SALINE COUNTY CAREER CENTER DECA RECEIVES SPONSORSHIP FROM CFM INSURANCE INCORPORATED
The Saline County Career Center (SCCC) DECA chapter received a generous sponsorship from CFM Insurance, Inc. of Concordia recently. The donation of $2,000 will help support and sustain the chapter funding this year. DECA members are preparing for competition this year involving all aspects of marketing and the business environment. District competition will be held at UMKC on February 1, 2023, with state competition being held from March 12 through March 14 in Kansas City, near Crown Center.
DEVELOP SALINE COUNTY ADVISORY BOARD DISCUSSES UPDATES TO MARSHALL JUNCTION PROJECT
The Develop Saline County Advisory Board discussed several updates to the projects at the Marshall Junction, which includes the sewer projects for the future visitors center. The board said a total of $6.56 million has already been invested in the junction for the upcoming projects. The Saline County Commission previously...
MARSHALL SCHOOL BOARD APPROVES RESOLUTION FOR SECRETARY AND NURSE RESIGNATION INCENTIVE
The Marshall School Board passed a resolution for a secretary and nurse resignation incentive during its meeting on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Marshall School Superintendent Caleb Petet stated that it would apply to staff who resign by February 1, 2023. The incentive would amount to $1,000 and be for one...
Area Auctioneer Continues Family Tradition
Chris Arnaman of Cameron continued a family tradition Wednesday when he was among six Missourians in the field of 45 competing at the World Livestock Auctioneer Championship qualifier in Windsor. Arnaman, who now presides over sales at the Tina Livestock Auction, says his start to livestock auctions came at a...
Mayor Dawson to Speak to Pachyderm Club at the Heckart
The next Pettis County Pachyderm meeting is at 12 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 at Best Western, State Fair Motor Inn, 3120 South Limit Avenue in Sedalia at the Heckart Community Center, 1800 W. 3rd (new location). Sedalia Mayor Andrew Dawson will speak to the club. His discussion topics will include...
Winter Weather Reminders for Clinton School District
It’s still winter right?? It sure doesn’t feel like it outside, but we all know that Missouri weather can change in an instant, so we thought it would be helpful to provide a refresher on how the CSD communicates weather-related school closures!. SOCIAL MEDIA-The first notification you will...
MARSHALL BOARD OF EDUCATION PASSES RESOLUTION TO PUT TAX LEVY INCREASE ON APRIL 2023 BALLOT
The Marshall Public Schools Board of Education approved a resolution to place a tax levy on the April 2023 ballot during its meeting on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The funds would be used for operating costs and to acquire, construct, renovate, furnish, equip and improve new and existing school facilities.
Closing Bar B Que Pit Stop Will Offer Limited Menu in Marshall
One of the things a lot of Sedalians have been talking about over the past week has been that Bar B Que Pit Stop, in the parking lot of Westlake's Ace, is closing. A lot are also making plans to stop in and enjoy their great bar-b-que one last time. There is some good news, you might be able to experience their bar-b-que in the future.
Mountain lion sighting reported in northern Boone County
A Missouri Department of Conservation team was expected to be in Boone County sometime Tuesday to investigate a mountain lion sighting. The post Mountain lion sighting reported in northern Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
GRACE JANET GADDIS
Grace Janet Gaddis, 88 of New Franklin, passed away January 6, 2023 at Ashley Manor in Boonville. She was born December 22, 1934 in Phoenix, AZ a daughter of J.C. Estes and Grace Cline Estes. She married Gilbert L. Gaddis on June 4, 1955. Mrs. Gaddis had formerly been employed...
Rotten egg smell in some JCMO neighborhoods
What’s that smell? Emergency crews were called out after a chemical spill at a Jefferson City pipeline terminal. The odorant that’s added to petroleum products leaked at the terminal Monday. It was carried into nearby neighborhoods. The chemical smells bad but isn’t dangerous.
CITY OF SEDALIA TO OBSERVE MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY
The City of Sedalia will be closed on Monday, January 16, 2023 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Weekly trash pickup for the week of January 16 will follow the normal collection schedule. The Materials Management Site at 27882 Highway “U” will be closed on Monday, January 16.
Two Sedalians Injured in Thompson Boulevard Collision
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday evening in Sedalia. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2014 Honda Civic, driven by 69-year-old Fredrick W. Moore of Sedalia, was on Thompson Boulevard, north of Brianna Boulevard around 6 p.m., when it struck the rear of a northbound 2013 Ford Explorer, driven by 38-year-old Kyscha L. Martin of Sedalia.
Laurie, Mo. resident wins $2 million prize from Powerball ticket
LAURIE, Mo. (KY3) - Someone from Laurie is $2 million richer after matching all five white-ball numbers drawn in the Powerball drawing and also adding the Power Play option to their ticket. The winning ticket was purchased at FastLane in Laurie. The winning numbers on Saturday were 35, 36, 44,...
$2 million lottery prize won in Morgan County
SEDALIA WOMAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Sedalia woman was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Sunday, January 8, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 88-year-old Mary Morgan traveled off the roadway, struck a guardrail, embankment and yield sign. According to the report, Morgan had fallen asleep.
One of the first marijuana expungement cases in the state filed in Cass County
A man from Cass County, who is currently in a Missouri prison, is one of the first people in the state to file a petition to have his cannabis possession record expunged.
Grain Valley Teen Injured in JoCo Rollover
A Grain Valley teenager was injured in a one-vehicle rollover that occurred Saturday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2009 Ford Focus, driven by 19-year-old Gracie R. Havard of Grain Valley, was on US 50, west of NW 251st Road (near Montserrat) just before 2:30 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
COOPER COUNTY FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT REPORT YEARLY SUMMARY FOR 2022
The Cooper County Fire Protection District reported its yearly run summary for 2022. The district responded to a total of 558 calls in 2022, which was up one percent from 2021. The district responded to 246 medical emergencies and 163 motor vehicle accidents. It also responded to 46 natural cover...
ALINA DENISE “DENNY” MOSELEY
Alina Denise “Denny” Moseley, 68, of rural Marshall, MO, died Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall. The family will hold a Celebration of Life Service at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Gill Memorial Baptist Church in Marshall. Inurnment will follow in Ridge Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Gill Memorial Baptist Church and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
