Hawaii State

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupting again, photos show

By Rachel Schilke
 5 days ago

K ilauea, a volcano on Hawaii 's Big Island in the state's national park , is erupting again, after previously erupting for 16 months beginning in September 2021.

On Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey released a report stating that the volcano was once again erupting within the Halemaʻumaʻu crater at around 4:30 p.m. HST. All activity has been confined to the Kilauea summit region with no indication to migrate, the organization wrote.

SEE IT: SEVERE TURBULENCE ON HAWAII AIRLINES FLIGHT INJURES 11

This webcam image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano, from the west rim of the summit caldera, looking east, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Hawaii's Kilauea began erupting inside its summit crater Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, less than one month after the volcano and its larger neighbor Mauna Loa stopped releasing lava. ( U.S. Geological Survey via AP)


"The summit eruption of Kīlauea has not had an impact on Mauna Loa," the report stated. "Mauna Loa remains quiet."

The primary hazard of concern is volcanic gas, which will react when it reaches the atmosphere to create a volcanic smog that has already been observed downwind from Kilauea. Volcanic smog, or vog, can create health hazards for residents and visitors, as well as damage crops and plants, and affect livestock.

"Strong winds may waft lighter particles to greater distances," the report said. "Residents should minimize exposure to these volcanic particles, which can cause skin and eye irritation. "

FILE - This Aug. 13, 2021 photograph provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows the crater of Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island in Hawaii National Park, Hawaii. The U.S. Geological Survey said on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 that it has raised its alert level for Hawaii's Kilauea volcano due to signs that magma is moving below the surface of the mountain's summit. (Drew Downs/U.S. Geological Survey via AP, File)


During the initial eruption, fountain bursts reached up to 164 feet (50 meters). By 7:45 p.m. HST, bursts were 98 feet high (30 meters).

As of 7:30 p.m. HST, about 32 feet (10 meters) of new lava has been added to the crater floor. The largest lava fountain consistently reaches 32 feet.

This webcam image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Hawaii's Kilauea began erupting inside its summit crater Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, less than one month after the volcano and its larger neighbor Mauna Loa stopped releasing lava. ( U.S. Geological Survey via AP)


Other significant hazards, including wall instability, ground cracking, and rockfalls from earthquakes are confined to the Kilauea Halemaʻumaʻu crater region, which has been closed to the public since 2007.

Live Panorama of Halemaʻumaʻu and down-dropped caldera floor from the west rim of the summit caldera, looking east [KWcam].

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The U.S. Geological Survey said the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, one of five volcano observatories within the organization, will continue to monitor the eruption as it continues.

