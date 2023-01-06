Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet the store manager at the new Home Depot in San Tan Valley
Local Casual Restaurant Opens Second LocationGreyson FTempe, AZ
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Super Bowl Renters Now Have to Register Their Rental Homes in ScottsdaleMark HakeScottsdale, AZ
Burger Chain Restaurant Has Closed in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com
Why this leading toymaker moved its operations to the desert
Near the end of the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, one Washington-based company decided it was time to search for a new facility to houseits global distribution operations. The company, Everett, Washington-based Funko Inc., was no exception to the adverse impacts of the pandemic and supply chain strains, which...
Groundwater in parts of Buckeye does not meet 100-year-old demand
Based on their models, demand for water is expected to exceed what can be pumped from wells by 4.4 million acre-feet of water by 2116.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Valley city proposes incentives to support growth of affordable housing
The city of Glendale, one of the largest suburbs of Phoenix, is looking to increase its affordable housing supply by incentivizing developers. A city report said that Glendale currently has 1,306 units of affordable housing under some form of development with five developers. But market conditions including inflation, supply chain issues, labor shortages and increased costs of materials have made it difficult to build.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Rio Verde homeowners hit hard by city water shut-off
After years of warnings it may happen someday, Scottsdale turned off the water at the stand pipe servicing the Rio Verde Foothills community of about 2,000 homes northeast of the city on Jan. 1. Roughly 500 homes had been relying on the stand pipe for hauled water for all their...
Global firm opens $10M manufacturing facility in Phoenix as new U.S. hub
A global company known for manufacturing high-tech materials based on specialty glass is making Phoenix the base for its U.S. diagnostics division.
Carvana to scrap plans for new West Valley inspection center
Plans for Carvana's $65 million inspection and reconditioning center in Surprise are unlikely as the company faces potential bankruptcy and ongoing economic headwinds.
roselawgroupreporter.com
San Diego developer expects to grow Mesa industrial park
Sunbelt Investment Holdings Inc. is moving forward with developing more of its 200-acre business and industrial park in southeast Mesa. The San Diego-based developer, also called SIHI, is planning to sell 12 acres to Costco Wholesale Corp. (Nasdaq: COST) to allow for the construction of a new market delivery operations facility at Mesa Elliot Technology Park, located near Ellsworth and Elliot roads, Sunbelt Investment Holdings President Todd Holzer said.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Meritage unveils Surprise models
(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Meritage Homes.) Meritage Homes, the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the U.S., has announced the grand opening of two models in Surprise. The Rancho Del Rey community at 14443 W. Buckskin Trail offers five floorplans that range from approximately 1,282 to 2,049 square feet. The homes...
roselawgroupreporter.com
The Lakes at Rancho El Dorado is top-selling MPC in Arizona
(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Meritage Homes and Richmond American.) Home buyers are seeking out Pinal County’s premier master-planned community, The Lakes at Rancho El Dorado. Each year, industry leader RCLCO Real Estate Advisors conducts a national survey identifying thetop-selling master-planned communities in each major metropolitan area. According to their January 4, 2023, year-end report, home sales atThe Lakes at Rancho El Dorado in 2022 were the highest of any Arizona master-planned community (MPC). The Lakes at Rancho Eldorado was also the 29th fastest selling MPC in the nation for 2022. Harvard Investments, an Arizona-based real estate investment and development company isthe developer of the 640-acre master-planned community in the thriving city of Maricopa, south of Phoenix.
East Valley town eyes new housing and startup opportunities in 2023
The town of Fountain Hills' new economic development director wants to expand the business ecosystem within the community.
Gov. Hobbs: Water supply won't support planned development
A study conducted by the Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) released on Monday concluded that the sub-basin is 4.4 million-acre feet short of water for future development.
'I just think it's really sad': Residents upset after historic Casa Grande domes demolished
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — The mystery and legends coming from the Casa Grande domes brought countless people to see them. Now, they’re gone. On Monday, a team to came in and tore down the oddly shaped domes located on Thornton Road just south of Interstate 8 following the approval of the Pinal County Board of Supervisors.
Meet the store manager at the new Home Depot in San Tan Valley
Scheduled to open on January 12, the new Home Depot located at 1400 West Hunt Highway, has become one of the most anticipated retail builds for the residents of San Tan Valley. Some locals are excited to spend their money nearby instead of having to drive to other communities.
AZFamily
Phoenix shoppers react to Gov. Hobbs proposal to end the pink tax in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona families struggling to make ends meet could soon see more savings at the grocery store. Gov. Katie Hobbs wants to eliminate the ‘pink tax’ on things like tampons and diapers. A similar tax cut was proposed five years ago and failed. People say...
fox10phoenix.com
Miles of San Carlos Reservoir being paved to prevent 'terrible losses through seepage'
Across Arizona, water districts continue to work with less as the mega-drought continues. There are so many different strategies being discussed to secure our water future, and every drop counts. In the meantime, millions of dollars of work is already underway to keep the water we have for miles and miles.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Casa Grande Domes finally demolished
CASA GRANDE — After years of being in limbo, one of Pinal County’s most famous curiosities has finally been demolished, with cleanup expected to continue throughout the week. Work crews arrived at the Casa Grande Domes, on Thornton Road south of the city, on Monday to begin demolition...
AZFamily
Phoenix company aims to create marijuana breathalyzer to detect high drivers
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Researchers at one Phoenix-based company are working to develop a breath test for marijuana. The test would be similar to current alcohol breathalyzers used by police, and it comes during a time when recreational marijuana has hit more than $85 million in estimated sales, according to the Arizona Department of Revenue. “We’ve legalized marijuana, but we don’t have tools that can test when someone has used marijuana,” said Evan Darzi, CEO and Cofounder of ElectraTect Inc.
'All groundwater is spoken for': New West Valley construction can no longer rely on groundwater after release of new report
BUCKEYE, Ariz. — The middle of Arizona is turning grey. The brown desert landscape has been sprawling into a metropolitan expanse for decades, spreading outward in every direction from central Phoenix. The Valley welcomes a new resident every six minutes, and with them come new development. That spread may...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Glendale & Peoria: Housing market’s wild ride of 2022 comes to an end
In November 2022, 201 MLS listing sales closed in Glendale and 202 in Peoria. Today, there are 603 active and available listings (not counting properties already under contract or pending close of escrow) in MLS in Glendale and 577 active listings in Peoria. On Nov. 30, there were 15,093 active...
KTAR.com
FAA computer outage delays hundreds of flights in Arizona, across US
PHOENIX- A computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration delayed flights across the United States, including Phoenix, on Wednesday morning. The agency grounded at least 2,500 domestic departures, flight tracking website FlightAware reported, until shortly before 7 a.m. Arizona time. Phoenix Sky Harbor canceled 40 flights and delayed 209 before...
