beckershospitalreview.com
10 hospitals seeking chief nursing officers
Below are 10 hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Centura Health, based in Centennial, Colo.,. a vice president of nursing and CNO for Porter Adventist Hospital...
beckershospitalreview.com
Workers call on HCA to boost staffing at 150+ hospitals
Hundreds of members of the Service Employees International Union plan to rally Jan. 12 at West Hills (Calif.) Hospital and Medical Center over staffing at hospitals owned by Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, according to a union news release shared with Becker's. Union members said they are calling on HCA to...
beckershospitalreview.com
100 of the largest hospitals and health systems in America | 2023
Health systems across the U.S. are growing as more independent hospitals and small chains move to join larger organizations amid financially challenging times. Becker's compiled a list of 40 of the largest health systems by number of hospitals and 60 of the largest hospitals by number of beds, based on organizational data as of January 2023. Contact Anna Falvey at afalvey@beckershealthcare.com to update information on this list.
beckershospitalreview.com
8 recent hospital, health system CEO moves
The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported by Becker's since Jan. 4:. 1. Ryan Simpson was named CEO of Methodist Hospital in San Antonio. 2. Michael Backus was named president and CEO of Oswego (N.Y.) Health. 3. Brian Kirk was reinstated as CEO of Norton (Kan.)...
beckershospitalreview.com
7 recent hospital lawsuits, settlements
From two New Jersey-based health systems reaching a settlement in a yearslong dispute, to CommonSpirit Health being hit with a lawsuit over a ransomware attack, here are seven recent lawsuits and settlements involving hospitals Becker's has reported since Dec. 21:. 1. CarePoint and Alaris reach settlement, ending lengthy legal clash.
beckershospitalreview.com
3 leadership changes at CHI St. Alexius Health
Bismarck, N.D.-based CHI St. Alexius Health has tapped three new leaders, according to a news release shared with Becker's Jan. 10. Reed Reyman is returning to the health system as president. From 2009 to 2019, he served as president of CHI St. Alexius Dickinson (N.D.). He spent the past three years as executive vice president of regional development at Grand Forks, N.D.-based Altru Health System.
beckershospitalreview.com
What hospital C-suite leaders think about the GE HealthCare spinoff
Hospital and health system digital and innovation chiefs told Becker's they're excited about the potential of GE's healthcare spinoff to advance the industry's digital transformation and said they envision plenty of partnership opportunities. GE HealthCare officially became a standalone company Jan. 4, detaching from its 130-year-old parent conglomerate. The spinout...
beckershospitalreview.com
National telehealth utilization fell 3.7% in October
National telehealth utilization declined by 3.7 percent in October, according to Fair Health's Monthly Telehealth Regional Tracker. The Monthly Telehealth Regional Tracker uses Fair Health data to track how telehealth is evolving from month to month. In October, the tracker found the following utilization trends:. National telehealth utilization declined 3.7...
beckershospitalreview.com
Best places to work in healthcare for 2023, per Glassdoor
On Jan. 11, Glassdoor released its annual list of "Best Places to Work" in 2023, broken down for the first time by company size. Four hospitals and health systems were named to the 100 large companies list. Healthcare, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies were also named to the large companies list, as well as the 50 small and medium companies list. The rankings are based on company reviews by employees between Oct. 19, 2021, and Oct. 17, 2022. More information about the methodology is available here.
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospital capacity concerns intensify as XBB.1.5 spreads
Hospitals nationwide are facing capacity issues amid ongoing staffing shortages and an early and severe start to the respiratory virus season. Now, the rapid spread of XBB.1.5 — a highly transmissible omicron subvariant with a high capacity for immune escape — threatens to further magnify these challenges. Although...
beckershospitalreview.com
2 women charged in assaults against Mayo Clinic workers
Two women have been charged in separate assaults against healthcare workers at a Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in Mankato, Minn., the Mankato Free Press reported Jan. 11. Jennifer Spooner, 20, was charged with felony assault and misdemeanor assault. She allegedly bit a nurse's fingertip in the emergency department at the Mankato hospital and bit and scratched a second nurse when they tried to restrain her.
beckershospitalreview.com
Mayo Clinic Laboratories, Helix collaborate on drug discovery
Mayo Clinic Laboratories, a reference lab at the Rochester, Minn.-based health system, is partnering with genomics company Helix to assist the biopharma industry with drug discovery. "This collaboration will allow biopharma companies to access molecular and nonmolecular testing services needed across the drug development process," said William Morice II, MD,...
beckershospitalreview.com
70 oncology leaders on the move in 2022
Here are 70 oncology leaders who started new roles in 2022:. Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health tapped Ruben Mesa, MD, for director of the Wake Forest Baptist Comprehensive Cancer Center in Winston-Salem and the Levine Cancer Institute in Charlotte. Detroit-based Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute appointed Regina Doxtader as vice president...
beckershospitalreview.com
Memorial Hermann invests in telenutrition company
Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System is investing an undisclosed amount in telenutrition company Foodsmart and is joining the company's Foodscript Network as a founding member. The Foodsmart platform works to help users make healthier food choices through a dietary assessment and meal planning. The platform is now accepting the Supplemental...
Senior Hour – ‘No One Dies Alone’ At Henry Mayo And The Masters University – January 11, 2023
Hosts: Barbara Cochran, Dr. Thomas Polucki Guests: Sandy Weinberg, Dave Caldwell Topic: ‘No One Dies Alone’ At Henry Mayo And The Masters University Join Barbara Cochran and Dr. Gene Dorio every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to Noon on your Hometown Station KHTS 98.1 FM & AM 1220 for The Senior Hour, your home for Senior Care ...
beckershospitalreview.com
Hazel Hawkins closing home health services department
Hollister, Calif.-based Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital is closing its home health services department effective Jan. 31. Hazel Hawkins interim CEO Mary Casillas said in a Jan. 6 news release that the department — known as San Benito Home Health Agency — had "consistently declining volumes." She said there are duplicate services within the community that will be able provide needed services to its patients.
beckershospitalreview.com
Nearly 2 dozen C. auris infections reported at Mississippi long-term care facility
Candida auris, a drug-resistant fungal infection, has been found in a long-term care facility in Central Mississippi, NBC affiliate WLBT reported Jan. 10. C. auris primarily affects those with multiple serious or chronic health conditions and is often spread in hospital or long-term care facilities, according to the report. The...
beckershospitalreview.com
Las Vegas hospital issues alert of 970 layoffs
Employees at Las Vegas-based Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center have been notified of layoffs coming to the facility, which will transition to a freestanding emergency department, The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Jan. 10. There are 970 employees who are affected, hospital representative Gretchen Papez said, according to the newspaper. Desert...
beckershospitalreview.com
COVID-19 admissions jump: Where they're highest, rising fastest
The U.S. is seeing a double-digit increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations as new highly transmissible omicron strains circulate nationwide. As of Jan. 9, a daily average of 47,191 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, up 17 percent in the last two weeks and the highest figure seen since March 2022, according to data tracked by The New York Times. New admissions also jumped 16.1 percent in the seven-day period ending Jan. 3, CDC data shows.
