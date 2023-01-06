Multiple charges are pending against a Louisiana man after he allegedly ran from a traffic stop Thursday. Brenham Police report that Thursday afternoon at 1:55, Officer Crystal Buckner conducted a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Prairie Lea Street on a vehicle for illegal window tint. Contact was made with the female driver and male passenger, who were both from Louisiana. While conducting the traffic stop the male passenger took off on foot in an attempt to evade officers. Units from throughout Washington County responded in order to assist with locating the male subject, who was at this point now known to have an active felony warrant out of Acadia Parish, as well as a warrant through Louisiana Pardon and Parole. Officers located fresh footprints beside an apartment unit in the 1500 block of Farewell and were able to make contact with the subject, who had illegally entered the apartment in an attempt to avoid capture. The male subject surrendered without resistance and was placed in handcuffs. Once in cuffs the male subject had a medical episode, which required immediate medical attention and he was released to Washington County EMS for treatment. The female driver was released with no charges.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO