Related
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Jan. 11, In Montgomery County
It’s Wednesday, Jan. 11, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Hypothermia Alert: Montgomery County is under a Hypothermia Alert for extreme cold until 9 a.m. 2. Weekly Briefing: County Executive Marc Elrich and health leaders will hold their media briefing at 12:30 p.m. Residents...
mymcmedia.org
County Health Officer Provides Update on COVID-19
Montgomery County’s new health officer, Dr. Kisha Davis says one of her top priorities is keeping COVID-19 under control. She said she wants to build upon the success of her predecessors and keep county residents safe. Since Thanksgiving, the county has seen a spike in cases. Davis spoke with...
mymcmedia.org
What’s Open, What’s Not on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
The county will observe the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday Monday Jan. 16. Offices and facilities status:. County Offices — closed. State offices and courts — closed. State Motor Vehicle Administration offices and Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program stations — closed. Libraries — closed. County Liquor...
mymcmedia.org
Police: 3 Stabbed at Downtown Silver Spring McDonald’s
Police said three men were stabbed Tuesday morning at McDonald’s in Downtown Silver Spring. Officers were called at about 6:45 a.m. to the restaurant in the 8400 block of Colesville Road, according to the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD). First responders found two men with non-life-threatening injuries and they were taken to a hospital.
mymcmedia.org
Canine Flu Detected in County
By now you probably have gotten your flu shot, but what about your four-legged friends? Area veterinarians report increased cases of dog flu in their practices. The Montgomery County Office of Animal Services warns the respiratory virus Type A influenza can be highly contagious and could affect your dog. Symptoms...
mymcmedia.org
Police Investigating Home Invasion Robbery in Germantown
Police say they are investigating a home invasion robbery that occurred last week in Germantown. At about 9:19 p.m. last Tuesday, Jan. 3, Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) officers responded to the 22700 block of Ward Avenue for a reported residential burglary, per a release from MCPD. According to police,...
