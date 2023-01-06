Read full article on original website
Peanut-Coconut Pork Noodles With Kale
Fill a large stockpot ⅔ full with water and bring to a boil over high heat. As you wait for the water to boil, heat canola oil in a large sauté pan (sauté pans have straight sides, whereas skillets have curved sides) over medium-high heat. Add pork,...
Blueberry-Oatmeal Muffin Mug Cake
In a large (at least 12-oz.) wide-bottomed mug, stir together flour, oatmeal, and baking powder with a fork. (Or, better yet, prep these ingredients together the night before and cover the mug tightly with plastic wrap so you have one less step in the morning.) Add milk and maple syrup,...
Sheet Pan Peanut Butter Tofu With Sliced Cabbage Salad
Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl and mix together. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Press both blocks of tofu in a tofu press. (If you don’t have a tofu press, you can wrap the tofu in 2 layers of paper towels, place it on a sheet pan, cover it with another sheet pan, top the whole stack with a few heavy books, and let it sit for at least 1 hour. Lots of the moisture from the tofu will get pressed out into the paper towels and onto the sheet pan.)
Yogurt Parfait With Chopped Strawberries, Crumbled Graham Cracker, Honey, and Sesame Seeds
In a small bowl or mug, mix chopped strawberries with yogurt and sesame seeds. In a bowl or parfait glass, layer yogurt, graham cracker crumbles, and strawberry mixture.
Chicken and Wild Rice Bowls With Roasted Broccoli and Carrot Ginger
3 large boneless, skinless chicken breasts (about 8 oz. each, 1.5 lb. total) 4 medium carrots, peeled and chopped (about 2 cups) Cook rice according to package directions. Heat oven to 400°, place two racks near the middle of the oven with enough room between to fit a full sheet pan, and line two sheet pans with parchment paper.
Slow Cooker Pork With Tomatoes and Peppers Over Grits
2–2 ½pounds pork shoulder (in one piece) 2 12-oz. bags frozen pepper and onion blend (about 5½ cups) Season pork shoulder with salt and pepper on all sides. Place pork shoulder, crushed tomatoes, chipotle chili peppers in adobo sauce, and garlic in a large slow cooker. Cover and cook on high for 6 hours.
Smoky Slow Cooker Three-Bean Chili With Tempeh Bacon
Combine all ingredients in a large slow cooker. Cover and cook on high for 4 hours. Cool slightly before serving. Store leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 4 days, or in the freezer for up to 3 months.
Panera’s Charged Lemonade Is Packed With Caffeine—Here’s What a Dietitian Thinks of It
If you’ve been on TikTok this month, you may have heard people talking about a viral new drink on offer at Panera Bread called Charged Lemonade. It comes in three flavors, each of which includes enormous amounts of caffeine and added sugar. Content creator Sarah Baus posted a video...
Make-Ahead Breakfast Casserole With Sweet Potato Tots, Scallions, and Feta
Heat oven to 350° and coat a 9x13" baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Beat eggs in a large bowl, and season with salt and pepper. Add frozen sweet potato tots, sliced scallions, and cheese into baking dish in an even layer, then pour in eggs on top. Bake...
