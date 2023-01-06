Newark (N.J.) Beth Israel Medical Center appointed Dr. Claudia Gidea medical director of heart transplant, mechanical circulatory support and advanced heart failure. Dr. Gidea is returning to the hospital after serving as medical director of the Heart Transplant and LVAD Program at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, according to a Jan. 3 news release from West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health, which owns Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO