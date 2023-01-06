ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Mickey Factz Wants to Take Rappers to School

By William E. Ketchum III
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YYXVU_0k5o99tB00

There’s no instruction manual for the rap industry. A streaming marketplace flooded with music means it takes more than ever for an artist to stand out from the pack, and figuring out how to improve on your craft and navigate the business end at the same time leaves many rappers scrambling for answers. And in some cases, it leaves artists susceptible to scammers and promoters peddling false promises of easy fame.

Mickey Factz wants to change all that. He’s spent the last 15 years building his own career from the ground up. He landed on XXL ’s 2009 Freshman Class cover, released heralded mixtapes like Mickey MauSe , spit viral freestyles , traded bars with lyricists like Lupe Fiasco and Skyzoo, and started a marketing firm that had Nipsey Hussle among its clients. He’s also continuously active in his own rap career; he released his album with producer Ayo Shamir, titled It’s Only Us Here , weeks before the new year.

While contemplating life after rap not long ago, he teamed with Jerome “Chilla” Jones to create Pendulum Ink , an online school for lyricism and hip-hop that’s boosted by guest appearances by hall-of-fame-level MCs.

Students can enroll in more than two dozen courses over an eight-month term to help them improve their rap skills, hone their social media profiles, address their mental health through their art, and wisen up on music-business basics like sync licensing, touring, ghostwriting, and more. Along with a roster of other rappers turned professors, Factz digs into his deep contact list for guest lectures. The beta year included Wu-Tang Clan star Method Man, Twista, and revered battle rapper Daylyt, while Big Boi , DMC of Run-DMC, and Killer Mike are lined up for the next semester. Bun B served as commencement speaker for the beta year, while Black Thought is tentatively scheduled to celebrate the next class of graduates. Ten pricing packages offer a variety of options for elective courses, core courses, and legendary guest speakers: $50 for live one-night access to a singular elective or $300 for one-year access; $2,500 for all Legendary Guests and electives for a year; $3,000 for a core class along with guests and electives; or $5,000 for the largest package, which includes two core classes, all guest speakers, and all electives.

“We want to be able to show people that if you can’t make it as a Drake or as a Kendrick Lamar, you can still be successful and live a life strictly based around hip-hop and have fun,” Mickey told Rolling Stone days after Method Man appeared for a guest lecture course. The Wu Tang legend fielded attendees’ questions about chorus writing, sharpening his cadences while working with other artists, whether certain songs were inspired by real-life events, and low creative points in his career.

Other celebrities such as producer Pete Rock and host and media mogul Sway Calloway also stopped by to show love. “As this continues to grow, I could take a back seat on my career as a musician, focus strictly on the school, and see where this takes us into the next generation,” Factz said, adding that institutions such as Clark Atlanta University, the University of Virginia, and Tulane University have enlisted him to bring Pendulum curriculum for their students. “I’m starting to realize that universities want hip-hop, but hip-hop has never been set in a structured space.”

When did you come up with the idea for Pendulum Ink?
I decided in January of 2021 that I wanted to do a master class on lyricism. I was trying to partner with a couple of companies, but all of that fell through and I got discouraged. Then, around December last year, an artist who is now one of my professors reached out to me and said, “Yo, I have a master class on teaching people how to rhyme. Would you mind being the guest professor, and I’ll pay you?” I didn’t realize how much fun it was gonna be. Once the class was over, I called him back and said, “We can modify this and make it grander with my name attached to it.”

I am not lucky enough to have a hit record like a lot of my peers, so I started to contemplate, what does retirement look like? A lot of our pioneers are dying with nothing to their name. DMX died , and he basically had no assets. Obviously, he was dealing with some demons, but still, nothing. Same with Black Rob . It began to trouble me.

I was like, “I want to retire and teach somewhere.” The issue with that is I don’t have a degree, and institutions don’t look at hip-hop as structured music, because there is no one universal thought process on how to define what we do. So I had to physically create terminologies that are congruent to not only the English language and the poetic world but also the music-industry world. Once I was able to do that and show proof of concept, the same universities [that turned me down] were reaching back out to have me teach at their universities.

