ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Maury County Source

Ascension Saint Thomas Announces New President and CEO

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (January 6, 2023) – Ascension Saint Thomas today announced that Fahad Tahir, the system’s chief strategy officer and former president and CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and West campuses, will replace Tim Adams as president and CEO of the health system. Tahir’s tenure is effective immediately as Adams assumes a new role as Regional Operating Officer and Senior Vice President for Ascension where he will oversee Ascension ministries in 10 states, including Tennessee. He and his family will continue to reside in the Nashville area.
NASHVILLE, TN
beckershospitalreview.com

Cumberland University offers guaranteed admissions to combat nursing shortage

The nursing school at Lebanon, Tenn.-based Cumberland University has launched a program to offer guaranteed admission to some high school seniors. High school seniors with an ACT composite score or super score of 25 and above who have a 3.5 cumulative grade point average on a 4.0 scale will be eligible for guaranteed admission as part of the new program, according to a Dec. 1 news release from the university. Applications for the program, which will start in the fall semester, must be received by March 1.
LEBANON, TN
cumberland.edu

Cumberland University and Vanderbilt University Medical Center Announce Newly Established Employment Pathway

Cumberland University is partnering with Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) to offer a unique scholarship opportunity for up to twenty Cumberland students each year who are pursuing degrees in nursing. The VUMC Nursing Scholars Program will support Cumberland University students as they pursue their degrees while providing a pathway for...
LEBANON, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Democratic Candidate, Julian Bolton Earns Harold Ford Sr. Endorsement

Memphis, TN — Former Shelby County Commissioner Julian T. Bolton, Esq. — Democratic. candidate for State Representative District 86, earned the endorsement of Congressman Harold Ford, Sr. “We need someone in Nashville we know and trust…and I trust Julian Bolton. He is a lawyer and served on the...
NASHVILLE, TN
smithcountyinsider.com

University of Tennessee Extension appoints Chris Hicks as new director for Central Region

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.— Chris Hicks, director and agricultural and natural resources agent with University of Tennessee Extension in Smith County, has been named as the new director for the UT Extension’s Central Region. The Central Region includes 31 counties in Middle Tennessee surrounding Nashville. It stretches between Robertson and Pickett counties along the Kentucky border and includes areas south of Nashville between Giles and Marion counties along the state borders with Alabama and Georgia.
SMITH COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Warning about Social Security scam in Springfield

The City of Springfield has received reports of someone calling residents, requesting their Social Security Number, and asking them to pay a fine with gift cards. The City of Springfield has received reports of someone calling residents, requesting their Social Security Number, and asking them to pay a fine with gift cards.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
WSMV

Woman dies after head-on crash on Murfreesboro Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 24-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday morning on Murfreesboro Pike. Katherine Margarita Jarquin Perez, 24, of La Vergne, was driving east in a Nissan Altima on Murfreesboro Pike. Police said just before 7:15 a.m., Perez began to drift into the westbound lane.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Gas Prices to Start This Week, Monday, January 9, 2023

Rutherford County, TN - Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 10.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.97/g today (Monday), according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 11.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Driver dies in single-vehicle crash on I-24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The driver of a car involved in a single-vehicle crash on I-24 died Saturday. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the crash took place at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning on I-24 East between Briley Parkway and the I-65 split. Investigations show that the driver,...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy