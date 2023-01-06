ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, GA

Henry County Daily Herald

Stockbridge holds oath of office for Municipal Court, Planning Commission, Youth Advisory Committee; appoints Mayor Pro Tem for 2023 year

STOCKBRIDGE — If one was not familiar with the fruits of the spirit they include love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, generosity, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. These were the characteristics listed in humility by Matthew McCord as he accepted his reappointment as Municipal Court judge on Monday, Jan. 9.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Update: Jessica Johnson sworn in to to fill vacant Atlanta Board of Education seat

The Atlanta Board of Education swore in Jessica Johnson to fill the At-Large Seat 9 vacancy during today’s special called meeting. Johnson is the founder and executive director of The Scholarship Academy, a national comprehensive scholarship preparatory program that teaches low-income, first-generation college students to navigate the maze of financial aid to fund their college […] The post Update: Jessica Johnson sworn in to to fill vacant Atlanta Board of Education seat appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Residents concerned after bullet hits DeKalb County home

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Residents in a DeKalb County neighborhood are concerned after a bullet hit a woman’s home. Sharonda Bryant said she was laying just feet away from her bathroom with her son when the gunshots started. “My first reaction was to check my son,” she...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

David Kent named CEO of Piedmont Henry Hospital

STOCKBRIDGE – David Kent, formerly the CEO of Piedmont Newton Hospital, is the new CEO of Piedmont Henry. Kent will oversee the hospital’s 1,750 employees and more than 750 physicians. Kent served as CEO of Piedmont Newton since April 2020. Hospital officials said he played an integral role...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
henrycountytimes.com

Henry County As It Was

In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

DeKalb school board selects new board chair

DeKalb County Board of Education (DCBOE) members elected District 6 Board Member Diijon DaCosta as the new board chair during the Jan. 9 regular board meeting work session. Deirdre Pierce, the District 3 board member, was unanimously selected as vice chair for 2023. “I am humbled by this honor to...
Henry County Daily Herald

Stockbridge police opens new headquarters

STOCKBRIDGE — The Stockbridge Police Department has a new location to call its home. The newly renovated headquarters for the police department is located at 4545 North Henry Boulevard in Stockbridge. All hands were on deck as Stockbridge police officers took time to move furnishings and other office materials...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
11Alive

DeKalb County School District employees get unexpected bonus

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — There's great news for teachers working in DeKalb County. The county school board approved $41 million in incentive bonuses that will be distributed starting this semester. “DeKalb is looking to retain and attract personnel from bus drivers, cafeteria workers, custodians, teachers, paraprofessionals, principals, etc,” said...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
capitalbnews.org

Black Residents Scramble as City Operated Water Shutdown Is Underway

Johnny Williams wasn’t aware that his water bill had gotten this high until he received a note on his door from the city of Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management, warning of the looming shutoff. The bill, which has now grown to nearly $600, is unaffordable for the 76-year-old...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta News First passport fee investigation prompts calls for reforms

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - “I think it’s ridiculous that we have to learn about this in the context of somebody else reporting it,” Fulton County Commissioner Bob Ellis said during a recent board meeting. “Every elected official - if there receiving some sort of compensation as a result of doing their job - they should have to disclose it to the public.”
FULTON COUNTY, GA

