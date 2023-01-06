ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Futurism

Dead Artemis Spacecraft Careens Out of Lunar Orbit

One of NASA's lunar mission has shot out of the Moon's orbit. Publicized by Harvard astronomer Jonathan McDowell, the tumultuous tumble of Artemis 1's Near-Earth Asteroid Scout (NEAScout) was precipitated last month by reports that NASA had been having trouble establishing communications with the miniaturized cube-shaped satellite, known as a "cubesat."
The Independent

Nasa officially declares Mars ‘InSight’ lander dead after it disappears

Nasa has officially declared its ‘InSight’ lander dead, after it stopped communicating with Earth.The lander has been collecting information on the red planet for more than four years.But its engineers have failed to hear from it twice, and now believe that it has run out of energy.Mission controllers refer to such a state – when the solar-powered batteries have run out of power – as a “dead bus”.In recent days, Nasa had shared the last image expected to arrive from the InSight lander, and an indication that its power was running out.My power’s really low, so this may be the last...
Outsider.com

NASA Satellite Set to Crash Land This Weekend After 40 Years in Space

A decades-old satellite sent into space aboard NASA’s Challenger spacecraft will be crash landing on Earth sometime Sunday, Jan. 8. According to NASA, the Earth Radiation Budget Satellite (ERBS) should return to the planet around 6:40 pm EST, but the margin of error is 17 hours. So the administration may not see it fall until Monday. Other organizations, such as Aerospace Corp., predict that it will land on Monday morning with a 13-hour margin of error.
SpaceNews.com

General Atomics selected to build satellite for AFRL cislunar mission

WASHINGTON — General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems won a contract from Advanced Space to build a satellite that the Air Force Research Laboratory plans to launch to deep space in 2025. General Atomics, based in San Diego, California, announced Jan. 5 it will produce an ESPA-class satellite bus, integrate and...
SpaceNews.com

Defunct NASA satellite to reenter

WASHINGTON — A defunct NASA satellite, launched nearly four decades ago, is predicted to reenter late Jan. 8 with a very small risk to people on the ground. NASA said Jan. 6 that the Earth Radiation Budget Satellite (ERBS) satellite, launched in 1984 and shut down in 2005, will reenter Jan. 8. At the time, NASA estimated a reentry at 6:40 p.m. Eastern, plus or minus 17 hours, based on data from the U.S. Space Force.
Gizmodo

Newly Launched Solar Sail Is on Track to Unfurl in Low Earth Orbit

A new spacecraft could soon be soaring through Earth’s orbit while gently being pushed by photons emitted from the Sun. French aerospace company Gama launched its Gama Alpha solar sail mission to test out photonic propulsion technology, which keeps spacecraft in orbit without the need for fuel. The Gama Alpha cubesat was loaded on board a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and lifted off on Tuesday morning from Space Launch Complex 40 at Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
KVUE

SpaceX successfully launches first mission of 2023

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — As the whole world just finished ringing in the new year, SpaceX just successfully launched its first mission of 2023. Targeting a 9:56 a.m. launch Tuesday morning, the spacecraft engineering corporation blasted off the Falcon 9 rocket sending the Transporter-6 mission to low-Earth orbit. The...

