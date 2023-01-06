Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Cervical cancer killing more women 65 and older, researchers say
Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center researchers found an increase in the number of California women 65 and older who are diagnosed with late-stage cervical cancer and dying from the disease. The study, published in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention on Jan. 9, looked at 12,442 patients older than...
beckershospitalreview.com
National telehealth utilization fell 3.7% in October
National telehealth utilization declined by 3.7 percent in October, according to Fair Health's Monthly Telehealth Regional Tracker. The Monthly Telehealth Regional Tracker uses Fair Health data to track how telehealth is evolving from month to month. In October, the tracker found the following utilization trends:. National telehealth utilization declined 3.7...
beckershospitalreview.com
Nurses involved in quality improvement report less burnout
Involving nurses in quality improvement efforts and fostering open communication among nursing staff could mitigate burnout, recent findings suggest. The study, funded by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, is based on a survey of pediatric nurses at an urban children's hospital. Overall, 27 percent of the participants reported burnout. Nurses who felt more confident in patient experience measurement, received frequent performance reports on patient experience, and felt included and engaged in quality improvement efforts reported not feeling burned out. Open communication among nurses was also tied to not feeling burned out.
beckershospitalreview.com
Navitus Health Solutions, Banjo Health partner on prior authorizations
Navitus Health Solutions and Banjo Health are partnering to modernize and streamline prior authorization workflows for health plan clients, members and prescribers. The partnership will automate the prior authorization process, reduce the need for manual review and enable healthcare providers to make more evidence-based decisions about patient care, according to a Jan. 9 Navitus news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
FDA takes wary approach on trials with cutting-edge drugs: WSJ
The FDA is increasingly hesitant on allowing drugmakers to test their cell and gene therapy candidates in human trials, The Wall Street Journal reported Jan. 10. Compared to 2012 through 2016, when each year saw human trial requests for experimental drugs denied 557 times on average, trials were paused 664 times each year from 2017 to 2021. From 2021 through December 2022, the FDA put 747 requests on hold, according to the Journal's investigation.
beckershospitalreview.com
Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Illumina partnership to increase diversity in whole-genome data
DNA sequencing company Illumina and Nashville Biosciences, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center, are working with biopharmaceutical company Amgen to whole-genome sequence approximately 35,000 DNA samples from a mostly African American cohort. As part of the agreement, DeCode Genetics, a subsidiary of Amgen, will perform...
beckershospitalreview.com
Black, Hispanic patients less likely to use patient portals
Black and Hispanic patients were less likely to use or be offered patient portals compared to white patients, Politico reported Jan. 9. Politico cited the findings from a study from HHS' Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT that analyzed the percentage of patients who were offered and accessed virtual patient portals in 2019 and 2020.
beckershospitalreview.com
Close care documentation gaps — Expert tips for better quality reporting
Between 46% and 60% of inpatient records are missing documentation that would reflect a more severe and complex patient1. Those are big numbers with big implications for health care providers. Inpatient records with missing documentation cloud the view of hospital leadership trying to understand their hospitals’ performance and can have a trickledown effect on industry measures utilized to evaluate quality and performance.
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospital capacity concerns intensify as XBB.1.5 spreads
Hospitals nationwide are facing capacity issues amid ongoing staffing shortages and an early and severe start to the respiratory virus season. Now, the rapid spread of XBB.1.5 — a highly transmissible omicron subvariant with a high capacity for immune escape — threatens to further magnify these challenges. Although...
beckershospitalreview.com
From 'Kraken' to 'Centaurus': Scientists at odds on unofficial names for omicron subvariants
Basilisk. Centaurus. And now, Kraken. As the omicron strain has splintered off into what seems like endless sublineages, the technical numerical names have become increasingly difficult to commit to memory, making way for unofficial nicknames like Basilisk, Centaurus and now, Kraken. Some scientists have assigned the unofficial names to omicron...