There are so many situations trying to take advantage of young rappers. People trying to convince artists to buy followers, buy playlist placements, or opening slots at shows. What do you think makes younger rappers so susceptible to situations like that?
I would compare that to the streets. When you’re in the streets, everything is fast-paced: You get it, you sell it, you get your money immediately, and then you either go home or you do it all over again. That’s the fastest way to get rich. If it’s not selling drugs, it’s boosting, it’s scamming. These things attract younger people because they want to skip the line to get ahead in life. And that is the exact thing with the music industry: They would rather pay for the followers and pay for the looks, as opposed to working hard and letting someone find them the regular way.

The music industry is so elusive, so secretive. The information is hoarded and gate-kept. So a lot of the knowledge that you should know about the industry, you find out through trial and error. For my school, I decided I didn’t want to do that anymore. You come to my school, I will give you everything that I have. My Rolodex is your Rolodex. These people that I trust will tell you exactly what you need to know to go to the next level. You just have to apply it to take it there.

How were you able to take all of these ideas and experiences and distill them into an actual curriculum?
We have a curriculum editor named Rob Santos; he owns a company called Rap Seminar. He has been putting together curriculums and lexicons and syllabuses for 10 years. So I hired him to put together our curriculum. He has done a fantastic job of taking our ideas and concepts and making them into an academic realm of learning. We tried to frame it so things get progressively more difficult from a writing standpoint. From a business standpoint, we started off very simple as well. How do you brand and market yourself? What does a contract look like? What does signing a record deal look like? What does ghostwriting look like? What does music supervision look like? Sync licensing? What do taxes as an independent vehicle look like? What does celestial radio look like? How do you get on the radio station?

We went through the gamut. We had to build it up so that people knew, “These are the steps to get to this step, and these are the steps to get to this step.”

Are there any specific classes that have been surprising for you in terms of student feedback or how effective they’ve been? A lot of the rap theory classes taught by Professor Cam were shocking. In these applications, [students] will submit their MP3s and their written rhymes. And then eight or nine months later, we show them the growth and what they were able to do. A lot of these guys weren’t able to rhyme on beat. Professor Cam is a jazz musician, so he’s able to work in flow pocket, tonality, cadence, breath control, and delivery, and get them where they need to be.

Some students joined and they were trash, and we help them to get to mid. Not every student is going to be super nice after just eight months. If you go through rap theory, technically you need another two years to get better. If you go to advanced techniques, you need about a year and a half; you’re already good, you just need some fine-tuning. There are guys that are lyrical miracles, but they can’t flow as good as Ludacris or Twista. So we saw that, and recognized that we didn’t want to just create underground MCs from a boom-bap standpoint. Let’s try to show them different ways and cadences and pockets and deliveries to help them go to that next level. We got a student from Greece whose second language was English, and this guy’s great now.

The class I sat in for was the one with Method Man. How close would you say that class is to, like, the usual class with a guest rapper?
Typically, I would say that is the closest that we get. We usually have our students of the month ask a question, and they get to rhyme for the guest. These people would never get to rhyme for Phonte or Inspectah Deck or Twista and then get feedback from that. That made a couple of their dreams come true.

How difficult is it for the younger artists to speak to these legends in a way that’s academic, as opposed to just fanning out? Or is fanning out just unavoidable?
Some of it is unavoidable, but we have a code of conduct that lets them know the only questions that you are able to ask are pertaining to their writing process, their delivery style, the mental-health space in writing particular songs, and business questions. We don’t get into tabloid stuff. We keep it strictly about the writing process, delivery process, business, and mental health. So for instance, when we had Inspectah Deck come, they asked about “C.R.E.A.M.” “What was your mindset writing “C.R.E.A.M.,” and how did that affect you as a 17-year-old?” We make sure to funnel them in that space where it doesn’t feel like they’re fanning out. Yeah, you’re talking to them, but you’re not getting personal with them. So it’s a fine line of direct communication that can still be safeguarded behind our control.

Do the guest artists ever present in the type of class format that your other professors do, or are they just answering questions from the students?
Some of them, yes. Masta Ace ran a class that was unbelievable, and I feel students walked away learning more about metaphor and multisyllabic [lyrics] from him. I think people really fell in love with the Twista class; that class really put us on the map, because he broke down how to rhyme fast. That was a very, very powerful class. We had [Kanye West collaborator] Tony Williams come and do a songwriting class for four months, and he taught them how to write courses. Sa-Rac came in and hammered home spirituality and intentionality, so people walked away feeling shifted emotionally. Method Man hammered home a lot of stuff on cadence and delivery, which is important for a song. So everybody has their own expertise, and next year is going to be the exact same thing, but even more powerful.

How difficult is it to land all these artists for these classes? How do you convince them?
It wasn’t difficult at all; it was actually pretty easy. This coming year, it’s been a little tough to lock down certain names. I’m having a bit of trouble locking down Kool G Rap, Common, and Lloyd Banks. But everybody else was easy: Big K.R.I.T., Big Boi, Killer Mike, DMC from Run-DMC, Lord Finesse, Shawnna, Ab-Soul, Pharoahe Monch, all of these guys are ready and they’re very excited.

Are all the artists you’re bringing to the class people you already have relationships with?
Most of them I have a relationship with, I would say about 95 to 98 percent. And I pay these professors. I think it’s important to keep and circulate this, so it can become its own industry within the music industry. It’s an educational/teaching gig/interview. These guys do interviews all the time; they don’t really want to do interviews.

But it’s different when you get paid to do an interview, and you get paid pretty well. For a 60-minute interview, yeah, I can sit and talk about what I love to do without any pressure. All the professors know what I do, so they’re like, “It’s coming from Mickey, and I respect what Mickey does.” So it’s not coming across as scammy; it’s coming across as giving back. Everybody’s just gung ho to do this.

I have a conflicted relationship with hip-hop and academia. On one side, if academia is supposed to reflect what’s going on in the real world, hip-hop should be a part of it. But on the other side, when these predominantly white spaces integrate hip-hop into what they’re doing, it often loses the essence of what hip-hop is. How do you think that hip-hop can retain its cultural roots in academia while still penetrating and making a difference?
You hire MCs. That’s the only way. What you’re saying is completely fact. We are the culture, because we built this culture. So the only people that should teach this culture should be those who are in the culture and live and breathe the culture. For instance, let’s say Rockness Monsta from Heltah Skeltah is living in Denver, Colorado, and he’s like, “Yo, man. Things have been a little slow. I want to see what’s up with Pendulum Ink.”

By the way, Rock didn’t say this, but there’s been some MCs that reached out to me already that want to teach here. I’m like, “OK, come to school for free. Because you’re a prominent MC, all you need to learn really is the techniques and the terminologies. We’ll give you the lesson plans; I will take meetings on your behalf at the University of Colorado, or the University of Denver, or the University of Colorado Springs, and show them the syllabus and lesson plans; and then you just follow the structure and teach it in your way.” And that is how it is breaking into the whole construct of what school is. All he has to do is grade MCs the same way we grade MCs when we listen to them. “Oh, that verse was like an eight.” You take that grading system, you just implement it into a structure, and then boom.

Oh, so you have other artists reaching out to you asking if they can teach your stuff?
Yeah.

Wow. I don’t think I ever expected that. At the most, I expected them to ask if they could do a guest course. But they’re asking if they can teach the entire curriculum themselves.
Correct. Hip-hop is getting older; it’s maturing. There’s no reason that we don’t have a Professor Rakim, a Professor Big Daddy Kane, or Professor Slick Rick. These guys are gonna get even older. Do we want them performing at that age all their lives? Maybe they want to, maybe they don’t. But a lot of artists that I speak to, some of them are just tired of performing. So the best way to make that kind of money is to broker deals with universities. Hip-hop is the number-one export in America. So we just broker the deal based on the student count, and they get a great-paying job, they get a 401(k), they get stipends, and potentially room and board through Pendulum as the liaison. We take a small percentage fee of that, and everybody eats. That’s the definition of everybody eats while changing the culture.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Adam Blackstone Is Your Favorite Artist’s Go-To Music Director. Now He’s a Grammy Nominee, Too

When I start my Zoom session with Adam Blackstone, he’s in the studio. He had spent all day there the previous day, working on a new version of Legacy, his debut album from last year, re-interpolating melodies from singers like Kirk Franklin, Jill Scott, and Jazmine Sullivan. The album has already been a big moment for Blackstone. The Sullivan-featured “Round Midnight” from Legacy is nominated for a Best Traditional R&B Performance Grammy and made President Obama’s list of his top songs of 2022. Blackstone, a bassist from Willingboro, New Jersey, who made his bones in the Philly music scene, admits he...
Rolling Stone

Man Accused of Murdering Migos’ Takeoff Released on $1 Million Bond

Patrick Clark, the man accused of murdering Migos rapper Takeoff, was released from jail Wednesday after posting a $1 million bond. During a Dec. 28 hearing, Clark’s legal team argued against the “excessive” bail, which was reduced to $1 million after an initial $2 million was first ordered; the judge in the case denied a further reduction to $300,000.  While Clark’s lawyers – who said their client couldn’t afford the bail – could have appealed the amount again, KHOU reports that Clark instead posted the $1 million bond, securing his release from Harris County Jail until his murder trial begins. TMZ adds...
HOUSTON, TX
Rolling Stone

Fletcher, Kelsea Ballerini Are the ‘Better Version’ After Heartbreak in New Video

Fletcher and Kelsea Ballerini say goodbye to a past love in the video for their song “Better Version.” On Friday, the Girl of My Dreams musician released the video for their duet, which followed both stars getting out of relationships in separate storylines. “The video captures the unraveling of two different love stories, something Kelsea and I both really wanted to bring to life as we really connected on the real emotions of what closing a chapter feels like,” Fletcher tells Rolling Stone. “And while the love may be different, we still all go through the same emotions.” The video opens...
Rolling Stone

Multiple People Shot During French Montana Release Party in Florida

Multiple people were shot outside a Miami Gardens, Florida restaurant where a French Montana event was taking place Thursday night, Jan. 5. The restaurant, the Licking — which is part of a restaurant group owned by DJ Khaled — confirmed that the incident took place while the music video was being filmed in a statement shared with CNN. The restaurant, however, said it was caught off guard by the music video production.  “Our hearts are heavy and go out to the victims of this senseless act,” the Licking said. “We were not aware of a video being filmed and found out...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Rolling Stone

Conservative Activist Matt Schlapp Allegedly Groped Male Campaign Staffer’s Crotch

Matt Schlapp, the chairman of the American Conservative Union and organizer of the influential Conservative Political Action Conference, has been accused of groping a male Herschel Walker campaign staffer in Georgia. The Daily Beast was the first to report the allegation on Thursday night, with NBC News corroborating it on Friday. “He reached in between my legs and fondled me,” the staffer told NBC News, adding to The Daily Beast that the touching was “sustained and unwanted and unsolicited” and that Schlapp, who is married to former Trump aide Mercedes Schlapp, invited the staffer up to his hotel room. “It...
GEORGIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Andy Cohen and Ryan Seacrest Settle Rumored NYE Feud: ‘We Are Not’ Fighting

White flags raised, Andy Cohen and Ryan Seacrest have put their rumored feud to rest. During Thursday’s episode of Seacrest’s radio program On Air on Thursday, the two officially set their differences aside after almost a year of making jabs at each other over their respective New Year’s Eve shows. The pair were first largely painted as enemies at the end of 2021 when Cohen, host of CNN’s New Year’s Eve telecast, nodded to the Seacrest-hosted ABC program Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve while they were both in Times Square, saying: “If you look behind me, you’ll see Ryan...
Rolling Stone

Aubrey Plaza, Michael B. Jordan Tapped as First ‘Saturday Night Live’ Hosts of 2023

Live from 2023, it’s Aubrey Plaza and Michael B. Jordan hosting Saturday Night Live. When the sketch comedy series returns on Jan. 21, the White Lotus and Emily the Criminal star will usher in the new year as host while Sam Smith returns for the third time as musical guest. The following week, Jordan will lead the cast through the night ahead of the March 3 release of Creed III, which sees him reprising his role as Adonis Creed in addition to making his directorial debut. Lil Baby will join as musical guest on the Jan. 28 episode, marking...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Black Keys, Black Crowes, Gwen Stefani Lead 2023 BeachLife Festival

