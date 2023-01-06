Read full article on original website
Lady Roughriders Fall to Lady Buckeyes 56-26
The Center Roughriders varsity basketball team fell by a 56-26 score to the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes. The loss puts Center’s District 14 4A record at 1-4 and their season mark at 5-11 with nine games remaining in the regular season. Gilmer has a 4-0 conference mark and they are at 15-7 overall.
Roughriders Gain 81-48 District Win Over Buckeyes, Move to 3-0 in Conference
The Center Roughriders varsity basketball team never trailed the Gilmer Buckeyes in their 81-48 District 17 4A home win. The Roughriders are now 17-3 overall this season and they are 3-0 in District 17 conference play. Gilmer is 5-11, 1-2. Center bult a 15-10 advantage by the 3-minute mark of...
JAN. 13 @ 6:30PM: Extreme East Texas — Winter Storm Ready
TYLER, Texas — The historic winter storm of 2021 is still in the back of East Texans' minds when the temperatures drop. In our upcoming winter weather special, EXTREME EAST TEXAS: Winter Storm Ready, the CBS19 Weather Experts will look at the pros and cons of living on the Texas power grid (ERCOT).
Reginald Edward Schoenewolf
Reginald Edward Schoenewolf (Reggie) passed on January 2, 2023, in Bullard, Texas at the age of 72. Reggie was born on November 23, 1950, in Gatesville, Texas to Edward and Wanda Schoenewolf. He grew up in Gatesville and went on to receive a bachelor’s degree from Baylor University. Reggie...
East Texas rapper feeds homeless at Hiway 80 in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview musician was at Hiway 80 this morning feeding the homeless. Rapper Al Davis better know by his stage name Al D 300 was giving back to the Longview community ahead of the release of his new album. “We’ve had a rough time, its kind of a rough area but […]
Billy Charles Mattingly
Billy Charles Mattingly of Bullard; loving husband, father, Pop-Pop, devoted family man, peacefully passed from this earth into the arms of his Savior on January 5, 2023 in Tyler, Texas, surrounded by the love of his family. Billy lived his life with passion, courage and tenacity, as recently proven with...
Tyler police respond to stabbing on S. Kennedy Ave.
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man was stabbed in Tyler Saturday night, then taken to a hospital where he is recovering. Just before 9 p.m., Tyler police were called to S. Kennedy Ave. on a report that a man had been stabbed. The victim said he didn’t know where he was stabbed or by whom.
Black Bear Diner no longer moving into old Tyler Chili’s location, company says
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Black Bear Diner will no longer move into the old Chili’s location in Tyler, the company confirmed on Friday. According to Black Bear Diner corporate staff, the lease was terminated but the company is looking at other options. “There is nothing in our pipeline at this time… we welcome the opportunity […]
Patsy Miller Bates
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday, January 9, 2023, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Watson & Sons Chapel with Bro. Don Windham and Bro. Dan Fleming officiating. Interment will follow at Sardis Cemetery in Shelby County.
Mixed bag of illnesses making East Texans sick
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It seems like we all know someone sniffling through the start of the new year, and East Texas medical professionals say there’s a mixed bag of illnesses making people feel bad. Illnesses currently circulating include flu, COVID-19, RSV, and a variety of rhinoviruses. “We’re seeing...
Joaquin VFD Reports Active Week with 7 Calls
January 9, 2023 - The opening week to 2023 was an active one for the Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department with 7 separate calls, 3 of those on New Year's Day alone. Here's a summary of the week's events. The first call of the year came in around 2:00am for a...
Shelby County Aggie Moms' Scholarship Opportunity
January 6, 2023 - With the start of the new year, high school seniors are approaching the finish line of their high school career. Shelby County Aggie Moms’ are offering a scholarship opportunity for those wanting to continue their education at the college level with Texas A&M University, College Station Campus.
Autopsy rules East Texas missing man found in November died by drowning
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — An East Texas man, whose body was found in November 2022 after he went missing, died by drowning, according to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office. William Chad Martin, 35 of Ore City, was reported missing on Nov. 7, and his body was found on Nov. 16 off Live Oak Road […]
New Tex-Mex Hot Spot in Longview, TX to Offer Hand-Crafted Margaritas
People in the Longview, Texas area are talking about their excitement over a new Tex-Mex Restaurant that will be opening in the very near future!. If there's one thing people all over East Texas love, it's Mexican food. Whether we're talking about the "authentic" culinary genre or the widely loved Tex-Mex flavor extravaganza, the more the merrier as far as we are concerned.
Sheriff's Department Phone Lines Down; 9-1-1 Operational
January 8, 2023 - According to Shelby County Sheriff Kevin Windham, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department phone lines are down until at least Monday, January 9. Dispatch operators can be reach at 936-234-1244. 9-1-1 emergency services are still operational. Please call 9-1-1 if there is an emergency.
One dead and one hospitalized following Angelina County crash
A terrible crash in Angelina County involving an 18-wheeler has left one dead and one hospitalized. The Texas Department of Public Safety says it happened shortly before 9:00 Wednesday night on State Highway 103, east of Lufkin. Troopers say 37-year-old Terry Vaught, of Longview, was driving the big-rig and he...
Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon
Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
Lynn Smith Windham
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Graveside service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Oaklawn Memorial Park in Center with Bro. Don Windham officiating. Born June 5, 1962, in...
Rising egg costs have East Texans looking to bring chickens home to roost
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The price of eggs has become so concerning to some East Texans, that they are looking at raising their own chickens for eggs, even in municipal areas. Most municipalities have city ordinances that may allow you to raise chickens within city limits, with some restrictions. That’s...
Longview Police officer, veteran dies from cancer
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police Department has announced that Officer Larry Solomon died from angiosarcoma cancer at his home, surrounded by his family on Saturday morning Jan. 8. Solomon was a veteran of the U.S Marine Corp and served as police officer in Longview for eight years. He and his wife had two children. […]
