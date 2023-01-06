Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl and mix together. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Press both blocks of tofu in a tofu press. (If you don’t have a tofu press, you can wrap the tofu in 2 layers of paper towels, place it on a sheet pan, cover it with another sheet pan, top the whole stack with a few heavy books, and let it sit for at least 1 hour. Lots of the moisture from the tofu will get pressed out into the paper towels and onto the sheet pan.)

15 DAYS AGO