The Black Keys, the Black Crowes and Gwen Stefani have been enlisted to headline the 2023 BeachLife Festival, hitting Redondo Beach, California on May 5 to 7. John Fogerty (performing the music of Creedence Clearwater Revival), Pixies, Tegan & Sara, Modest Mouse, Noah Cyrus, Mavis Staples, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Shaed, the Head and the Heart and many more will also take part when the fest returns to its beach setting. In addition to Orange County’s own Stefani, the BeachLife Festival brings home a bevy of SoCal acts like Sugar Ray, Circle Jerks’ Xander Schloss, Social Distortion’s Jonny 2 Bags,...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
Rolling Stone

Roommate of Idaho Victims Saw Killer Before He Escaped

A roommate of the victims of the Idaho killer says she spotted him before he left their home. A new affidavit, unsealed Thursday, revealed new information about what led investigators to locate Bryan Kohberger, the primary suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students. On Nov. 13, police were called to the house around 11:58 a.m after a roommate called 911 under the belief that one of the girls in the house was unconscious. When police arrived, the bodies were discovered. According to the affidavit, one of the roommates, identified as D.M., told police she was awoken several times throughout...
MOSCOW, ID
Rolling Stone

Dolly Parton, Gloria Estefan, Cyndi Lauper, Belinda Carlisle, Debbie Harry to Collaborate on New Song

Diane Warren put together the ultimate girl group to sing “Gonna Be You,” the song she wrote for the forthcoming film, 80 for Brady. Dolly Parton, Cyndi Lauper, and Gloria Estefan will join voices with the Go-Gos’ Belinda Carlisle and Blondie’s Debbie Harry for the new film theme song, out Jan. 12. “I wanted to write a song that celebrated these women’s deep friendship,” Warren said in a statement about the film. “Since 80 was in the title I got a crazy idea, why not get some of the most iconic singers from the 80s, who are still amazing and always will be, to...
Rolling Stone

See Buffalo Bills Honor Damar Hamlin With Pregame Ceremony, Opening Kickoff Touchdown

The Buffalo Bills honored safety Damar Hamlin — still in a Cincinnati hospital six days after suffering cardiac arrest following a scary on-field collision — both pregame and in-game during their Sunday afternoon matchup at home against the New England Patriots. Before game time, the entire Bills roster — as well as players throughout the NFL — entered Highmark Stadium wearing shirts emblazoned with Hamlin’s #3 jersey number and the slogan “Love For Damar”; a “3” patch was also sewed onto the team’s jerseys. The pregame festivities also included a celebration of “Damar’s recovery,” as well as a moment where the...
Rolling Stone

Steve Perry Withdraws Lawsuit Against Journey Over Band’s Trademarks

Former Journey frontman Steve Perry has withdrawn his lawsuit against his ex-bandmates over the trademarks to 20 of the group’s biggest songs. In Sept. 2022, Perry, who permanently exited the band in 1998, filed legal papers to prevent Freedom JN LLC — a company headed by Journey’s Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain which holds the Journey trademarks — from using those trademarks on apparel and other merchandise. Perry claimed that he, Cain and Schon had an agreement that required unanimous consent for any business decision related to the trademarks and that he had not authorized said consent. Perry went on to...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Rolling Stone

The RNC Is Probing Whether Trump Is to Blame for Midterm Disaster

The Republican National Committee is considering whether to blame Donald Trump for the party’s midterm losses as it creates a report examining why the predicted “red wave” never came to fruition. “Looking at President Trump, what has he gotten right? And what has he gotten wrong? And how do we learn from that to win elections going forward?” Henry Barbour, an RNC committeeman from Mississippi told NBC News in an interview. RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel has charged Barbour, along with Harmeet Dhillon, a Trump attorney and RNC committeewoman from California, with co-authoring the RNC’s post-election review. Three dozen additional RNC...
GEORGIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Al Roker Returns to ‘Today’ With Health Update Following Hospitalization: ‘I Lost Half My Blood’

