Clay, NY

96.1 The Eagle

This Major Airline Has Introduced A Free Upgrade For New York Passengers

Great news for those who fly out of Syracuse, Albany, or Rochester New York. One major airline just changed the game. Starting in February of 2023, Delta will offer free Wi-Fi in partnership with T-Mobile to all customers on board most domestic mainline flights. The wifi won't be choppy, it'll be fast so you can text photos of Upstate New York right to your social media.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Kelberman Center appoints new chief executive officer

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Kelberman Center of Utica announced Monday, the appointment of former chief of operations officer, Maria Cappoletti, as chief executive officer of the agency. Cappoletti has over 25 years of experience working with people who have intellectual and developmental disabilities or autism. In this new role, she...
UTICA, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New York Pumping Millions More Into HEAP Program

The public benefit program designed to help low-to-moderate-income Americans pay their heating and cooling costs is getting a considerable boost of cash this heating from state lawmakers in Albany. This influx of money should help lots of additional New Yorkers stay warm this winter. With the HEAP program making emergency...
NEW YORK STATE
Eagle Newspapers

CACDA earns grants to support three village projects

CAZENOVIA — Recently, the Cazenovia Area Community Development Association (CACDA) was successful in obtaining three New York State-funded grants on behalf of the Village of Cazenovia for the following initiatives: the redevelopment of the vacant properties at 99/103 Albany St., improvements to the Lakeland Park pier and beach, and the next steps in planning for the partial removal of the Mill Street dam and Chittenango Creek restoration.
CAZENOVIA, NY
syracuse.com

51 new businesses registered in Central NY

Fifty-one new businesses were registered with county clerk’s offices in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties from Dec. 19, 2022 through Jan. 4, 2023. Listings for Onondaga County may be limited due to a host server outage that occurred over the Christmas holiday. Service was restored on Jan. 4, however, the system was again unavailable on Jan. 6.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Cancer docs: NY’s new prescription rules threaten to interrupt patient care (Guest Opinion)

The following commentary is co-authored by Dr. Makenzi Evangelist, medical oncologist at New York Oncology Hematology, serving the Albany region, and secretary of its Board of Directors; Dr. Karen Tedesco, Medical Oncologist and treasurer of the NYOH board; Dr. Tarek J. Sousou and Dr. Anthony J. Scalzo of Hematology Oncology Associates of CNY, serving the Central New York region.
waer.org

Hochul's big plans for 2023 may come with a price tag

Now that Gov. Kathy Hochul has delivered her State of the State message with all its ambitious proposals, it’s time to figure out how much they would cost taxpayers. She’ll have to do that in her proposed state budget, which is due by the end of the month. But the spending plan is being forged at a time of economic uncertainty.
Syracuse.com

New hotel proposed in eastern Onondaga County

DeWitt, N.Y. – A new, four-story hotel with 126 rooms is proposed for a vacant piece of land at 6595 Thompson Road in the Carrier Circle area. The hotel, which would be named the Liv-Away Hotel, is being developed by Bellevue, Washington-based West 77 Partners, said Steve Calocerinos of Calocerinos Engineers. The engineering firm is working on the project.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY

