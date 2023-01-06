Read full article on original website
First Homicide of 2023 Being Investigated in St. Landry Parish
It's a shame to have to report this, but the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office is working on its first homicide case of 2023. St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says deputies were called out to the Linwood Subdivision just before six o'clock Tuesday morning to find a man had been shot.
WAFB.com
BR area suspects arrested following pursuit in Texas, deputies say
theadvocate.com
Man shot and killed near Opelousas, St. Landry Sheriff’s Office says
A 38-year-old Opelousas man was killed in a Tuesday morning shooting in St. Landry Parish, the first homicide the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office has handled this year, the department said. Deputies received an emergency call at 5:58 a.m. that gunshots were heard in the Linwood Subdivision in the...
Four Juveniles and One Adult in Louisiana Have Been Arrested Suspected of Pulling Over Multiple Vehicles and Robbing the Occupants
Four Juveniles and One Adult in Louisiana Have Been Arrested Suspected of Pulling Over Multiple Vehicles and Robbing the Occupants. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Three 17-year-old males and one adult from Louisiana were arrested for armed robbery after allegedly pulling over multiple drivers and stealing personal belongings with the use of flashing headlights in December 2022.
Opelousas man found dead in Linwood Subdivision
An Opelousas man was found dead in a St. Landry Parish subdivision.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Wanted fugitive found at domestic call
A man wanted in St. Mary Parish for armed robbery was arrested Saturday at a Ruston domestic disturbance call. Police responded to the call on Broadway Avenue about 8 p.m. Saturday. Officers found visible injuries to both the man and the woman in the incident. The woman said Kaelin B. Broussard, 23, of Ruston came home and began arguing with her over using her cell phone. She said Broussard attacked her and grabbed and held her by the neck. Officers observed bruising on her neck.
Eunice News
Opelousas man busted for esctasy pills
An undercover operation in St. Landry Parish resulted in the arrest of Frederick Antoine Savoie, 36, for having 162 esctasy pills and a handgun, according to a news release from St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz. “Detectives received information that an unknown male subject, driving a white SUV, would be delivering ecstasy pills to an unknown individual within the parish,” the news release…
Eunice News
Meth valued at $23K seized in arrests
Crystal methamphetamine valued at $23,000 was seized in the arrest of two men on Dec. 15, according to a news release from St.Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz on Tuesday. St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office narcotics detectives attempted a traffic stop on a white Toyota Tundra on Dec. 15. The vehicle attempted to flee, but turned onto a dead end road. The driver was identified as Christopher…
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking the Public’s Help Finding 19-Year-Old Fugitive Wanted in Three Parishes
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking the Public’s Help Finding 19-Year-Old Fugitive Wanted in Three Parishes. Authorities in Louisiana are seeking the public’s help in finding a 19-year-old suspected in connection with a series of vehicle burglaries, a vehicle theft, and an armed robbery charge. Raceland, Louisiana – Lafourche Parish...
Two Louisiana Men Arrested After Police find 70 Pounds of Mushroom Chocolate Bars, 401 Ecstasy Pills, and Other Drugs During Traffic Stop
Two Louisiana Men Arrested After Police find 70 Pounds of Mushroom Chocolate Bars, 401 Ecstasy Pills, and Other Drugs During Traffic Stop. Louisiana – Two Louisiana men have been arrested and charged with eight counts of possession of CDS I with intent to distribute after 70 pounds of psychoactive mushroom chocolate bars, 401 ecstasy pills, and other drugs were reportedly found in their vehicle.
Accused murderer set free for a month before being re-arrested
In Dec. 2022, accused murderer Travis Layne, Jr., was released from the St. Mary Parish Jail on bond while warrants for his arrest were still active in Iberia Parish for second-degree murder.
'Our prayers have been answered': Family of 20-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash relieved after arrest
CYPRESS, Texas — As KHOU 11 first reported Sunday, an arrest has been made in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash that left a family heartbroken a few days before Thanksgiving. Precinct 4 deputies arrested 17-year-old Destin Quintero, from Louisiana, Sunday on a charge of failure to stop and...
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Mississippi felon with AR-15 rifle, drugs
A traffic stop in Pearl River County ended with arrest of a Mississippi felon on weapons and drug charges,. On Friday, January 6, at around 1:15 a.m. a PRSD deputy was patrolling the area of Hwy 26 between Hwy 11 and Hwy 53. The deputy observed a vehicle traveling towards...
29-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Reportedly Confessing to Stealing Multiple Catalytic Converters From a Business in Sulphur
29-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Reportedly Confessing to Stealing Multiple Catalytic Converters From a Business in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with theft and property damage after he reportedly confessed to stealing eight catalytic converters from automobiles at a business in Sulphur.
Woman accused of posing as Louisiana doctor, used forged diploma
A woman has been arrested after allegedly opening a dermatology practice in Louisiana and posing as a doctor.
Monroe man arrested in St. Bernard Parish after New Orleans double shooting
Two people were shot in New Orleans' Lower Ninth Ward on Thursday after police say a suspect led them on a foot chase.
Louisiana Woman Sentenced After Admitting to Theft of Social Security and Cares Act Funds in Connection with a Deceased Relative
Louisiana Woman Sentenced After Admitting to Theft of Social Security and Cares Act Funds in Connection with a Deceased Relative. Louisiana – A Louisiana woman has been sentenced after admitting to stealing $76,139 in Social Security benefits by failing to report the death of her mother and accessing her bank account from November 2015 to January 2020. The woman also received $1,200 in COVID-19/CARES Act payments, which were paid into her mother’s account.
kwhi.com
MULTIPLE CHARGES PENDING AGAINST LOUISIANA MAN
Multiple charges are pending against a Louisiana man after he allegedly ran from a traffic stop Thursday. Brenham Police report that Thursday afternoon at 1:55, Officer Crystal Buckner conducted a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Prairie Lea Street on a vehicle for illegal window tint. Contact was made with the female driver and male passenger, who were both from Louisiana. While conducting the traffic stop the male passenger took off on foot in an attempt to evade officers. Units from throughout Washington County responded in order to assist with locating the male subject, who was at this point now known to have an active felony warrant out of Acadia Parish, as well as a warrant through Louisiana Pardon and Parole. Officers located fresh footprints beside an apartment unit in the 1500 block of Farewell and were able to make contact with the subject, who had illegally entered the apartment in an attempt to avoid capture. The male subject surrendered without resistance and was placed in handcuffs. Once in cuffs the male subject had a medical episode, which required immediate medical attention and he was released to Washington County EMS for treatment. The female driver was released with no charges.
Louisiana Correctional Officer Arrested for Malfeasance in Office After Alleged Inappropriate and Criminal Behavior
Louisiana Correctional Officer Arrested for Malfeasance in Office After Alleged Inappropriate and Criminal Behavior. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – A correctional officer at the Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Louisiana has been arrested on charges of malfeasance in office after an investigation revealed inappropriate and criminal behavior with an offender at the facility.
St. Martin Parish proposed plan for student assignment
Following a June 2021 court ruling that St. Martin Parish had not achieved unitary status in the area of student assignment, a plan has been proposed.
