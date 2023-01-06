ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beckershospitalreview.com

Newark Beth Israel Medical Center appoints Dr. Claudia Gidea heart medical director

Newark (N.J.) Beth Israel Medical Center appointed Dr. Claudia Gidea medical director of heart transplant, mechanical circulatory support and advanced heart failure. Dr. Gidea is returning to the hospital after serving as medical director of the Heart Transplant and LVAD Program at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, according to a Jan. 3 news release from West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health, which owns Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
NEWARK, NJ
beckershospitalreview.com

NYC hospitals prepare for strike

Amid negotiations, hospitals in New York City have been getting contingency plans in place as thousands of nurses prepare to strike. The New York State Nurses Association delivered 10-day strike notices Dec. 30 at eight New York City hospitals, including NewYork-Presbyterian, Montefiore, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and West, Maimonides Medical Center, BronxCare, Richmond University Medical Center and Flushing Hospital Medical Center.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
beckershospitalreview.com

5 NYC hospitals still without agreement as strike looms

Negotiations are ongoing Jan. 6 as thousands of New York City nurses and five hospitals work to avert a planned strike. The New York State Nurses Association delivered 10-day strike notices Dec. 30 at eight New York City hospitals, including NewYork-Presbyterian, Montefiore, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and West, Maimonides Medical Center, BronxCare, Richmond University Medical Center and Flushing Hospital Medical Center.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy