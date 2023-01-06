The Best Buy weekend sale kicks off today: save big on smartphones, wearables, TVs, and more

The first great Best Buy sale of the year has landed, so if you missed all of the discount festivities during the holidays, now's your chance to take advantage of some holiday-level prices on popular tech. Everything from discounted laptops and fitness trackers to TVs and smartphones is included in the massive sitewide sale , and we've collected a few of our favorite offers below.

I'm talking about deals like $650 off the LG A2 Series OLED smart TV, or a straight $200 dropped from the price of an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra . Suffice to say, if you're in the market for some new tech, it's quite likely that this Best Buy sale will have you covered. The sitewide promotion kicked off this morning, January 6th, and is scheduled to be active until the evening of January 8th. That being said, the deals are only good while supplies last, so don't wait too long if something catches your eye.

The best deals from Best Buy's weekend sale

LG 48" Class A2 Series OLED smart TV: $1,299.99 $649.99 at Best Buy

This OLED smart TV from LG uses Dynamic Tone Mapping and the proprietary α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K to intelligently deliver outstanding picture in real time, no matter what you're watching. Pair those premium specs with Dolby Vision IQ/Dolby Atmos and Filmmaker Mode and your living room will feel just like a movie theater.

As a part of their weekend sale, Best Buy is slashing a jaw-dropping $650 off the price of the smart TV, plus they're throwing in three free months of Apple TV Plus with your purchase. View Deal

Hisense 55" Class U8H ULED 4K smart TV: $1,149.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

We chose the Hisense U8H as the best Android TV that money can buy, so we were particularly excited to see it receive a hefty $450 price drop during Best Buy's three-day sale. This TV boasts a sleek, minimalist design with four HDMI ports and internal hardware that delivers stunning 4K picture with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Gamers will also enjoy the U8H's Game Mode Pro, a setting that automatically optimizes even the most demanding games so the graphics are always as smooth as they were intended to be. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB: $1,199.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

We see a lot of great S22 deals , but we'd be remiss if we didn't mention this excellent offer from Best Buy that drops $200 off the price of the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. All you need to do is activate the phone through the retailer and the savings are yours. Select Verizon or T-Mobile as your carrier during activation and you'll be eligible to save an additional $50. Not too shabby for one of the most powerful phones on the market. View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i: $699.99 $529.99 at Best Buy

A laptop that we once selected as the " best Chromebook for students", the IdeaPad Flex 5i has enough power and versatility to tackle just about any task for work or play.

The laptop comes complete with an ultra-efficient 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a flip-and-fold design that lets you convert the device into a tablet. Best Buy is currently dropping $170 off the price of the Flex 5i, bringing it down to a very-reasonable $529.99. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45mm LTE: $499.99 $429.99 at Best Buy

If you prioritize durability and battery life in your devices, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro might be the wearable for you. Currently experiencing a $70 discount for the LTE version (or $50 for GPS), the powerful smartwatch will last days on a single charge, plus the partial titanium construction gives the Pro all of the ruggedness you could possibly want in a smartwatch.