Markets Insider

'Queen of Stonks' Nancy Pelosi's portfolio of stocks plunged 20% last year – meaning she even underperformed funds that track the struggling S&P 500

Nancy Pelosi's portfolio slumped 20% last year, according to an Unusual Whales report published last week. That means the former 'Queen of Stonks' lagged the S&P 500 in 2022. But many other politicians – including Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene – beat the benchmark index. Nancy Pelosi's run...
WWD

Hearst-backed Level Up Ventures Gives AI-driven Start-up Sortile a Financial Boost

The AI-driven sustainability-focused start-up Sortile has wrapped up nearly $1 million in pre-seed financing, thanks partially to the Hearst-backed Level Up Ventures. The women-led company is committed to diverting textile waste from landfills through the identification, traceability and recycling of textiles. During a Zoom interview with Hearst executives, Sortile’s cofounders Constanza Gomez and Agustina Mir discussed how the capital will be put to use.

