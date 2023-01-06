Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Eden Rooftop Bar is set to open in downtown Phoenix.Raj guleriaPhoenix, NY
Inside the Outsiders’ ‘Time Won’t Let Me’Frank MastropoloCleveland, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Missing Elbridge Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance In Carpenter FallsRootbound HomesteadElbridge, NY
Related
Micron’s sales are falling and it’s cutting jobs. Should Central New York be worried?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Not quite three months after announcing plans to build a $100 billion computer chip plant near Syracuse, Micron Technology Inc.’s sales are falling and the company is cutting 10% of its workforce, or nearly 4,000 employees. Should Central New York be worried? Micron says no,...
Inflation Reduction Act provides new incentives for solar across the board
According to Schulte this is one of the longest extensions of federal tax incentives in recent memory.
Acquisition brings two longtime Syracuse gear makers together
Syracuse, N.Y. -- An acquisition has brought together two longtime Syracuse-area gear makers in a deal one company leader calls a “natural partnership.”. Solvay-based Gear Motions said Tuesday it has acquired Auto Gear Inc., of Syracuse. Terms of the purchase were not disclosed.
This Major Airline Has Introduced A Free Upgrade For New York Passengers
Great news for those who fly out of Syracuse, Albany, or Rochester New York. One major airline just changed the game. Starting in February of 2023, Delta will offer free Wi-Fi in partnership with T-Mobile to all customers on board most domestic mainline flights. The wifi won't be choppy, it'll be fast so you can text photos of Upstate New York right to your social media.
Proposed energy shift could mean all-electric buildings in NYS
December's deadly winter storm could create change at the state level. It could disrupt plans for New York to eliminate all gas, oil and other natural fuel options from your home.
Hochul announces EmPower Plus program to improve home heating
Long-term energy goals include eliminating sales of any new fossil-fuel-powered heating equipment by 2030.
New York State May Raise Utility Rates Again To Pay For Bailout
As utility prices soar across the state, New Yorkers’ rates may be going up again. This time it’s not the utility companies making the decision, but New York government. A historic bailout may place a $672 million debt on all state ratepayers. This is on top of financial strain caused by a brutally cold December for most of the state.
The NYS Department Of Labor Reminds Employers To Display New Veterans’ Benefits And Services Poster In Workplaces Across New York State
NEW YORK – The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL), in partnership with the New York State Division of Veterans’ Services (NYS DVS), today announced that all New York State employers with more than 50 employees are now required to display a new Veterans’ Benefits & Services poster.
Gov. Kathy Hochul proposes cutting red tape to build 800,000 new homes across New York
Albany, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to speed the construction of 800,000 new housing units across New York over the next decade by creating an alternative path for developers that could bypass local zoning regulations. At her 2023 State of the State speech today, Hochul proposed the “New...
WKTV
Kelberman Center appoints new chief executive officer
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Kelberman Center of Utica announced Monday, the appointment of former chief of operations officer, Maria Cappoletti, as chief executive officer of the agency. Cappoletti has over 25 years of experience working with people who have intellectual and developmental disabilities or autism. In this new role, she...
WKTV
Mohawk Valley EDGE elects new members of Board of Directors, appoints new chair
Mohawk Valley EDGE elected three new members to its Board of Directors at its annual meeting and appointed Justin Hummel as chair. Hummel is the chief executive officer at Hummel’s Office Plus and was first elected as a MV EDGE director in 2016. “As a small business owner, I...
New York Pumping Millions More Into HEAP Program
The public benefit program designed to help low-to-moderate-income Americans pay their heating and cooling costs is getting a considerable boost of cash this heating from state lawmakers in Albany. This influx of money should help lots of additional New Yorkers stay warm this winter. With the HEAP program making emergency...
CACDA earns grants to support three village projects
CAZENOVIA — Recently, the Cazenovia Area Community Development Association (CACDA) was successful in obtaining three New York State-funded grants on behalf of the Village of Cazenovia for the following initiatives: the redevelopment of the vacant properties at 99/103 Albany St., improvements to the Lakeland Park pier and beach, and the next steps in planning for the partial removal of the Mill Street dam and Chittenango Creek restoration.
syracuse.com
51 new businesses registered in Central NY
Fifty-one new businesses were registered with county clerk’s offices in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties from Dec. 19, 2022 through Jan. 4, 2023. Listings for Onondaga County may be limited due to a host server outage that occurred over the Christmas holiday. Service was restored on Jan. 4, however, the system was again unavailable on Jan. 6.
Cancer docs: NY’s new prescription rules threaten to interrupt patient care (Guest Opinion)
The following commentary is co-authored by Dr. Makenzi Evangelist, medical oncologist at New York Oncology Hematology, serving the Albany region, and secretary of its Board of Directors; Dr. Karen Tedesco, Medical Oncologist and treasurer of the NYOH board; Dr. Tarek J. Sousou and Dr. Anthony J. Scalzo of Hematology Oncology Associates of CNY, serving the Central New York region.
waer.org
Long-time CNY members of the assembly and senate weigh in on Gov. Hochul's state of the state
Democrat Bill Magnarelli has seen many of these speeches in his 23 years in the assembly, and knows they don’t include many details. "Exactly how we're going to do all those things, exactly where the money is going to come from, exactly how they're going to fit into the budget process, none of that is spelled out yet."
Asian Anyone? New Sushi Restaurant Opens in Central New York
Asian anyone? The wait is over. A new sushi restaurant has finally opened in the former Moe's in North Utica. Tai Chi Bubble Tea is open. And they serve so much more than just tea. You can enjoy sushi burritos, rice bowls, and the famous ramen. "Taichi Bubble Tea comes...
waer.org
Hochul's big plans for 2023 may come with a price tag
Now that Gov. Kathy Hochul has delivered her State of the State message with all its ambitious proposals, it’s time to figure out how much they would cost taxpayers. She’ll have to do that in her proposed state budget, which is due by the end of the month. But the spending plan is being forged at a time of economic uncertainty.
New hotel proposed in eastern Onondaga County
DeWitt, N.Y. – A new, four-story hotel with 126 rooms is proposed for a vacant piece of land at 6595 Thompson Road in the Carrier Circle area. The hotel, which would be named the Liv-Away Hotel, is being developed by Bellevue, Washington-based West 77 Partners, said Steve Calocerinos of Calocerinos Engineers. The engineering firm is working on the project.
Wait A Minute- These Are Illegal On Roads In Upstate New York?
While driving through out the Utica, Rome and Upstate New York region, have you ever wondered if red light cameras were legal or illegal? We have the answer. What Are The Laws On Traffic Cameras In New York State?. Honestly, this law is pretty easy to follow. Outside of New...
Comments / 0