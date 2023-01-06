Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Casual Restaurant Opens Second LocationGreyson FTempe, AZ
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Super Bowl Renters Now Have to Register Their Rental Homes in ScottsdaleMark HakeScottsdale, AZ
Burger Chain Restaurant Has Closed in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
Walmart Faces Backlash Over Alleged Privacy Violations Through Drone DeliveriesBryan Dijkhuizen
Related
roselawgroupreporter.com
Valley city proposes incentives to support growth of affordable housing
The city of Glendale, one of the largest suburbs of Phoenix, is looking to increase its affordable housing supply by incentivizing developers. A city report said that Glendale currently has 1,306 units of affordable housing under some form of development with five developers. But market conditions including inflation, supply chain issues, labor shortages and increased costs of materials have made it difficult to build.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Why this leading toymaker moved its operations to the desert
Near the end of the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, one Washington-based company decided it was time to search for a new facility to houseits global distribution operations. The company, Everett, Washington-based Funko Inc., was no exception to the adverse impacts of the pandemic and supply chain strains, which...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Carvana to scrap plans for new West Valley inspection center
Plans for Carvana’s $65 million inspection and reconditioning center in Surprise are unlikely as the company faces potential bankruptcy and ongoing economic headwinds. Tempe-based Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) initially purchased a 150-acre industrial site at the northeast corner of Cactus and Litchfield roads in 2021 with plans to build an inspection center to support its growth and the increased demand for used cars. Carvanapaid $25 million for the large parcel in Surprise’s industrial core.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Rio Verde homeowners hit hard by city water shut-off
After years of warnings it may happen someday, Scottsdale turned off the water at the stand pipe servicing the Rio Verde Foothills community of about 2,000 homes northeast of the city on Jan. 1. Roughly 500 homes had been relying on the stand pipe for hauled water for all their...
roselawgroupreporter.com
The Lakes at Rancho El Dorado is top-selling MPC in Arizona
(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Meritage Homes and Richmond American.) Home buyers are seeking out Pinal County’s premier master-planned community, The Lakes at Rancho El Dorado. Each year, industry leader RCLCO Real Estate Advisors conducts a national survey identifying thetop-selling master-planned communities in each major metropolitan area. According to their January 4, 2023, year-end report, home sales atThe Lakes at Rancho El Dorado in 2022 were the highest of any Arizona master-planned community (MPC). The Lakes at Rancho Eldorado was also the 29th fastest selling MPC in the nation for 2022. Harvard Investments, an Arizona-based real estate investment and development company isthe developer of the 640-acre master-planned community in the thriving city of Maricopa, south of Phoenix.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Glendale & Peoria: Housing market’s wild ride of 2022 comes to an end
In November 2022, 201 MLS listing sales closed in Glendale and 202 in Peoria. Today, there are 603 active and available listings (not counting properties already under contract or pending close of escrow) in MLS in Glendale and 577 active listings in Peoria. On Nov. 30, there were 15,093 active...
roselawgroupreporter.com
East Valley town eyes new economic development opportunities
The town of Fountain Hills’ new economic development director wants to expand the business ecosystem within the community. Amanda Jacobs started with Fountain Hills in March 2022 after spending more than 15 years with the town of Oro Valley in southern Arizona. During her 10 months with Fountain Hills, she spent time reaching out to the business community and the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce to learn about what current processes are working well and evaluating growth opportunities.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Queen Creek breaks ground on downtown core connectors
Members of the Queen Creek Town Council recently broke ground on three roadway connectors in the downtown core. When the project is completed, Aldecoa Drive and Munoz Street will both connect from Ellsworth Road to Ellsworth Loop, and Summers Place will connect from Aldecoa to Munoz. “These connectors are an...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Meritage unveils Surprise models
(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Meritage Homes.) Meritage Homes, the seventh-largest public homebuilder in the U.S., has announced the grand opening of two models in Surprise. The Rancho Del Rey community at 14443 W. Buckskin Trail offers five floorplans that range from approximately 1,282 to 2,049 square feet. The homes...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Casa Grande Domes finally demolished
CASA GRANDE — After years of being in limbo, one of Pinal County’s most famous curiosities has finally been demolished, with cleanup expected to continue throughout the week. Work crews arrived at the Casa Grande Domes, on Thornton Road south of the city, on Monday to begin demolition...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Phoenix selects Ansari as vice mayor after DiCiccio nomination rejected
Phoenix has a new vice mayor for 2023. The City Council selected District 7 Councilmember Yassamin Ansari, 30, to serve for one year as the backup to Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego in a 6-2 vote, with Councilman Sal DiCiccio and Jim Waring voting “no.” She will succeed District 4 Councilmember Laura Pastor, who served in the position for two years nonconsecutively.
This Huge Flea Market in Arizona is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer plenty of awesome deals. You never know what sort of cool items you'll discover.
What Are You Waiting For? Don't Sleep on Arizona's Real Estate Opportunity
If you’re looking to move to a new state, Arizona real estate is worth a look. Following is a primer on the state and the FSBO Arizona real estate market. Phoenix is by far the largest city in Arizona and it is growing fast. The sixth largest city in the United States, Phoenix is the official and economic capital of Arizona. The city is growing at such a high rate that it has engulfed the accompanying towns of Scottsdale and Tempe. Phoenix has a perpetual new feeling to it, which leads to criticisms that it has no inherent culture or roots.
KTAR.com
Here’s why eggs, groceries are more expensive in Arizona and what to do
PHOENIX — Egg prices in Arizona are rising just as grocery bills are getting more expensive, and there’s no relief in sight. The average egg price is about 50% higher now than a year ago, according to Julie Murphree, outreach director for the Arizona Farm Bureau. “Our egg...
3 Arizona Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub compiled a list of the best places to retire across the country.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Phoenix mayor apologizes to reporter who was detained by Phoenix police
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego apologized to a Wall Street Journal reporter who was interviewing people outside of a north Phoenix bank in November when police detained him. Phoenix police Officer Caleb Zimmerman cuffed and detained Wall Street Journal reporter Dion Rabouin outside of a Chase bank branch after employees there called in a trespass complaint.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
AOL Corp
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also: 6...
Once-Popular Restaurant is Closing After 20 Years
A popular restaurant has announced it is closing.Photo byTim MossholderonUnsplash. For every chain that builds and expands on its success, there are other chains that slowly deflate, suffocate, and die off. There have been a number of chains in recent years that have left metro Phoenix, withdrawing from the desert, or fully ceasing to exist. Now, one long-time area restaurant chain has fully, and completely exited Phoenix, as the very last restaurant of its kind has announced it will close down in the coming months.
Major discount retail store chain set to open new location in Arizona this month
A major discount retail store chain will be opening another new store location in Arizona this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the popular discount warehouse chain Costco Wholesale will be hosting the grand opening for its newest Arizona store location in Queen Creek, according to local reports and information listed on the company's website.
Comments / 0