office for Municipal Court, Planning Commission, Youth Advisory Committee; appoints Mayor Pro Tem for 2023 year
STOCKBRIDGE — If one was not familiar with the fruits of the spirit they include love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, generosity, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. These were the characteristics listed in humility by Matthew McCord as he accepted his reappointment as Municipal Court judge on Monday, Jan. 9.
Clayton County school board reelects Jessie Goree chairwoman
The Clayton County Board of Education reelected Jessie Goree chairwoman of the school board during the group’s first mee...
Former Atlanta mayor, police chief named in lawsuit regarding deadly shooting of Secoriea Turner
ATLANTA — A former mayor of Atlanta and police chief were named in a lawsuit concerning the deadly shooting of an eight-year-old in 2020. Fulton County court records show the lawsuit was filed by the family friend Omar Ivery, who was driving in Atlanta when eight-year-old Secoriea Turner was killed.
Annette Edwards named chairwoman of Henry school board
Henry County school board member Annette Edwards has been named chairwoman of the education body, the first Black woman ...
Update: Jessica Johnson sworn in to to fill vacant Atlanta Board of Education seat
The Atlanta Board of Education swore in Jessica Johnson to fill the At-Large Seat 9 vacancy during today’s special called meeting. Johnson is the founder and executive director of The Scholarship Academy, a national comprehensive scholarship preparatory program that teaches low-income, first-generation college students to navigate the maze of financial aid to fund their college […] The post Update: Jessica Johnson sworn in to to fill vacant Atlanta Board of Education seat appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Residents concerned after bullet hits DeKalb County home
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Residents in a DeKalb County neighborhood are concerned after a bullet hit a woman’s home. Sharonda Bryant said she was laying just feet away from her bathroom with her son when the gunshots started. “My first reaction was to check my son,” she...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Former Rockdale County star Candace Hill named to Georgia Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame
Former Rockdale County star Candace Hill will be inducted into the Georgia Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame this weekend. Hill, a 2017 Rockdale grad, is part of eight athletes and two coaches who will be recognized during the organization’s annual coaches clinic.
'This is a health hazard' | Trash piles up for over 2 weeks at DeKalb County senior citizen community
DECATUR, Ga. — For weeks, trash has been piling up in a DeKalb County senior citizen community. It got so bad that Magnolia Circle Apartment tenants started reaching out to 11Alive for help. Russell Williams said the trash had been piling up since before Christmas. "This is a health...
Biden will travel to Atlanta for MLK service next Sunday at Ebenezer
President Joe Biden will deliver remarks during a service at Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church to celebrate the birthday of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. The current pastor is Sen. Raphael Warnock. Martin Luther King Jr. and his father were co-pastors of the church located in the King national historic district.
Henry County Daily Herald
David Kent named CEO of Piedmont Henry Hospital
STOCKBRIDGE – David Kent, formerly the CEO of Piedmont Newton Hospital, is the new CEO of Piedmont Henry. Kent will oversee the hospital’s 1,750 employees and more than 750 physicians. Kent served as CEO of Piedmont Newton since April 2020. Hospital officials said he played an integral role...
henrycountytimes.com
Henry County As It Was
In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
thechampionnewspaper.com
DeKalb school board selects new board chair
DeKalb County Board of Education (DCBOE) members elected District 6 Board Member Diijon DaCosta as the new board chair during the Jan. 9 regular board meeting work session. Deirdre Pierce, the District 3 board member, was unanimously selected as vice chair for 2023. “I am humbled by this honor to...
Henry County Daily Herald
Stockbridge police opens new headquarters
STOCKBRIDGE — The Stockbridge Police Department has a new location to call its home. The newly renovated headquarters for the police department is located at 4545 North Henry Boulevard in Stockbridge. All hands were on deck as Stockbridge police officers took time to move furnishings and other office materials...
DeKalb County School District employees get unexpected bonus
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — There's great news for teachers working in DeKalb County. The county school board approved $41 million in incentive bonuses that will be distributed starting this semester. “DeKalb is looking to retain and attract personnel from bus drivers, cafeteria workers, custodians, teachers, paraprofessionals, principals, etc,” said...
capitalbnews.org
Black Residents Scramble as City Operated Water Shutdown Is Underway
Johnny Williams wasn’t aware that his water bill had gotten this high until he received a note on his door from the city of Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management, warning of the looming shutoff. The bill, which has now grown to nearly $600, is unaffordable for the 76-year-old...
Georgia Aquarium educational RV catches fire on I-285 in Clayton
An RV from the Georgia Aquarium caught fire on a busy interstate in Clayton County Wednesday morning, authorities said.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta News First passport fee investigation prompts calls for reforms
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - “I think it’s ridiculous that we have to learn about this in the context of somebody else reporting it,” Fulton County Commissioner Bob Ellis said during a recent board meeting. “Every elected official - if there receiving some sort of compensation as a result of doing their job - they should have to disclose it to the public.”
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County woman battling cancer says squatters stealing her home's power
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A woman battling cancer in DeKalb County says a group of squatters living next door to her home are stealing her power. Rebecca Stinson said first her lights started flickering. Then they turned off, leaving her in the dark with no heat, no hot water, no stove.
Quavo shouts out nephew Takeoff on the field of Georgia’s championship celebration
LOS ANGELES — Migos rapper Quavo commemorated his nephew Takeoff on the field as the Georgia Bulldogs celebrated a national title on Monday night. in Los Angeles. Amid falling confetti and championship celebration, Quavo was asked how he was feeling and responded, “Long Live the Rocket,” commemorating the fallen rapper and family member.
Tyler Perry Studios could soon include brand new entertainment district
ATLANTA — Tyler Perry Studios in southwest Atlanta could be expanding to include an all-new entertainment district. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington learned that the media mogul is looking to buy nearly 40 acres to add to the complex. The 12-soundstage studio is currently made up of more than...
