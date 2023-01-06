ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Creek, AZ

Queen Creek breaks ground on downtown core connectors

Members of the Queen Creek Town Council recently broke ground on three roadway connectors in the downtown core. When the project is completed, Aldecoa Drive and Munoz Street will both connect from Ellsworth Road to Ellsworth Loop, and Summers Place will connect from Aldecoa to Munoz. “These connectors are an...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
Rio Verde homeowners hit hard by city water shut-off

After years of warnings it may happen someday, Scottsdale turned off the water at the stand pipe servicing the Rio Verde Foothills community of about 2,000 homes northeast of the city on Jan. 1. Roughly 500 homes had been relying on the stand pipe for hauled water for all their...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Casa Grande Domes finally demolished

CASA GRANDE — After years of being in limbo, one of Pinal County’s most famous curiosities has finally been demolished, with cleanup expected to continue throughout the week. Work crews arrived at the Casa Grande Domes, on Thornton Road south of the city, on Monday to begin demolition...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
Valley city proposes incentives to support growth of affordable housing

The city of Glendale, one of the largest suburbs of Phoenix, is looking to increase its affordable housing supply by incentivizing developers. A city report said that Glendale currently has 1,306 units of affordable housing under some form of development with five developers. But market conditions including inflation, supply chain issues, labor shortages and increased costs of materials have made it difficult to build.
GLENDALE, AZ
The domes near Casa Grande have been torn down

A view of the domes in 2017. They were built in 1982 as the headquarters for InterConn Technology, an electronics manufacturer. The mysterious concrete domes rising up from the desert near Casa Grande. Demolition on the abandoned, crumbling structures just south of Interstate 8 on Thornton Road began Monday, Pinal...
CASA GRANDE, AZ
2 down, 1 to go: Bed Bath and Beyond moving ahead with Valley store closures

PHOENIX — Bed Bath & Beyond is on track to close 150 stores during the current fiscal year, including three in metro Phoenix, the struggling retailer announced Tuesday. Two of the Valley stores already are shut, while the the Queen Creek Marketplace location at Ellsworth and Rittenhouse roads is on the chopping block.
PHOENIX, AZ
Carvana to scrap plans for new West Valley inspection center

Plans for Carvana’s $65 million inspection and reconditioning center in Surprise are unlikely as the company faces potential bankruptcy and ongoing economic headwinds. Tempe-based Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) initially purchased a 150-acre industrial site at the northeast corner of Cactus and Litchfield roads in 2021 with plans to build an inspection center to support its growth and the increased demand for used cars. Carvanapaid $25 million for the large parcel in Surprise’s industrial core.
SURPRISE, AZ
San Diego developer expects to grow Mesa industrial park

Sunbelt Investment Holdings Inc. is moving forward with developing more of its 200-acre business and industrial park in southeast Mesa. The San Diego-based developer, also called SIHI, is planning to sell 12 acres to Costco Wholesale Corp. (Nasdaq: COST) to allow for the construction of a new market delivery operations facility at Mesa Elliot Technology Park, located near Ellsworth and Elliot roads, Sunbelt Investment Holdings President Todd Holzer said.
MESA, AZ
The Lakes at Rancho El Dorado is top-selling MPC in Arizona

(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Meritage Homes and Richmond American.) Home buyers are seeking out Pinal County’s premier master-planned community, The Lakes at Rancho El Dorado. Each year, industry leader RCLCO Real Estate Advisors conducts a national survey identifying thetop-selling master-planned communities in each major metropolitan area. According to their January 4, 2023, year-end report, home sales atThe Lakes at Rancho El Dorado in 2022 were the highest of any Arizona master-planned community (MPC). The Lakes at Rancho Eldorado was also the 29th fastest selling MPC in the nation for 2022. Harvard Investments, an Arizona-based real estate investment and development company isthe developer of the 640-acre master-planned community in the thriving city of Maricopa, south of Phoenix.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
Bed Bath & Beyond Announces Plans to Close 5 Arizona Stores

Retail stores continue to take a hit as Bed Bath & Beyond reports their fiscal third-quarter sales fell by a third. Sales slid to $1.26 billion from $1.88 billion for the three months that ended Nov. 26, and its quarterly loss widened to $393 million. As the home goods store...
ARIZONA STATE
East Valley town eyes new economic development opportunities

The town of Fountain Hills’ new economic development director wants to expand the business ecosystem within the community. Amanda Jacobs started with Fountain Hills in March 2022 after spending more than 15 years with the town of Oro Valley in southern Arizona. During her 10 months with Fountain Hills, she spent time reaching out to the business community and the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce to learn about what current processes are working well and evaluating growth opportunities.
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ
Arizona says developers lack groundwater for big growth dreams in the desert west of Phoenix; Jordan Rose, founder and president of Rose Law Group, highlights solutions

Low water level strip on cliff at Lake Mead. View from Hoover Dam at Nevada and Arizona border, USA. A newly released state report on groundwater supplies under the desert west of Phoenix signals difficulty ahead for developers wishing to build hundreds of thousands of homes there. It also signals...
ARIZONA STATE
Glendale & Peoria: Housing market’s wild ride of 2022 comes to an end

In November 2022, 201 MLS listing sales closed in Glendale and 202 in Peoria. Today, there are 603 active and available listings (not counting properties already under contract or pending close of escrow) in MLS in Glendale and 577 active listings in Peoria. On Nov. 30, there were 15,093 active...
GLENDALE, AZ
Why this leading toymaker moved its operations to the desert

Near the end of the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, one Washington-based company decided it was time to search for a new facility to houseits global distribution operations. The company, Everett, Washington-based Funko Inc., was no exception to the adverse impacts of the pandemic and supply chain strains, which...
PHOENIX, AZ

