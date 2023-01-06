ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
927thevan.com

Suspect in Monday Barricade Incident on North Side Arraigned

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 11, 2023) – An 82-year-old Holland man remains in the Ottawa County Jail after a Tuesday arraignment on unlawful imprisonment and felonious assault charges stemming from a Monday afternoon barricade at a North Side business. Following a video hearing, Holland District Court Judge Juanita Bocanegra...
HOLLAND, MI
MLive

Facial recognition helped police identify Kalamazoo murder suspect

KALAMAZOO, MI – Facial recognition, license plate readers, doorbell surveillance footage and cellphone location tracking all led to an arrest in a Kalamazoo murder case, according to court records. Matthew Eugene Jones, 30, of Kalamazoo, is charged with open murder, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying concealed weapon...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Two adults, two children found dead in Lee Twp home

A murder-suicide has rocked the close-knit community of Pullman. Sheriff’s deputies say a father shot and killed his wife and two kids before turning the gun on himself in Allegan County Saturday. Around 12:35 p.m., deputies with the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said they got a call from a...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Burst pipe forces Benton Harbor clinic to close

SBPD to seek new hires with 'Winter Prospect Day' in February. Among the requirements will be an agility test, a written exam, and interviews. Plans approved to rehabilitate Angela Boulevard bridge. Updated: 8 minutes ago. Construction should begin this spring or summer. Teens arraigned in murder of St. Joe Co....
BENTON HARBOR, MI
98.7 WFGR

Do You Know The 5 Most Dangerous Cities Near Grand Rapids?

Every city has its share of crime and Grand Rapids is no different but there are 5 cities near Beer City USA that are far more dangerous. I have been lucky enough to have traveled all over the United States and as far as cities go, Grand Rapids, Michigan, is one of the friendliest cities in the state and country. Grand Rapids is clean, there is a lot to do right in the city's heart, and you feel safe walking downtown in most areas. There are some areas to watch out for and you can find the top 5 most dangerous neighborhoods in GR here.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Two juveniles arrested after allegedly destroying Plainwell golf course

PLAINWELL, Mich. — Two juveniles were arrested after allegedly ripping through holes six and seven with tire tracks at a Plainwell Golf Course on Nov. 26. "While charges have been filed, I cannot confirm the names of those suspects since they are juveniles," according to a statement from the Allegan County Prosecutor.
PLAINWELL, MI
927thevan.com

UPDATE: 82-Year-Old Suspect Arrested After North Side Barricaded Situation

HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 9, 2023) – After about a five-hour standoff on Monday, an armed barricaded man situation at a strip mall on Holland’s North Side ended peacefully with no injuries and an arrest of an 82-year-old man. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Detective Captain Jake...
HOLLAND, MI
103.3 WKFR

Where Did Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo Get Its Name?

Did you know that Sprinkle Road was named after a guy named Arthur?. For many of us that have lived in the Kalamazoo area for years, we've never questioned the name Sprinkle Road. It's just always been there. But when someone posed the question about the street's origin on the Vanished Kalamazoo Facebook page I was inspired to do a little digging.
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy