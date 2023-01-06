ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peanut-Coconut Pork Noodles With Kale

Fill a large stockpot ⅔ full with water and bring to a boil over high heat. As you wait for the water to boil, heat canola oil in a large sauté pan (sauté pans have straight sides, whereas skillets have curved sides) over medium-high heat. Add pork,...
Blueberry-Oatmeal Muffin Mug Cake

In a large (at least 12-oz.) wide-bottomed mug, stir together flour, oatmeal, and baking powder with a fork. (Or, better yet, prep these ingredients together the night before and cover the mug tightly with plastic wrap so you have one less step in the morning.) Add milk and maple syrup,...
Sheet Pan Peanut Butter Tofu With Sliced Cabbage Salad

Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl and mix together. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Press both blocks of tofu in a tofu press. (If you don’t have a tofu press, you can wrap the tofu in 2 layers of paper towels, place it on a sheet pan, cover it with another sheet pan, top the whole stack with a few heavy books, and let it sit for at least 1 hour. Lots of the moisture from the tofu will get pressed out into the paper towels and onto the sheet pan.)
Chicken and Wild Rice Bowls With Roasted Broccoli and Carrot Ginger

3 large boneless, skinless chicken breasts (about 8 oz. each, 1.5 lb. total) 4 medium carrots, peeled and chopped (about 2 cups) Cook rice according to package directions. Heat oven to 400°, place two racks near the middle of the oven with enough room between to fit a full sheet pan, and line two sheet pans with parchment paper.
Slow Cooker Pork With Tomatoes and Peppers Over Grits

2–2 ½pounds pork shoulder (in one piece) 2 12-oz. bags frozen pepper and onion blend (about 5½ cups) Season pork shoulder with salt and pepper on all sides. Place pork shoulder, crushed tomatoes, chipotle chili peppers in adobo sauce, and garlic in a large slow cooker. Cover and cook on high for 6 hours.
Smoky Slow Cooker Three-Bean Chili With Tempeh Bacon

Combine all ingredients in a large slow cooker. Cover and cook on high for 4 hours. Cool slightly before serving. Store leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 4 days, or in the freezer for up to 3 months.
