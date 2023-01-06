Read full article on original website
Ascension Saint Thomas Announces New President and CEO
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (January 6, 2023) – Ascension Saint Thomas today announced that Fahad Tahir, the system’s chief strategy officer and former president and CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and West campuses, will replace Tim Adams as president and CEO of the health system. Tahir’s tenure is effective immediately as Adams assumes a new role as Regional Operating Officer and Senior Vice President for Ascension where he will oversee Ascension ministries in 10 states, including Tennessee. He and his family will continue to reside in the Nashville area.
Cumberland University offers guaranteed admissions to combat nursing shortage
The nursing school at Lebanon, Tenn.-based Cumberland University has launched a program to offer guaranteed admission to some high school seniors. High school seniors with an ACT composite score or super score of 25 and above who have a 3.5 cumulative grade point average on a 4.0 scale will be eligible for guaranteed admission as part of the new program, according to a Dec. 1 news release from the university. Applications for the program, which will start in the fall semester, must be received by March 1.
Cumberland University and Vanderbilt University Medical Center Announce Newly Established Employment Pathway
Cumberland University is partnering with Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) to offer a unique scholarship opportunity for up to twenty Cumberland students each year who are pursuing degrees in nursing. The VUMC Nursing Scholars Program will support Cumberland University students as they pursue their degrees while providing a pathway for...
Democratic Candidate, Julian Bolton Earns Harold Ford Sr. Endorsement
Memphis, TN — Former Shelby County Commissioner Julian T. Bolton, Esq. — Democratic. candidate for State Representative District 86, earned the endorsement of Congressman Harold Ford, Sr. “We need someone in Nashville we know and trust…and I trust Julian Bolton. He is a lawyer and served on the...
University of Tennessee Extension appoints Chris Hicks as new director for Central Region
KNOXVILLE, Tenn.— Chris Hicks, director and agricultural and natural resources agent with University of Tennessee Extension in Smith County, has been named as the new director for the UT Extension’s Central Region. The Central Region includes 31 counties in Middle Tennessee surrounding Nashville. It stretches between Robertson and Pickett counties along the Kentucky border and includes areas south of Nashville between Giles and Marion counties along the state borders with Alabama and Georgia.
Nashville 10th most stable housing market in U.S.
According to Construction Coverage, the Nashville area is the 10th most stable housing market across the United States.
Nashville renters struggling to afford their first home
It's a dream for many: buying your first home. But rising interest rates, inflation and pricey real estate is making it harder and harder for many to turn that dream into a reality.
Warning about Social Security scam in Springfield
The City of Springfield has received reports of someone calling residents, requesting their Social Security Number, and asking them to pay a fine with gift cards. The City of Springfield has received reports of someone calling residents, requesting their Social Security Number, and asking them to pay a fine with gift cards.
2 Tennessee Cities Among The 'Hardest-Working' Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub analyzed nearly 300 cities across the country to find the most hardworking cities around.
Middle Tennessee welcomes first babies born in 2023
Ascension Saint Thomas, TriStar Health, Williamson Medical Center, Vanderbilt University Medical Center and more area hospitals celebrated the first babies born at their maternity wards in the early hours of 2023.
Woman dies after head-on crash on Murfreesboro Pike
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 24-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday morning on Murfreesboro Pike. Katherine Margarita Jarquin Perez, 24, of La Vergne, was driving east in a Nissan Altima on Murfreesboro Pike. Police said just before 7:15 a.m., Perez began to drift into the westbound lane.
Columbia Mayor and Vice Mayor to be Sworn In at J.E. Woodard Elementary School
Columbia Mayor Chaz Molder and Vice Mayor Randy McBroom will be sworn into office in a ceremonial event at J.E. Woodard Elementary School on Thursday, January 12, 2023. This event will be held in the school’s gymnasium with limited seating. It is free and open to the public to attend. Visitors may begin arriving at 9:00am and the program begins at 9:30am.
Gas Prices to Start This Week, Monday, January 9, 2023
Rutherford County, TN - Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 10.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.97/g today (Monday), according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 11.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
This Tennessee County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the longest life expectancy in the state.
1 critically injured after shooting in Madison
At least one person sustained critical injuries following a Saturday night shooting in the Madison area.
1 critically injured after rollover crash on Briley Parkway
At least one person has died in a rollover crash that occurred on Briley Parkway early Monday morning.
Man dies after being shot inside vacant apartment in Nashville
Metro police are investigating the death of a 19-year-old who was found shot inside a vacant apartment on Saturday morning.
Driver dies in single-vehicle crash on I-24
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The driver of a car involved in a single-vehicle crash on I-24 died Saturday. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the crash took place at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning on I-24 East between Briley Parkway and the I-65 split. Investigations show that the driver,...
Clarksville road reopened following crash with injuries
Police in Clarksville were called to the scene of a wreck with injuries on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Morris Road Sunday evening.
Attorneys to work out key details in high-profile murder of Nashville nurse
A final hearing is set for the Caitlyn Kaufman murder case which is set to go to trial on Jan. 23. Attorneys will address final questions about evidence and potential delays.
