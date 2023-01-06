Diversity, equity and inclusion is not just for leaders: 5 quotes from MD Anderson's diversity chief

Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
It's time to rethink work-life balance, 2 physician leaders say
Some clinicians react to the term "work-life balance" in a hospital setting as though it were the punchline to a bad joke: When does anyone have time for "life" when work is all-consuming — especially with the nursing shortage in U.S. hospitals fueling frustration and burnout. The key to...
beckershospitalreview.com
VillageMD names Dr. Stuart Levine new president of value-based care
Primary care disruptor VillageMD, which is majority owned by Walgreens Boots Alliance, has appointed Stuart Levine, MD, as its president of value-based care. In this newly created position, Dr. Levine will be responsible for building and delivering on the value-based care delivery model of VillageMD, according to a Jan. 9 news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
4 health systems named 'best places to work in IT' share their retention strategies
From letting IT teams work where they feel most productive to offering competitive salaries, this is how the health systems that made the list of Computerworld's best places to work in IT for 2023 create a great IT environment to work in. Becker's reached out to all 11 who made...
beckershospitalreview.com
Physician debt should be considered among diversity efforts, study suggests
Black medical residents are much more likely to have any type of debt than other racial and ethnic groups, according to a new report from Health Affairs. Researchers used data on postgraduate resident trainees from the Association of American Medical Colleges from 2014 to 2019 to examine the link between race and ethnicity and debt, independent of other factors.
beckershospitalreview.com
RCM firm Ventra Health names CEO
Ventra Health has appointed Steven Huddleston CEO following the retirement of Mike O'Boyle. Mr. Huddleston most recently served as president and CEO of Pelitas, according to a Jan. 10 Ventra Health news release. He was previously involved with the development and execution of the thesis that became nThrive, where he later served as president and chief client officer.
beckershospitalreview.com
UC Davis Health digital lab launches home healthcare startup
Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health has launched a home healthcare company as the first startup from its new digital health incubator. WellCent offers a platform to equip patients and caregivers with validated medical devices and resources for home care. "With the increase in care shifting to the home setting, WellCent...
Comments / 0