Meet the store manager at the new Home Depot in San Tan Valley
Local Casual Restaurant Opens Second LocationGreyson FTempe, AZ
4 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Super Bowl Renters Now Have to Register Their Rental Homes in ScottsdaleMark HakeScottsdale, AZ
Burger Chain Restaurant Has Closed in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com
Queen Creek breaks ground on downtown core connectors
Members of the Queen Creek Town Council recently broke ground on three roadway connectors in the downtown core. When the project is completed, Aldecoa Drive and Munoz Street will both connect from Ellsworth Road to Ellsworth Loop, and Summers Place will connect from Aldecoa to Munoz. “These connectors are an...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Rio Verde homeowners hit hard by city water shut-off
After years of warnings it may happen someday, Scottsdale turned off the water at the stand pipe servicing the Rio Verde Foothills community of about 2,000 homes northeast of the city on Jan. 1. Roughly 500 homes had been relying on the stand pipe for hauled water for all their...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Casa Grande Domes finally demolished
CASA GRANDE — After years of being in limbo, one of Pinal County’s most famous curiosities has finally been demolished, with cleanup expected to continue throughout the week. Work crews arrived at the Casa Grande Domes, on Thornton Road south of the city, on Monday to begin demolition...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Valley city proposes incentives to support growth of affordable housing
The city of Glendale, one of the largest suburbs of Phoenix, is looking to increase its affordable housing supply by incentivizing developers. A city report said that Glendale currently has 1,306 units of affordable housing under some form of development with five developers. But market conditions including inflation, supply chain issues, labor shortages and increased costs of materials have made it difficult to build.
12 News
'I just think it's really sad': Residents upset after historic Casa Grande domes demolished
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — The mystery and legends coming from the Casa Grande domes brought countless people to see them. Now, they’re gone. On Monday, a team to came in and tore down the oddly shaped domes located on Thornton Road just south of Interstate 8 following the approval of the Pinal County Board of Supervisors.
Meet the store manager at the new Home Depot in San Tan Valley
Scheduled to open on January 12, the new Home Depot located at 1400 West Hunt Highway, has become one of the most anticipated retail builds for the residents of San Tan Valley. Some locals are excited to spend their money nearby instead of having to drive to other communities.
kjzz.org
The domes near Casa Grande have been torn down
A view of the domes in 2017. They were built in 1982 as the headquarters for InterConn Technology, an electronics manufacturer. The mysterious concrete domes rising up from the desert near Casa Grande. Demolition on the abandoned, crumbling structures just south of Interstate 8 on Thornton Road began Monday, Pinal...
East Valley town eyes new housing and startup opportunities in 2023
The town of Fountain Hills' new economic development director wants to expand the business ecosystem within the community.
KTAR.com
2 down, 1 to go: Bed Bath and Beyond moving ahead with Valley store closures
PHOENIX — Bed Bath & Beyond is on track to close 150 stores during the current fiscal year, including three in metro Phoenix, the struggling retailer announced Tuesday. Two of the Valley stores already are shut, while the the Queen Creek Marketplace location at Ellsworth and Rittenhouse roads is on the chopping block.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Carvana to scrap plans for new West Valley inspection center
Plans for Carvana’s $65 million inspection and reconditioning center in Surprise are unlikely as the company faces potential bankruptcy and ongoing economic headwinds. Tempe-based Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) initially purchased a 150-acre industrial site at the northeast corner of Cactus and Litchfield roads in 2021 with plans to build an inspection center to support its growth and the increased demand for used cars. Carvanapaid $25 million for the large parcel in Surprise’s industrial core.
roselawgroupreporter.com
San Diego developer expects to grow Mesa industrial park
Sunbelt Investment Holdings Inc. is moving forward with developing more of its 200-acre business and industrial park in southeast Mesa. The San Diego-based developer, also called SIHI, is planning to sell 12 acres to Costco Wholesale Corp. (Nasdaq: COST) to allow for the construction of a new market delivery operations facility at Mesa Elliot Technology Park, located near Ellsworth and Elliot roads, Sunbelt Investment Holdings President Todd Holzer said.
roselawgroupreporter.com
The Lakes at Rancho El Dorado is top-selling MPC in Arizona
(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Meritage Homes and Richmond American.) Home buyers are seeking out Pinal County’s premier master-planned community, The Lakes at Rancho El Dorado. Each year, industry leader RCLCO Real Estate Advisors conducts a national survey identifying thetop-selling master-planned communities in each major metropolitan area. According to their January 4, 2023, year-end report, home sales atThe Lakes at Rancho El Dorado in 2022 were the highest of any Arizona master-planned community (MPC). The Lakes at Rancho Eldorado was also the 29th fastest selling MPC in the nation for 2022. Harvard Investments, an Arizona-based real estate investment and development company isthe developer of the 640-acre master-planned community in the thriving city of Maricopa, south of Phoenix.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Bed Bath & Beyond Announces Plans to Close 5 Arizona Stores
Retail stores continue to take a hit as Bed Bath & Beyond reports their fiscal third-quarter sales fell by a third. Sales slid to $1.26 billion from $1.88 billion for the three months that ended Nov. 26, and its quarterly loss widened to $393 million. As the home goods store...
roselawgroupreporter.com
East Valley town eyes new economic development opportunities
The town of Fountain Hills’ new economic development director wants to expand the business ecosystem within the community. Amanda Jacobs started with Fountain Hills in March 2022 after spending more than 15 years with the town of Oro Valley in southern Arizona. During her 10 months with Fountain Hills, she spent time reaching out to the business community and the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce to learn about what current processes are working well and evaluating growth opportunities.
12 News
'All groundwater is spoken for': New West Valley construction can no longer rely on groundwater after release of new report
BUCKEYE, Ariz. — The middle of Arizona is turning grey. The brown desert landscape has been sprawling into a metropolitan expanse for decades, spreading outward in every direction from central Phoenix. The Valley welcomes a new resident every six minutes, and with them come new development. That spread may...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Arizona says developers lack groundwater for big growth dreams in the desert west of Phoenix; Jordan Rose, founder and president of Rose Law Group, highlights solutions
Low water level strip on cliff at Lake Mead. View from Hoover Dam at Nevada and Arizona border, USA. A newly released state report on groundwater supplies under the desert west of Phoenix signals difficulty ahead for developers wishing to build hundreds of thousands of homes there. It also signals...
Solar company announces manufacturing plant, hundreds of jobs for Phoenix
A China-based solar cell and module manufacturer is locating its first U.S. manufacturing plant in the Phoenix metro at a newly built industrial facility.
Gov. Hobbs: Water supply won't support planned development
A study conducted by the Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) released on Monday concluded that the sub-basin is 4.4 million-acre feet short of water for future development.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Glendale & Peoria: Housing market’s wild ride of 2022 comes to an end
In November 2022, 201 MLS listing sales closed in Glendale and 202 in Peoria. Today, there are 603 active and available listings (not counting properties already under contract or pending close of escrow) in MLS in Glendale and 577 active listings in Peoria. On Nov. 30, there were 15,093 active...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Why this leading toymaker moved its operations to the desert
Near the end of the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, one Washington-based company decided it was time to search for a new facility to houseits global distribution operations. The company, Everett, Washington-based Funko Inc., was no exception to the adverse impacts of the pandemic and supply chain strains, which...
