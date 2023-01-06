Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shanda Vander Ark: Mother who starved and tortured son to death appears for preliminary hearingLavinia ThompsonNorton Shores, MI
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opens in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Well-known discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Highly-rated restaurant opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Related
927thevan.com
Suspect in Monday Barricade Incident on North Side Arraigned
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 11, 2023) – An 82-year-old Holland man remains in the Ottawa County Jail after a Tuesday arraignment on unlawful imprisonment and felonious assault charges stemming from a Monday afternoon barricade at a North Side business. Following a video hearing, Holland District Court Judge Juanita Bocanegra...
Vehicle crashes into bank in Grand Rapids, no injuries
Police say no one was injured when a car crashed into a bank building in Grand Rapids near Kentwood Tuesday morning.
Police release name of Kzoo homicide victim
Police in Kalamazoo have released the name of a homicide victim.
WWMT
'Gunshots' noises triggered brief lockdown at Aquinas College, spokesperson says
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Aquinas College in Grand Rapids was placed on a brief lockdown Wednesday, according to an emergency alert posted at 8:30 a.m. The lockdown was lifted a short time later, according to an all clear alert posted at 9:06 a.m. New president: Aquinas College announces new...
Wyoming police seek car in shooting investigation
Police are asking the public for information about a car that may have been involved in a deadly shooting in Wyoming in November.
Grand Rapids woman accused of setting fatal fire talked of exorcising demons, police say
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A woman accused of setting a fire that killed a Grand Rapids man talked of exorcising demons in a police interview, court testimony showed. Tyeshia Damita Minor, 39, was ordered to stand trial on charges of first-degree arson and felony murder following a probable cause hearing Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Facial recognition helped police identify Kalamazoo murder suspect
KALAMAZOO, MI – Facial recognition, license plate readers, doorbell surveillance footage and cellphone location tracking all led to an arrest in a Kalamazoo murder case, according to court records. Matthew Eugene Jones, 30, of Kalamazoo, is charged with open murder, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying concealed weapon...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Two adults, two children found dead in Lee Twp home
A murder-suicide has rocked the close-knit community of Pullman. Sheriff’s deputies say a father shot and killed his wife and two kids before turning the gun on himself in Allegan County Saturday. Around 12:35 p.m., deputies with the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said they got a call from a...
Prison for man arrested after ice cream shop break-ins
A man who authorities say robbed a series of ice cream shops, including three while he was on an electronic tether, will spend years in a state prison.
WWMTCw
Wyoming Public Safety asks for help in finding vehicle seen near fatal shooting
WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety continues to investigate a fatal shooting of an 18-year-old that took place on Nov. 1, according to police. The incident happened at approximately 2:50 p.m. in the 2200 block of Indian Mounds Drive Southwest. November: Teenage bicyclist shot and killed...
WNDU
Burst pipe forces Benton Harbor clinic to close
SBPD to seek new hires with 'Winter Prospect Day' in February. Among the requirements will be an agility test, a written exam, and interviews. Plans approved to rehabilitate Angela Boulevard bridge. Updated: 8 minutes ago. Construction should begin this spring or summer. Teens arraigned in murder of St. Joe Co....
Grand Rapids police investigate rash of vehicle break-ins at care facilities
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids police are investigating a rash of recent vehicle break-ins at local care facilities. The break-ins happened at four businesses. Samaritas Senior Living Grand Rapids, 1950 32nd St. SE:. On Jan. 5, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., the driver’s side window of a...
Crews investigate cause of Green Ridge Apartments fire, 30 apartments displaced
Fire and insurance investigators are working to determine what started a fire at Green Ridge Apartments Monday afternoon.
GRPD: Thieves targeted cars at nursing homes
Police are investigating a string of vehicle break-ins and thefts at multiple nursing homes in southeast Grand Rapids over the weekend.
Do You Know The 5 Most Dangerous Cities Near Grand Rapids?
Every city has its share of crime and Grand Rapids is no different but there are 5 cities near Beer City USA that are far more dangerous. I have been lucky enough to have traveled all over the United States and as far as cities go, Grand Rapids, Michigan, is one of the friendliest cities in the state and country. Grand Rapids is clean, there is a lot to do right in the city's heart, and you feel safe walking downtown in most areas. There are some areas to watch out for and you can find the top 5 most dangerous neighborhoods in GR here.
WWMTCw
Two juveniles arrested after allegedly destroying Plainwell golf course
PLAINWELL, Mich. — Two juveniles were arrested after allegedly ripping through holes six and seven with tire tracks at a Plainwell Golf Course on Nov. 26. "While charges have been filed, I cannot confirm the names of those suspects since they are juveniles," according to a statement from the Allegan County Prosecutor.
Murder-suicide suspected after man goes to check on family, finds niece unresponsive in West Michigan
An investigation is underway after an apparent murder-suicide in West Michigan’s Allegan County over the weekend left four people dead, including two kids, ages 10 and 13.
927thevan.com
UPDATE: 82-Year-Old Suspect Arrested After North Side Barricaded Situation
HOLLAND TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Jan. 9, 2023) – After about a five-hour standoff on Monday, an armed barricaded man situation at a strip mall on Holland’s North Side ended peacefully with no injuries and an arrest of an 82-year-old man. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Detective Captain Jake...
Where Did Sprinkle Road in Kalamazoo Get Its Name?
Did you know that Sprinkle Road was named after a guy named Arthur?. For many of us that have lived in the Kalamazoo area for years, we've never questioned the name Sprinkle Road. It's just always been there. But when someone posed the question about the street's origin on the Vanished Kalamazoo Facebook page I was inspired to do a little digging.
Muskegon Heights man concerned about newspapers dumped at Mona View Cemetery
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A lakeshore man is upset about littering in a Muskegon Heights cemetery. Someone is dumping stacks and stacks of newspapers on the grounds of Mona View. "Just walking through here and being in the area and noticing that when I'm walking, through the nature parts...
Comments / 0