Queen Creek, AZ

roselawgroupreporter.com

Why this leading toymaker moved its operations to the desert

Near the end of the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, one Washington-based company decided it was time to search for a new facility to houseits global distribution operations. The company, Everett, Washington-based Funko Inc., was no exception to the adverse impacts of the pandemic and supply chain strains, which...
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Valley city proposes incentives to support growth of affordable housing

The city of Glendale, one of the largest suburbs of Phoenix, is looking to increase its affordable housing supply by incentivizing developers. A city report said that Glendale currently has 1,306 units of affordable housing under some form of development with five developers. But market conditions including inflation, supply chain issues, labor shortages and increased costs of materials have made it difficult to build.
GLENDALE, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Rio Verde homeowners hit hard by city water shut-off

After years of warnings it may happen someday, Scottsdale turned off the water at the stand pipe servicing the Rio Verde Foothills community of about 2,000 homes northeast of the city on Jan. 1. Roughly 500 homes had been relying on the stand pipe for hauled water for all their...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

San Diego developer expects to grow Mesa industrial park

Sunbelt Investment Holdings Inc. is moving forward with developing more of its 200-acre business and industrial park in southeast Mesa. The San Diego-based developer, also called SIHI, is planning to sell 12 acres to Costco Wholesale Corp. (Nasdaq: COST) to allow for the construction of a new market delivery operations facility at Mesa Elliot Technology Park, located near Ellsworth and Elliot roads, Sunbelt Investment Holdings President Todd Holzer said.
MESA, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Meritage unveils Surprise models

(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Meritage Homes.) Meritage Homes, the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the U.S., has announced the grand opening of two models in Surprise. The Rancho Del Rey community at 14443 W. Buckskin Trail offers five floorplans that range from approximately 1,282 to 2,049 square feet. The homes...
SURPRISE, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

The Lakes at Rancho El Dorado is top-selling MPC in Arizona

(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Meritage Homes and Richmond American.) Home buyers are seeking out Pinal County’s premier master-planned community, The Lakes at Rancho El Dorado. Each year, industry leader RCLCO Real Estate Advisors conducts a national survey identifying thetop-selling master-planned communities in each major metropolitan area. According to their January 4, 2023, year-end report, home sales atThe Lakes at Rancho El Dorado in 2022 were the highest of any Arizona master-planned community (MPC). The Lakes at Rancho Eldorado was also the 29th fastest selling MPC in the nation for 2022. Harvard Investments, an Arizona-based real estate investment and development company isthe developer of the 640-acre master-planned community in the thriving city of Maricopa, south of Phoenix.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Casa Grande Domes finally demolished

CASA GRANDE — After years of being in limbo, one of Pinal County’s most famous curiosities has finally been demolished, with cleanup expected to continue throughout the week. Work crews arrived at the Casa Grande Domes, on Thornton Road south of the city, on Monday to begin demolition...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix company aims to create marijuana breathalyzer to detect high drivers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Researchers at one Phoenix-based company are working to develop a breath test for marijuana. The test would be similar to current alcohol breathalyzers used by police, and it comes during a time when recreational marijuana has hit more than $85 million in estimated sales, according to the Arizona Department of Revenue. “We’ve legalized marijuana, but we don’t have tools that can test when someone has used marijuana,” said Evan Darzi, CEO and Cofounder of ElectraTect Inc.
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Glendale & Peoria: Housing market’s wild ride of 2022 comes to an end

In November 2022, 201 MLS listing sales closed in Glendale and 202 in Peoria. Today, there are 603 active and available listings (not counting properties already under contract or pending close of escrow) in MLS in Glendale and 577 active listings in Peoria. On Nov. 30, there were 15,093 active...
GLENDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

FAA computer outage delays hundreds of flights in Arizona, across US

PHOENIX- A computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration delayed flights across the United States, including Phoenix, on Wednesday morning. The agency grounded at least 2,500 domestic departures, flight tracking website FlightAware reported, until shortly before 7 a.m. Arizona time. Phoenix Sky Harbor canceled 40 flights and delayed 209 before...
PHOENIX, AZ