Al Roker returned to Today on Friday morning after being away for two months following a four-week hospitalization in November. The weatherman shifted his full attention to recovery after the health scare caused by a blood clot in his leg that dispersed into smaller clots, eventually spreading to his lungs. During his comeback broadcast, Roker revealed that the clots were an unfortunate effect of having COVID-19 in September, which was further complicated by internal bleeding. “I lost half my blood,” he explained. “They were trying to figure out where it was.” The medical team at the New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell...
NEW YORK STATE
Rolling Stone

Miley Cyrus Announces New Album ‘Endless Summer Vacation,’ Coming This Spring

After teasing a “New Year, New Miley” during her New Year’s Eve special — and announcing her upcoming single “Flowers” — Miley Cyrus has revealed her upcoming album Endless Summer Vacation, arriving this spring. The singer also shared a teaser for the LP, which she described in a press release as “a love letter to LA.” Despite what the calendar might say, Cyrus’ Endless Summer Vacation begins on March 10. The album features productions from Kid Harpoon, Greg Kurstin, Mike WiLL Made-It, and Tyler Johnson and was recorded in Los Angeles, the city that inspired it. As Cyrus hinted during her New...
Rolling Stone

‘Stranger Things’ Actor Noah Schnapp Comes Out as Gay: ‘Never That Serious’

Noah Schnapp used a TikTok audio to reveal that he’s gay. On Thursday, the Stranger Things actor posted a video of himself lip-syncing to a viral sound, sharing his sexuality and his family’s reaction to the news. “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘We know,'” he wrote onscreen with a video of himself lip-syncing a viral TikTok sound: “You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, it will never be that serious.” In the video’s...
Rolling Stone

They Hunt Cartel Killers

YOU NEVER FORGET your first murderer, they say — though few cops recall the killers they caught as charitably as Vargas does. At the wheel of his seven-seat Escalade — a car that drives like an opium dream and is fancied equally by narco bosses and the retired federal agents who chased them — Vargas speaks of the Camacho-Higuera brothers like promising kids who made a rash mistake. That isn’t, strictly speaking, the official view. The brothers were the nephews of Ismael (El Mayel) Higuera-Guerrero, the chief of operations for the Arellano-Félix Organization. For most of the 1990s till...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Rolling Stone

Surprise! Belle and Sebastian Are Back

The last three years have been pretty rough for the world, but there’s no denying that it’s been a good time to be a Belle and Sebastian fan. In late 2020, with touring sidelined, they released an excellent live album to remind us what a dynamic concert act they’ve become; last spring, they re-emerged with A Bit of Previous, their first studio LP in seven years. Now, the Scottish indie-pop heroes are topping that with Late Developers — an all-new, even better album from the same sessions that they’re releasing as a winter surprise later this week on Jan....
Rolling Stone

Near, Far, Wherever You Are: Celine Dion ‘Fans’ Picket Rolling Stone Over ‘Greatest Singers’ List

Fans of Celine Dion gathered outside the offices of Rolling Stone on Friday afternoon to protest the superstar vocalist’s exclusion from our recent list of The 200 Greatest Singers of All Time. The small but vociferous cadre of Dion devotees sang and shouted and held signs that read “How Can You Forget Celine?”, “The Power of Celine,” “Justice for Celine,” “Celine Is No Longer By Herself,” and “I Drove All Night to Be Here!” Our personal favorite, however, was definitely “Rolling Stone Is Stoned,” which also was a popular chant in-between songs. The protest appeared to be organized by a group...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

Cage The Elephant’s Matt Shultz Arrested for Gun Possession

Matt Shultz, the lead singer of Cage The Elephant, was detained by New York Police Thursday morning for possessing two loaded firearms at the Bowery Hotel in Lower Manhattan, NYPD confirmed to Rolling Stone. The musician was charged with criminal possession of firearms after police found Shultz’s guns — a Sig Sauer and a Smith and Wesson, per Daily Mail — inside of his room at the Bowery Hotel in Lower Manhattan. He spent the night behind bars at the 9th precinct. A rep for Cage The Elephant did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment. According to Daily Mail,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

100K+
Followers
25K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy