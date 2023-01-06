Read full article on original website
Four days until automatic payments between $1,827 & $4,555 start hitting accounts – birthday determines if you get money
THE first batch of new Social Security checks for 2023 worth up to $4,555 will be going out in just days and it could arrive to you depending on when your birthday lands. This year, benefits for retirees will be boosted thanks to the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increasing by 8.7 percent.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
'Queen of Stonks' Nancy Pelosi's portfolio of stocks plunged 20% last year – meaning she even underperformed funds that track the struggling S&P 500
Nancy Pelosi's portfolio slumped 20% last year, according to an Unusual Whales report published last week. That means the former 'Queen of Stonks' lagged the S&P 500 in 2022. But many other politicians – including Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene – beat the benchmark index. Nancy Pelosi's run...
Hearst-backed Level Up Ventures Gives AI-driven Start-up Sortile a Financial Boost
The AI-driven sustainability-focused start-up Sortile has wrapped up nearly $1 million in pre-seed financing, thanks partially to the Hearst-backed Level Up Ventures. The women-led company is committed to diverting textile waste from landfills through the identification, traceability and recycling of textiles. During a Zoom interview with Hearst executives, Sortile’s cofounders Constanza Gomez and Agustina Mir discussed how the capital will be put to use.