beckershospitalreview.com
Mayo Clinic Laboratories, Helix collaborate on drug discovery
Mayo Clinic Laboratories, a reference lab at the Rochester, Minn.-based health system, is partnering with genomics company Helix to assist the biopharma industry with drug discovery. "This collaboration will allow biopharma companies to access molecular and nonmolecular testing services needed across the drug development process," said William Morice II, MD,...
beckershospitalreview.com
The cost and carbon savings of telehealth, quantified
A new study from UC Davis Health has quantified the benefits of telehealth in terms of patients' cost savings and healthcare's carbon footprint. Researchers looked at data from the health systems at UC Davis, UC San Francisco, UC Los Angeles, UC Irvine and UC San Diego to perform their calculations, according to a Jan. 10 news release. Across the University of California health systems, 18 percent of visits between January 2020 and December 2021 were conducted virtually.
beckershospitalreview.com
9 cardiologists on the move
Here are nine cardiologists stepping into new roles recently:. Los Angeles-based Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai welcomed four specialists to its department of cardiology:. interventional cardiologist Dr. Aakriti Gupta. electrophysiologists Eric Braunstein, MD, and Archana Ramireddy, MD. adult congenital cardiologist Dr. Prashanth Venkatesh. Azmi Atiya, MD, was named medical director...
beckershospitalreview.com
UC Health physicians push for stronger treatment protections with religious affiliates
The University of California's health system is renewing contracts with hundreds of outside hospitals and clinics, many with religious affiliations, and some of its physicians and faculty fear they could be barred from providing some forms of treatment to patients, the Los Angeles Times reported Jan. 11. The health system...
beckershospitalreview.com
It's time to 'fully embrace' weight loss drugs, ECRI says
After debunking common myths about weight loss drugs, the Emergency Care Research Institute, a patient safety nonprofit, said healthcare needs to "fully embrace" these FDA-approved medications. "A large body of evidence shows that these drugs are beneficial as an adjunct to diet, exercise and counseling," ECRI wrote in a Jan....
beckershospitalreview.com
70 oncology leaders on the move in 2022
Here are 70 oncology leaders who started new roles in 2022:. Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health tapped Ruben Mesa, MD, for director of the Wake Forest Baptist Comprehensive Cancer Center in Winston-Salem and the Levine Cancer Institute in Charlotte. Detroit-based Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute appointed Regina Doxtader as vice president...
beckershospitalreview.com
UC Davis Health digital lab launches home healthcare startup
Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health has launched a home healthcare company as the first startup from its new digital health incubator. WellCent offers a platform to equip patients and caregivers with validated medical devices and resources for home care. "With the increase in care shifting to the home setting, WellCent...
beckershospitalreview.com
SSM Health's response to current drug shortages
With multiple retail pharmacies short on medicine cabinet staples amid a rise in flu and respiratory syncytial virus cases, St. Louis-based SSM Health's pharmacy leader told the Wisconsin State Journal some drug shortage tips. Here are three things to know, according to Ariel Thurmer, PharmD, SSM Health's clinical manager of...
beckershospitalreview.com
4 pressing drug shortages
As hospitals face dozens of drug supply issues, drug shortages have a semantics caveat, according to Erin Fox, PharmD. Dr. Fox is the senior pharmacy director at Salt Lake City-based University of Utah Health and a pharmacy professor at the university who helps run the American Society of Health-System Pharmacist's drug shortage website. She told Becker's that some drugmakers do not acknowledge their product is in short supply because they follow their contracts, not demand.
beckershospitalreview.com
Massachusetts General, Beth Israel Deaconess hospitals testing in-home dementia care
Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center are among the hospitals and academic institutions testing artificial intelligence-powered tech solutions to help with in-home care of diseases such as Alzheimer's and dementia. The new Massachusetts AI and Technology Center for Connected Care in Aging and Alzheimer's Disease, or...
