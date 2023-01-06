The nursing school at Lebanon, Tenn.-based Cumberland University has launched a program to offer guaranteed admission to some high school seniors. High school seniors with an ACT composite score or super score of 25 and above who have a 3.5 cumulative grade point average on a 4.0 scale will be eligible for guaranteed admission as part of the new program, according to a Dec. 1 news release from the university. Applications for the program, which will start in the fall semester, must be received by March 1.

