Involving nurses in quality improvement efforts and fostering open communication among nursing staff could mitigate burnout, recent findings suggest. The study, funded by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, is based on a survey of pediatric nurses at an urban children's hospital. Overall, 27 percent of the participants reported burnout. Nurses who felt more confident in patient experience measurement, received frequent performance reports on patient experience, and felt included and engaged in quality improvement efforts reported not feeling burned out. Open communication among nurses was also tied to not feeling burned out.

