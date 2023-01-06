PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Researchers at one Phoenix-based company are working to develop a breath test for marijuana. The test would be similar to current alcohol breathalyzers used by police, and it comes during a time when recreational marijuana has hit more than $85 million in estimated sales, according to the Arizona Department of Revenue. “We’ve legalized marijuana, but we don’t have tools that can test when someone has used marijuana,” said Evan Darzi, CEO and Cofounder of ElectraTect Inc.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 19 HOURS AGO